MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Orange SA

ORANGE SA

(ORA)
Disney to present reopening plan for Walt Disney World

05/26/2020 | 05:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Walt Disney Company is displayed above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the closing bell as the market takes a significant dip in New York

Walt Disney Co will present its proposal for a phased reopening of its Orlando, Florida, theme parks to a local task force on Wednesday, the company said in a statement.

Disney closed theme parks around the world starting in January to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It began reopening the parks earlier this month by allowing a limited number of guests into Shanghai Disneyland with social distancing and other safeguards. Guests must wear masks and have their temperatures checked, among other measures.

A Disney executive will detail the company's plans for Walt Disney World in Orlando to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force on Wednesday. The county must approve Disney's plan before sending it to the governor's office, which also must sign off before the parks can open their gates to the public.

Disney operates four theme parks at Walt Disney World that attracted 157.3 million visitors in 2018, according to the Themed Entertainment Association. They rank as the most-visited theme parks in the world.

Last week, shops and restaurants at the Disney Springs shopping area outside the Orlando parks reopened to visitors for the first time since March.

Sea World Entertainment Inc also will present a reopening plan to the Orange County task force on Wednesday, a statement from the county said.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tom Brown)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 42 006 M
EBIT 2020 5 636 M
Net income 2020 2 739 M
Debt 2020 28 618 M
Yield 2020 6,49%
P/E ratio 2020 9,89x
P/E ratio 2021 9,25x
EV / Sales2020 1,32x
EV / Sales2021 1,30x
Capitalization 27 030 M
Chart ORANGE SA
Duration : Period :
Orange SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORANGE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 14,06 €
Last Close Price 10,20 €
Spread / Highest target 67,6%
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Richard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramón Fernández CFO, Deputy CEO-Finance & Strategy
Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière Deputy CEO-Innovation, Marketing & Technology
Helle Kristoffersen Independent Director
Jean-Michel Sévérino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORANGE SA-20.77%30 017
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.89%223 866
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-11.64%84 056
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-5.08%71 477
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-1.77%53 234
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC-6.85%36 084
