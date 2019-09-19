EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Bond/Bond

Orascom Development Holding AG: successfully issued a CHF 100 million bond.



19-Sep-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

Orascom Development Holding AG successfully issued a CHF 100 million bond.

Altdorf, September 19, 2019 - Orascom Development Holding AG successfully issued a CHF 100 million bond with a coupon of 3.25% and a tenor of five years in the market. This has been the first public bond issue in the history of the Company.

The proceeds of the bond will be used for further development of the destinations in Oman and Montenegro and for general corporate purposes.

Bank Vontobel AG acted as lead manager of the transaction. Application for listing on SIX Swiss Exchange will be requested and the payment date of the bond is scheduled for 11 October 2019.

About Orascom Development Holding (ODH):



Orascom Development Holding (ODH) is a leading developer of fully integrated destinations that include hotels, private villas and apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure. Orascom Development's diversified portfolio of destinations is spread over seven jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro and United Kingdom), with primary focus on touristic destinations. The Group currently operates nine destinations; four in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Fayoum and Makadi Heights), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lu?tica Bay in Montenegro and Andermatt in Switzerland. The shares of Orascom Development Holding (ODH) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.



Contact for Investors:

Sara El Gawahergy

Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Projects Management

Tel: +202 246 18961

Tel: +41 418 74 17 11

Mob: +41 79 156 78 49

Email: ir@orascomdh.com



Contact for Media Relations:

Philippe Blangey

Partner

Dynamics Group AG

Tel: +41 432 68 32 35

Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

