Orascom Development Holding AG: through its largest subsidiary in Egypt, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) completed the sale of its stake in Royal Azur Hotel and Club Azur Hotel and a land plot in the Makadi destination with a higher cash proceeds of c. CHF 22.5 million

Orascom Development Holding (ODH), through its largest subsidiary in Egypt, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) completed the sale of its stake in Royal Azur Hotel and Club Azur Hotel and a land plot in the Makadi destination with a higher cash proceeds of c. CHF 22.5 million.

Altdorf, December 27th, 2018 - Orascom Development Holding (ODH), through its largest subsidiary in Egypt, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) concluded the sale of Royal Azur and Club Azur Hotels as well as a land plot in the Makadi destination on the Red Sea. The sale was concluded at a higher enterprise value of c. CHF 47.3 million than the CHF 45.4 million that was previously announced. This will result in total cash proceeds of c. CHF 22.5 million compared to CHF 21.4 million that was previously announced.



The sale will also result in the deconsolidation of CHF 14.4 million of debt held on Royal for Touristic and Development Company; the former owning company of the hotels.



The company is also in the course of finalizing the documents for the completion of the sale of the Makadi Gardens Hotel which was sold for CHF 6.3 million.



The proceeds of sale of the three hotels and the land plot in Makadi and of the Tamweel Group together with parts of the excess cash flow from operations, will all be geared towards reducing the debt balance as previously announced.



Khaled Bichara, Chief Executive Officer commented on the transaction: "The conclusion of the sale is a solid testament to our continuous delivery of our strategy. Since the beginning of year, the company has made significant strides to streamline and reshape its investments through monetizing its non-core assets. We will continue to wisely invest our capital to drive growth and prioritize our time and resources to build a stronger and sustainable organization."



Orascom Development Holding (ODH) is a leading developer of fully integrated destinations that include hotels, private villas and apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure. Orascom Development's diversified portfolio of destinations is spread over seven jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro and United Kingdom), with primary focus on touristic destinations. The Group currently operates ten destinations; five in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Fayoum Makadi, and Harram City), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lu?tica Bay in Montenegro and Andermatt in Switzerland. The shares of Orascom Development Holding (ODH) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.





Contact for Investors:

Sara El Gawahergy

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +202 246 18961

Tel: +41 418 74 17 11

Email: ir@orascomdh.com



Contact for Media Relations:

Philippe Blangey

Partner

Dynamics Group AG

Tel: +41 432 68 32 35

Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch



