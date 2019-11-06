OraSure Technologies to Present at Stephens 2019 Nashville Investment Conference

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point-of-care diagnostic tests and specimen collection devices, today announced that Dr. Stephen S. Tang, President and CEO, and Mr. Roberto Cuca, Chief Financial Officer will host a fireside chat with the investment community at the Stephens 2019 Nashville Investment Conference. The conference will be simultaneously webcast over the Internet.



Dr. Tang and Mr. Cuca are scheduled to speak on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at approximately 9:15 AM Eastern Time (8:15 AM Central Time / 6:15 AM Pacific Time). Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation by going to OraSure Technologies’ web site, www.orasure.com and clicking on the Investors link. A replay of the webcast will be available on OraSure Technologies’ web site for seven days. Alternatively, you can access the live webcast of the presentation via the following link: http://wsw.com/webcast/stph31/osur/

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies is empowering the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate essential information. OraSure is a leader in the development, manufacture and distribution of point-of-care diagnostic tests, molecular collection devices and other technologies designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. Its first-to-market, innovative products include rapid tests for the detection of antibodies to HIV and Hepatitis C (HCV) on the OraQuick® platform, sample self-collection and stabilization products for molecular applications, and oral fluid laboratory tests for detecting various drugs of abuse. Together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries (DNA Genotek, CoreBiome and Novosanis), OraSure provides its customers with value-added, end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, diagnostics and services. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, research institutions, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, commercial and industrial entities and consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com .

