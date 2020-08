Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment : MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2020 0 08/07/2020 | 06:19am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :31/07/2020 To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Name of Issuer Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings) Limited Date Submitted 7 August 2020 I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital 1. Ordinary Shares (1) Stock code : 1132 Description : Ordinary Shares No. of ordinary Par value Authorised share capital shares (HK$) (HK$) Balance at close of preceding month 6,000,000,000 0.1 600,000,000 Increase/(decrease) -- -- Balance at close of the month 6,000,000,000 0.1 600,000,000 (2) Stock code : N/A Description : No. of ordinary Par value Authorised share (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month March 2019 2. Preference Shares Stock code : N/A Description : No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code : N/A Description : No. of other Par value Authorised share classes of (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month Total authorised share capital at the end of the month 600,000,000 (HK$) : March 2019 II. Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of ordinary shares No of preference No. of other (1) (2) shares classes of shares Balance at close of preceding month 2,799,669,050 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month -- N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 2,799,669,050 N/A N/A N/A III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of No. of new shares of No. of new shares of share option issuer issued during issuer which may be scheme the month pursuant issued pursuant including EGM Movement during the month thereto thereto as at close of approval date the month (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed 1. Share Option Scheme adopted on 19 June 2020 (19/06/2020) -- -- -- -- -- ordinary shares -- (Note 1) 2. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 3. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) Total A. (Ordinary shares) -- (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total funds raised during the month from exercise N/A of options (HK$) March 2019 Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued Nominal value month pursuant Currency at close of Exercised Nominal value pursuant thereto as at Description of warrants of nominal preceding during the at close of the thereto close of the (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) value month month month month 1. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) ( / / ) ( / / ) ( / / ) Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A March 2019 Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant Amount at pursuant thereto as at Currency of close of Converted Amount at thereto close of the amount preceding during the close of the month Class and description outstanding month month month 1. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) ( / / ) 2. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A March 2019 Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes) No. of new shares No. of new shares of of issuer issued issuer which may be during the month issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), the month if applicable, and class of shares issuable: 1. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 2. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 3. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) N/A Total D. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A March 2019 Other Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 1. Rights issue At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A 2. Open offer At price : State currency Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) Issue and allotment ( / / ) date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A 3. Placing At price : State currency Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) Issue and allotment ( / / ) date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 4. Bonus issue Issue and allotment ( / / ) date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A March 2019 No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 5. Scrip dividend At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A 6. Repurchase of shares Class of shares ________ repurchased (Note 1) Cancellation date : ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A 7. Redemption of shares Class of shares ________ redeemed (Note 1) Redemption date : ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A 8. Consideration At price : State issue currency Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) Issue and allotment ( / / ) date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A March 2019 No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 9. Capital Issue and allotment ( / / ) reorganisation date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A 10. Other At price : State (Please specify) currency Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) Issue and allotment ( / / ) date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) N/A N/A (dd/mm/yyyy) Total E. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1) -- (2) N/A Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): N/A Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to N/A E): (These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").) March 2019 IV. Confirmations We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable: (Note 2) all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it; all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled; all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled; all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3) ; all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements; all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue; completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. Remarks (if any): N/A Submitted by: Cheung Hei Ming Title: Company Secretary (Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer) March 2019 Notes : State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other). Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return. "Identical" means in this context: the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;

they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and

they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet. March 2019 Attachments Original document

