ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG

(ODHN)
Orascom Development Holding AG: successfully issued a CHF 100 million bond.

09/19/2019 | 01:25am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Bond/Bond
Orascom Development Holding AG: successfully issued a CHF 100 million bond.

19-Sep-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Orascom Development Holding AG successfully issued a CHF 100 million bond.

Altdorf, September 19, 2019 - Orascom Development Holding AG successfully issued a CHF 100 million bond with a coupon of 3.25% and a tenor of five years in the market. This has been the first public bond issue in the history of the Company.

The proceeds of the bond will be used for further development of the destinations in Oman and Montenegro and for general corporate purposes.

Bank Vontobel AG acted as lead manager of the transaction. Application for listing on SIX Swiss Exchange will be requested and the payment date of the bond is scheduled for 11 October 2019.

About Orascom Development Holding (ODH):

Orascom Development Holding (ODH) is a leading developer of fully integrated destinations that include hotels, private villas and apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure. Orascom Development's diversified portfolio of destinations is spread over seven jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro and United Kingdom), with primary focus on touristic destinations. The Group currently operates nine destinations; four in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Fayoum and Makadi Heights), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lu?tica Bay in Montenegro and Andermatt in Switzerland. The shares of Orascom Development Holding (ODH) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Contact for Investors:
Sara El Gawahergy
Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Projects Management
Tel: +202 246 18961
Tel: +41 418 74 17 11
Mob: +41 79 156 78 49
Email:ir@orascomdh.com

Contact for Media Relations:
Philippe Blangey
Partner
Dynamics Group AG
Tel: +41 432 68 32 35
Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement
The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions, pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and (vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted, that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.



 

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679
Valor: A0NJ37
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 876153

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

876153  19-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

© EQS 2019
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 420 M
EBIT 2019 49,8 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 236 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 2,03x
EV / Sales2020 1,81x
Capitalization 617 M
