Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Orange SA    ORA   FR0000133308

ORANGE SA

(ORA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Orange : opens two new Orange Money remittance corridors from France to Burkina Faso and Morocco

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 11:43am EDT

After Ivory Coast, Guinea, Madagascar and Mali, it is now Burkina Faso and Morocco that have benefited from the international money transfer solution from France since 8 and 20 May respectively. People from Burkina Faso and Morocco living in France can use their Orange Money account to quickly send money to their family and friends. The money is securely transferred, in real time, directly to the recipient's Orange Money account.

Orange continues to extend the international money transfer service for the benefit of its customers across the world. In 2013, Orange was the first operator to launch a mobile-to-mobile international money transfer solution in West Africa, between Mali, Senegal and the Ivory Coast. Transferring money with Orange Money represents an alternative to traditional methods of sending money across borders.
By encouraging the use of mobile money, Orange is helping to bring families closer and facilitating their mutual support as they can manage their money better while stimulating economic growth in these countries. Moreover, during the global health crisis that has affected the whole world, this service offers another way to protect against transmitting the virus as no cash changes hands.

According to Ben Cheick Haidara, Chairman of the Orange Money Burkina Faso Board of Directors, «The financial support sent by the diaspora to their families who stayed behind in the country, and their contribution to the economy, is very important to our country. Having a simple, rapid and reliable solution like Orange Money, so that the beneficiary receives their money instantly, addresses a real need of our customers. Opening up international money transfers from France to Burkina Faso will cement the use of Orange Money in the daily lives of our population, alongside other existing services.'

Yves Gauthier, CEO of Orange Morocco, said: 'By introducing international money transfer, we want to offer our customers an alternative to traditional means of receiving money across borders. From now on, their mobile phone allows them to receive money from their relatives living in France at a lower cost, instantaneously and securely.'

Christian Bombrun, Senior Vice President Products and Services, Orange France, said: 'The health crisis we are going through has shown that mobile-to-mobile money transfer is a key benefit for our customers. Money transfer users in France have massively turned to Orange Money to instantly and securely send money to their loved ones in Mali, Ivory Coast, Madagascar and Guinea. The opening of two new corridors, in Burkina Faso and Morocco, is an important step in Orange Money's development strategy worldwide. »

Orange Money in France, a simple, secure and instant service

You don't need a bank account to use Orange Money in France. All you need is to have a mobile phone subscription and to register via the Android or iPhone mobile phone app or at an Orange Money point of sale.
It is free to open an Orange Money account. Amongst the stores offering the secure Orange Money service in Metropolitan France, Orange already has 650 points of sale: newsagents, call shops, local grocery stores and tobacconists across the country, as well as 3 Orange Money stores in Paris.

The Orange Money France app allows quick and simple transfers at any time of the day to Burkina Faso and Morocco.
To carry out a money transfer, the customer credits their account with a bank card or cash at a point of sale. They then log onto their Orange Money account directly from their mobile, by entering the Orange Money mobile number of the recipient in Burkina Faso or Morocco as well as the amount to transfer and confirm the transaction. The transfer is then completed, and the money is immediately available in the recipient's account.

Orange supports the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East

Orange is present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East where it had 123 million customers on 31 March 2020. With 5.6 billion euros in turnover in 2019 and 6% annual growth, Orange MEA is the Group's main region of growth. Orange, a multi-service operator and benchmark partner of digital transformation in this region, provides its expertise to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.
One African in ten is a customer of Orange Middle East and Africa and one African in thirty is a customer of Orange Money within 18 countries. Furthermore, almost 30% of the Orange Group's 4G customers reside in Africa and the Middle East.

Find out about the service here: https://orangemoney.orange.fr

Press contacts:

Vanessa Clarke: vanessa.clarke@orange.com; +44 7818 848 848
Nicole Clarke: nicole.clarke@orange.com; +44 7811 128 457

Disclaimer

Orange SA published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 15:42:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ORANGE SA
11:43aORANGE : opens two new Orange Money remittance corridors from France to Burkina ..
PU
05/21U.S. arrests two men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escap..
RE
05/20ORANGE : Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on 19 May 2020
GL
05/19More Than 150 Companies Call for Green Coronavirus Recovery
DJ
05/14Facebook, telcos plan subsea cable to connect Africa, Middle East and Europe
RE
05/14Facebook Investment in Africa to Expand Internet Capacity Moves Ahead
DJ
05/13ORANGE : Oddo sticks Neutral
MD
05/12ORANGE : Is Gradually Reopening Stores in France
DJ
05/11ORANGE : and PLDT Group sign partnership to improve global voice services
PU
05/04ORANGE : Financial results at 31 March 2020
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 41 979 M
EBIT 2020 5 636 M
Net income 2020 2 739 M
Debt 2020 28 618 M
Yield 2020 6,44%
P/E ratio 2020 9,97x
P/E ratio 2021 9,32x
EV / Sales2020 1,33x
EV / Sales2021 1,30x
Capitalization 27 242 M
Chart ORANGE SA
Duration : Period :
Orange SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORANGE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 14,06 €
Last Close Price 10,28 €
Spread / Highest target 66,3%
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Richard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramón Fernández CFO, Deputy CEO-Finance & Strategy
Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière Deputy CEO-Innovation, Marketing & Technology
Helle Kristoffersen Independent Director
Jean-Michel Sévérino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORANGE SA-21.65%29 675
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.89%223 866
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-12.22%83 647
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-6.42%70 447
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-1.77%53 220
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC-6.85%36 084
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group