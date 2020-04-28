EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/AGMEGM

Orascom Development Holding AG: Publication of the Convocation to the Annual General Meeting 2020 and of the 2019 Annual Report.



Altdorf, 28 April 2020 - The Annual General Meeting 2020 of Orascom Development Holding AG will be held in Altdorf on 20 May 2020. Due to the extraordinary situation in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic, personal participation of shareholders at the AGM is excluded. All shareholders may grant a written or electronic power of attorney with instructions for the exercise of their voting rights to the independent proxy.



The Board of Directors proposes, among other things, the approval of the annual report and the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2019 as well as the appropriation of results. All members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election. Furthermore, the Board of Directors proposes to re-introduce authorized capital in the amount of CHF 65'000'000, corresponding to 13'000'000 registered shares of the Company.



The convocation to the Annual General Meeting has been published today in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce, will be sent by mail to all shareholders registered in the Company's share register and is available on the Company's website under the following link:



AGM 2020 Invitation

Additionally, the Company has published today the 2019 Annual Report on its website. You can find the report under the following link:



Online Annual Report 2019

