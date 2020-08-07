Log in
ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.

ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.

(OBEL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/07 04:00:41 am
14.06 EUR   +0.57%
Orange Belgium S A : introduces Half ID SIM cards to reduce its plastic consumption

08/07/2020 | 04:14am EDT

Orange Belgium introduces the Half ID SIM cards, a first on the Belgian market. These new SIM cards are half the size of regular SIM cards and will allow Orange Belgium to reduce its plastic consumption by more than 2 tons a year.

In order to reduce its plastic consumption, Orange Belgium is the first to introduce Half ID SIM cards on the Belgian market. These new SIMs are half the size of regular SIM cards and will allow a reduction of Orange Belgium's overall plastic consumption by more than 2 tons a year. The first units of Half ID SIM cards will be available as of today in Orange Belgium's Smart and Concept stores. The total switch to Half ID's is expected by early 2021.

This effort on plastic consumption, along with the introduction eSIM, is part of broader plan, which intends to reduce Orange Belgium's impact on the environment, aiming at remaining CO2 neutral for its operations and reducing by 30% its remaining CO2 emissions related to its employees' mobility by 2023. This will be achieved through 5G and RAN sharing implementation, increased refurbishing and recycling of technical hardware, employees' mobility plans, increased deployment of teleworking, efforts on paper consumption, …

Michaël Trabbia, CEO of Orange Belgium, comments: 'As a responsible telecom operator, we adopt a 360 degree approach to reduce our impact on the environment, looking at our network, our data centers, our shops, our customers' devices, and our employees' mobility. Reducing our plastic consumption is part of our commitment for the planet, as with these new Half ID SIM cards.'

Disclaimer

Orange Belgium SA published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 08:13:19 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 325 M 1 569 M 1 569 M
Net income 2020 48,2 M 57,1 M 57,1 M
Net Debt 2020 255 M 302 M 302 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
Yield 2020 4,15%
Capitalization 838 M 992 M 992 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 389
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Orange Belgium S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 21,60 €
Last Close Price 13,98 €
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 54,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michaël Trabbia Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Johan Deschuyffeleer Chairman
Arnaud Castille Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Slavnicu Chief Technology Officer
Javier Diaz Sagredo Chief Transformation & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.-32.46%992
SOFTBANK CORP.-0.14%65 254
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED21.87%40 755
CELLNEX TELECOM34.64%24 353
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-8.69%9 887
SAFARICOM PLC-13.02%9 716
