Orange Belgium S A : Disclosure of transactions

July 27, 2020

Purchase of own shares in the context of the liquidity contract

Brussels- In the framework of the liquidity contract, Orange Belgium announces today that it has bought 6,492 own shares between July 20, 2020 and July 24, 2020. During the same period, Orange Belgium has sold 18,174 own shares.

Number of Average Highest price Lowest price Transaction date shares price (euros) (euros) (euros) purchased July 20, 2020 1 492 14,65 14,70 14,60 July 21, 2020 2 500 14,44 14,54 14,34 July 22, 2020 750 14,54 14,62 14,50 July 23, 2020 1 750 14,40 14,54 14,38 July 24, 2020 0 0,00 0,00 0,00 Transaction date Number of Average Highest price Lowest price shares sold price (euros) (euros) (euros) July 20, 2020 500 14,70 14,70 14,70 July 21, 2020 553 14,48 14,54 14,44 July 22, 2020 3 371 14,69 14,86 14,54 July 23, 2020 1 000 14,64 14,68 14,60 July 24, 2020 12 750 15,26 15,56 14,50

As at July 24, 2020, Orange Belgium held 89,000 shares acquired in the framework of the liquidity contract. The summary of the acquisitions realized in the framework of the liquidity contract launched on August 1, 2019 is available on the corporate website http://corporate.orange.be/en under the section "Financial information / Shareholders & Investors / Liquidity Contract".

