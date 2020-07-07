Log in
ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.

ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.

(OBEL)
07/07/2020
14.73 EUR   +0.07%
03:42aOrange Names Belgium, Poland CEOs
DJ
02:00aXavier Pichon appointed CEO of Orange Belgium
GL
07/02The Jupiler Pro League will be available to all Orange customers, convergent and mobile, for 5 years
GL
Orange Names Belgium, Poland CEOs

07/07/2020 | 03:42am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Orange said Tuesday that it has named two new chief executives for its operations in Belgium and Poland.

The French telecommunications company said Xavier Pichon would succeed Michael Trabbia as chief executive for Orange Belgium, with Julien Ducarroz replacing Jean-Francois Fallacher as chief executive of Orange Polska as Mr. Fallacher takes the reins of Orange Spain.

The appointments will be effective as of Sept. 1, Orange said.

Mr. Ducarroz is currently chief executive of Orange Moldova and the company expects to appoint a successor for the subsidiary in due course.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

