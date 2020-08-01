Orange Belgium S A : Disclosure of Transactions

Press Release

Regulated information

August 03, 2020

Purchase of own shares in the context of the liquidity contract

Brussels- In the framework of the liquidity contract, Orange Belgium announces today that it has bought 16,869 own shares between July 27, 2020 and July 31, 2020. During the same period, Orange Belgium has sold 3,001 own shares.

Number of Average Highest price Lowest price Transaction date shares price (euros) (euros) (euros) purchased July 27, 2020 0 0,00 0,00 0,00 July 28, 2020 1 000 15,26 15,26 15,26 July 29, 2020 5 700 15,06 15,20 15,00 July 30, 2020 6 501 14,49 15,00 14,28 July 31, 2020 3 668 14,23 14,30 14,10 Transaction date Number of Average Highest price Lowest price shares sold price (euros) (euros) (euros) July 27, 2020 3 000 15,74 15,86 15,66 July 28, 2020 0 0,00 0,00 0,00 July 29, 2020 0 0,00 0,00 0,00 July 30, 2020 1 15,08 15,08 15,08 July 31, 2020 0 0,00 0,00 0,00

As at July 31, 2020, Orange Belgium held 102,868 shares acquired in the framework of the liquidity contract. The summary of the acquisitions realized in the framework of the liquidity contract launched on August 1, 2019 is available on the corporate website http://corporate.orange.be/en under the section "Financial information / Shareholders & Investors / Liquidity Contract".

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators in Belgium and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent player, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of Orange Group, one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with a presence in 27 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be, www.orange.beor follow us on Twitter: @pressOrangeBe.

Investor & analyst contacts

Koen Van Mol - koen.vanmol@orange.com- +32 (0) 495 55 14 99

Ana Castano - ana.castanolopez@orange.com+32 (0) 468 46 95 31

Ir@orange.be