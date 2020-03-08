Orascom Development : continues to deliver on its land bank monetization strategy, securing CHF 19.5 million from its 3 School Development Agreements in O West, Egypt.

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Orascom Development Holding AG continues to deliver on its land bank monetization strategy, securing CHF 19.5 million from its 3 School Development Agreements in O West, Egypt.



Press Release

Altdorf, 8 March 2020 - Orascom Development Holding is pleased to announce that its largest Egyptian subsidiary, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) signed a second agreement for School Development to establish two more Schools in O West, ODH's first home project located in 6th of October City.



The agreement was signed with Cairo for Investment & Real Estate Development (CIRA) to develop two new schools with a total investment cost of up to CHF 27.7 million. "Eduhive" a subsidiary of CIRA will take over the oversight of the schools which are expected to open their doors in 2021/2022. CIRA is the largest integrated provider of educational services in the Egyptian private sector. CIRA owns and operates 22 schools offering multiple education tracks, including British, American, French, German, Canadian and National curricula and serves more than 27,000 students.



Abdelhamid Abouyoussef, ODH's Executive Committee member commented: "In addition to the importance of cooperating with such reputable international operators in our efforts to add value to the O West community, the two education zone transactions that we managed to successfully conclude over the past few weeks resulted in securing a total of c. CHF 19.5 million of cash inflows, which falls within our Group's strategic notion of accelerating the monetization of our land bank in 2020 and onwards."

