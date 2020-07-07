Orange Names Belgium, Poland CEOs

By Mauro Orru



Orange said Tuesday that it has named two new chief executives for its operations in Belgium and Poland.

The French telecommunications company said Xavier Pichon would succeed Michael Trabbia as chief executive for Orange Belgium, with Julien Ducarroz replacing Jean-Francois Fallacher as chief executive of Orange Polska as Mr. Fallacher takes the reins of Orange Spain.

The appointments will be effective as of Sept. 1, Orange said.

Mr. Ducarroz is currently chief executive of Orange Moldova and the company expects to appoint a successor for the subsidiary in due course.

