Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Orange Belgium S.A.    OBEL   BE0003735496

ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.

(OBEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Orange Belgium S A : Disclosure of Transactions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/01/2020 | 08:12pm EDT

Press Release

Regulated information

August 03, 2020

Purchase of own shares in the context of the liquidity contract

Brussels- In the framework of the liquidity contract, Orange Belgium announces today that it has bought 16,869 own shares between July 27, 2020 and July 31, 2020. During the same period, Orange Belgium has sold 3,001 own shares.

Number of

Average

Highest price

Lowest price

Transaction date

shares

price (euros)

(euros)

(euros)

purchased

July 27, 2020

0

0,00

0,00

0,00

July 28, 2020

1 000

15,26

15,26

15,26

July 29, 2020

5 700

15,06

15,20

15,00

July 30, 2020

6 501

14,49

15,00

14,28

July 31, 2020

3 668

14,23

14,30

14,10

Transaction date

Number of

Average

Highest price

Lowest price

shares sold

price (euros)

(euros)

(euros)

July 27, 2020

3 000

15,74

15,86

15,66

July 28, 2020

0

0,00

0,00

0,00

July 29, 2020

0

0,00

0,00

0,00

July 30, 2020

1

15,08

15,08

15,08

July 31, 2020

0

0,00

0,00

0,00

As at July 31, 2020, Orange Belgium held 102,868 shares acquired in the framework of the liquidity contract. The summary of the acquisitions realized in the framework of the liquidity contract launched on August 1, 2019 is available on the corporate website http://corporate.orange.be/en under the section "Financial information / Shareholders & Investors / Liquidity Contract".

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators in Belgium and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent player, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of Orange Group, one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with a presence in 27 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be, www.orange.beor follow us on Twitter: @pressOrangeBe.

Investor & analyst contacts

Koen Van Mol - koen.vanmol@orange.com- +32 (0) 495 55 14 99

Ana Castano - ana.castanolopez@orange.com+32 (0) 468 46 95 31

Ir@orange.be

Disclaimer

Orange Belgium SA published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2020 00:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.
08/01ORANGE BELGIUM S A : Disclosure of Transactions
PU
07/25ORANGE BELGIUM S A : Disclosure of transactions
PU
07/24Orange Belgium once more shakes the market with an unseen price on the footba..
GL
07/24Strong EBITDAaL growth continues, in line with full-year ambition
GL
07/23ORANGE BELGIUM S A : is CO2 neutral for its operations for the 6th year in a row..
PU
07/17ORANGE BELGIUM S.A. : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/13ORANGE BELGIUM S.A. : Share buyback
CO
07/07Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate in its Q2 & H1 2..
GL
07/07Orange Names Belgium, Poland CEOs
DJ
07/07Xavier Pichon appointed CEO of Orange Belgium
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 325 M 1 560 M 1 560 M
Net income 2020 48,2 M 56,7 M 56,7 M
Net Debt 2020 255 M 300 M 300 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
Yield 2020 4,08%
Capitalization 852 M 1 008 M 1 003 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 389
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Orange Belgium S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 21,60 €
Last Close Price 14,22 €
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michaël Trabbia Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Johan Deschuyffeleer Chairman
Arnaud Castille Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Slavnicu Chief Technology Officer
Javier Diaz Sagredo Chief Transformation & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.-31.30%1 008
SOFTBANK CORP.-3.08%63 556
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED21.73%40 385
CELLNEX TELECOM38.70%24 252
SAFARICOM PLC-10.63%10 462
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-8.69%9 798
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group