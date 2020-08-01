Orange Belgium S A : Disclosure of Transactions

Purchase of own shares in the context of the liquidity contract
Brussels- In the framework of the liquidity contract, Orange Belgium announces today that it has bought 16,869 own shares between July 27, 2020 and July 31, 2020. During the same period, Orange Belgium has sold 3,001 own shares.
Number of
Average
Highest price
Lowest price
Transaction date
shares
price (euros)
(euros)
(euros)
purchased
July 27, 2020
0
0,00
0,00
0,00
July 28, 2020
1 000
15,26
15,26
15,26
July 29, 2020
5 700
15,06
15,20
15,00
July 30, 2020
6 501
14,49
15,00
14,28
July 31, 2020
3 668
14,23
14,30
14,10
Transaction date
Number of
Average
Highest price
Lowest price
shares sold
price (euros)
(euros)
(euros)
July 27, 2020
3 000
15,74
15,86
15,66
July 28, 2020
0
0,00
0,00
0,00
July 29, 2020
0
0,00
0,00
0,00
July 30, 2020
1
15,08
15,08
15,08
July 31, 2020
0
0,00
0,00
0,00
As at July 31, 2020, Orange Belgium held 102,868 shares acquired in the framework of the liquidity contract. The summary of the acquisitions realized in the framework of the liquidity contract launched on August 1, 2019 is available on the corporate website http://corporate.orange.be/en under the section "Financial information / Shareholders & Investors / Liquidity Contract".
Orange Belgium SA published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2020 00:11:05 UTC