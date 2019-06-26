OraSure Technologies and Others Join Forces for HIV Testing Day

BETHLEHEM, Pa., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National HIV Testing Day will be commemorated on June 27 across the nation with efforts to raise awareness of HIV and encourage people to get tested and know their HIV status. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR), a leader in point-of-care diagnostic tests and specimen collection devices, is joining with multiple organizations to offer free HIV testing across the country in support of National HIV Testing Day.



More than 1.1 million people are affected with HIV in the United States, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that one in seven people do not know their positive status. It is also estimated that about 39,000 new cases have been diagnosed annually in recent years, a number that has likely plateaued because effective HIV prevention and treatment are not adequately reaching those who need it most, according to the CDC.

“When it comes to eradicating HIV, the first step is to know your HIV status,” said Stephen Tang, President and Chief Executive Officer of OraSure Technologies. “We are pleased to work with organizations to bring free tests to people in communities across the United States which are dealing with increasing HIV infection rates. Our hope is for people to get tested, know their status and get linked to appropriate care, plus make informed decisions if they test positive.”

OraSure is proud to support the 2019 Greater Than AIDS National HIV Testing Day Community Partnership, a collaboration with health departments and local HIV organizations, with donated test kits. OraSure is also supporting other organizations across the country with kit donations.

For these free HIV testing events, OraSure donated the OraQuick ADVANCE® Rapid HIV-1/2 Antibody Test which detects antibodies to HIV-1 and HIV-2 in 20 minutes, allowing patients to be informed quickly of their HIV status and enabling them to be linked to appropriate care immediately. The OraQuick ADVANCE® Rapid HIV-1/2 Antibody Test can be used to test in non-traditional testing environments, such as outreach programs, mobile testing clinics, pharmacies, etc., with a greater than 99 percent accuracy rate.

OraSure Technologies is empowering the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate essential information. OraSure is a leader in the development, manufacture and distribution of point-of-care diagnostic tests, molecular collection devices and other technologies designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. Its first-to-market, innovative products include rapid tests for the detection of antibodies to HIV and Hepatitis C (HCV) on the OraQuick® platform, sample self-collection and stabilization products for molecular applications, and oral fluid laboratory tests for detecting various drugs of abuse. Together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries (DNA Genotek, CoreBiome and Novosanis), OraSure provides its customers with value-added, end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, diagnostics and services. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, research institutions, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, commercial and industrial entities and consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com.

