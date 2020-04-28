Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Orascom Development Holding AG    ODHN   CH0038285679

ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG

(ODHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orascom Development Holding AG: Publication of the Convocation to the Annual General Meeting 2020 and of the 2019 Annual Report.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 01:30am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/AGMEGM
Orascom Development Holding AG: Publication of the Convocation to the Annual General Meeting 2020 and of the 2019 Annual Report.

28-Apr-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Orascom Development Holding AG: Publication of the Convocation to the Annual General Meeting 2020 and of the 2019 Annual Report.

Altdorf, 28 April 2020 - The Annual General Meeting 2020 of Orascom Development Holding AG will be held in Altdorf on 20 May 2020. Due to the extraordinary situation in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic, personal participation of shareholders at the AGM is excluded. All shareholders may grant a written or electronic power of attorney with instructions for the exercise of their voting rights to the independent proxy.
 

The Board of Directors proposes, among other things, the approval of the annual report and the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2019 as well as the appropriation of results. All members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election. Furthermore, the Board of Directors proposes to re-introduce authorized capital in the amount of CHF 65'000'000, corresponding to 13'000'000 registered shares of the Company.
 

The convocation to the Annual General Meeting has been published today in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce, will be sent by mail to all shareholders registered in the Company's share register and is available on the Company's website under the following link:
 

AGM 2020 Invitation

Additionally, the Company has published today the 2019 Annual Report on its website. You can find the report under the following link:
 

Online Annual Report 2019
 

About Orascom Development Holding (ODH):
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) is a leading developer of fully integrated destinations that include hotels, private villas and apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure. Orascom Development's diversified portfolio of destinations is spread over seven jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro and United Kingdom), with primary focus on touristic destinations. The Group currently operates nine destinations: four in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Fayoum and Makadi Heights), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lu?tica Bay in Montenegro and Andermatt in Switzerland. The shares of Orascom Development Holding (ODH) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. ODH also launched O West, the latest addition to its portfolio and its first project in Cairo, Egypt, located in the 6th of October City.

Contact for Investors:
Sara El Gawahergy
Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Projects Management
Tel: +202 246 18961
Tel: +41 418 74 17 11
Mob: +41 79 156 78 49
Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Contact for Media Relations:
Philippe Blangey
Partner
Dynamics Group AG
Tel: +41 432 68 32 35
Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement
The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions, pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and (vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted, that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679
Valor: A0NJ37
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1031047

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1031047  28-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1031047&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDIN
01:30aORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : Publication of the Convocation to the Annual Ge..
EQ
04/14ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2019..
EQ
03/08ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT : continues to deliver on its land bank monetization strateg..
EQ
02/25ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT : inaugurates the construction of its new 400 rooms 5-star h..
EQ
02/16CORRECTION : Orascom Development Holding AG Brings Kent College, one of the top ..
EQ
02/16ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT : Brings Kent College, one of the top 10 UK schools, to open..
EQ
02/04ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT : provides update on interim management.
EQ
01/31ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : Orascom Development Holding AG: CEO Khaled Bich..
EQ
2019ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : continues to deliver strong results with a reve..
EQ
2019ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : Launches the first phase of Eco-Bos in Cornwall..
EQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 438 M
EBIT 2019 49,6 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 246 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 1,30x
EV / Sales2020 1,78x
Capitalization 323 M
Chart ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Orascom Development Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 8,08  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Abdelhamid Abouyoussef Chief Executive Officer Consultant
Samih Onsi Naguib Sawiris Executive Chairman
Ashraf Suriel Nasim Chief Financial Officer
Carolina Müller-Möhl Non-Executive Director
Franz Egle Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG-46.79%331
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-43.69%26 168
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-32.21%19 801
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-23.73%8 280
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-30.86%7 492
ACCOR-39.07%7 095
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group