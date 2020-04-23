Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Orange Belgium S.A.    OBEL   BE0003735496

ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.

(OBEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Orange Belgium S A : Explanatory note to the Press Release of 23 April 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 04:28am EDT

Explanatory note to the press release of 23 April 2020

Unofficial translation

The shareholders that wish to follow the recommendation by the board of directors to use their right to amend the proposed resolutions and to review the proposed dividend from 0,60 EUR per share to 0,50 EUR per share are invited to explicitly modify the forms "vote by correspondence" or "proxy".

The following mention can be added in writing to the form "vote by correspondence" or "proxy" and signed:

The undersigned - shareholder in Orange Belgium - wants the general shareholders' meeting to use its right of amendment and requests to revise the proposed dividend from EUR 0,60 (sixty eurocents) to EUR 0,50 (fifty eurocents) per share. The annual accounts as well as the other elements and conditions mentioned in the proposed resolution N° 2 are approved without any further modifications.

In case modified forms are received, the general shareholders' meeting shall vote separately on a dividend distribution of EUR 0,60 and on a dividend distribution of EUR 0,50. The results for these votes will be mentioned and published separately.

In case the amendment of the proposal is approved by the general shareholders' meeting, the board of directors shall modify the proposed allocation of the profit in the annual accounts and file the modified version of the annual accounts.

Disclaimer

Orange Belgium SA published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 08:27:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.
04:28aORANGE BELGIUM S A : Explanatory note to the Press Release of 23 April 2020
PU
01:09aOrange Belgium confirms the holding of its General Meeting on May 6, 2020 and..
GL
01:01aSolid Q1 EBITDAaL growth Updated dividend in the COVID-19 context
GL
04/16Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate to its Q1 result..
GL
04/07Orange Belgium calls for material improvement of the wholesale cable tariffs ..
GL
04/03Notice to the General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
04/01ORANGE BELGIUM S.A. : Threshold crossings
CO
03/30ORANGE BELGIUM S.A. : Threshold crossings
CO
03/30ORANGE BELGIUM S.A. : Share buyback
CO
03/26ORANGE BELGIUM S.A. : Threshold crossings
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 327 M
EBIT 2019 57,4 M
Net income 2019 37,0 M
Debt 2019 243 M
Yield 2019 3,43%
P/E ratio 2019 24,5x
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,86x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
Capitalization 898 M
Chart ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Orange Belgium S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 22,12  €
Last Close Price 14,96  €
Spread / Highest target 93,9%
Spread / Average Target 47,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michaël Trabbia Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Johan Deschuyffeleer Chairman
Arnaud Castille Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Slavnicu Chief Technology Officer
Javier Diaz Sagredo Chief Transformation & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.-27.73%972
SOFTBANK CORP.-0.14%61 330
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-2.20%35 489
CELLNEX TELECOM3.84%20 294
SAFARICOM PLC-0.18%10 644
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-8.28%8 517
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group