Orange Belgium S A : Explanatory note to the Press Release of 23 April 2020

Explanatory note to the press release of 23 April 2020

Unofficial translation

The shareholders that wish to follow the recommendation by the board of directors to use their right to amend the proposed resolutions and to review the proposed dividend from 0,60 EUR per share to 0,50 EUR per share are invited to explicitly modify the forms "vote by correspondence" or "proxy".

The following mention can be added in writing to the form "vote by correspondence" or "proxy" and signed:

The undersigned - shareholder in Orange Belgium - wants the general shareholders' meeting to use its right of amendment and requests to revise the proposed dividend from EUR 0,60 (sixty eurocents) to EUR 0,50 (fifty eurocents) per share. The annual accounts as well as the other elements and conditions mentioned in the proposed resolution N° 2 are approved without any further modifications.

In case modified forms are received, the general shareholders' meeting shall vote separately on a dividend distribution of EUR 0,60 and on a dividend distribution of EUR 0,50. The results for these votes will be mentioned and published separately.

In case the amendment of the proposal is approved by the general shareholders' meeting, the board of directors shall modify the proposed allocation of the profit in the annual accounts and file the modified version of the annual accounts.