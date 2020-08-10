Orange Belgium S A : Disclosure of transactions

Press Release

Regulated information

August 10, 2020

Purchase of own shares in the context of the liquidity contract

Brussels- In the framework of the liquidity contract, Orange Belgium announces today that it has bought 4,500 own shares between August 03, 2020 and August 07, 2020. During the same period, Orange Belgium has sold 0 own shares.

Number of Average Highest price Lowest price Transaction date shares price (euros) (euros) (euros) purchased August 3, 2020 1 000 14,10 14,10 14,10 August 4, 2020 0 0,00 0,00 0,00 August 5, 2020 2 000 14,07 14,14 14,00 August 6, 2020 1 500 13,89 13,94 13,84 August 7, 2020 0 0,00 0,00 0,00 Transaction date Number of Average Highest price Lowest price shares sold price (euros) (euros) (euros) August 3, 2020 0 0,00 0,00 0,00 August 4, 2020 0 0,00 0,00 0,00 August 5, 2020 0 0,00 0,00 0,00 August 6, 2020 0 0,00 0,00 0,00 August 7, 2020 0 0,00 0,00 0,00

As at August 7, 2020, Orange Belgium held 107,368 shares acquired in the framework of the liquidity contract. The summary of the acquisitions realized in the framework of the liquidity contract launched on August 1, 2019 is available on the corporate website http://corporate.orange.be/en under the section "Financial information / Shareholders & Investors / Liquidity Contract".

