Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  OraSure Technologies, Inc.    OSUR

ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(OSUR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OraSure Technologies to Present at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 06:01am EDT

BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point of care diagnostic tests and specimen collection devices, today announced that Dr. Stephen S. Tang, President and CEO, will speak to the investment community at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference.  The conference will be simultaneously webcast over the Internet.

Dr. Tang is scheduled to speak on May 20, 2020, at approximately 10:50 AM Eastern Standard Time (7:50 AM Pacific Time).  Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation by going to OraSure Technologies’ web site, www.orasure.com and clicking on the Investor Info link.  A replay of the webcast will be available on OraSure Technologies’ web site for seven days.  Alternatively, you can access the live webcast of the presentation via the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1309729&tp_key=b56dfb64ac

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies empowers the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate, essential information. Together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries DNA Genotek, Diversigen, CoreBiome (now operating under the Diversigen brand) and Novosanis, OraSure provides its customers with end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, services and diagnostics. The OraSure family of companies is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharma, commercial entities and direct to consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com.

Company contacts:

Roberto CucaJeanne Mell
Chief Financial OfficerVP Corporate Communications
610-882-1820484-353-1575
Investorinfo@orasure.commedia@orasure.com
www.orasure.comwww.orasure.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
06:01aOraSure Technologies to Present at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conferen..
GL
05/14OraSure Technologies to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 19..
GL
05/12CORRECTION : Virus Outbreak-New Testing Option story
AQ
05/12OraSure Technologies, Inc. Consolidates Microbiome Services Subsidiaries
GL
05/11ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
05/07ORASURE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regula..
AQ
05/06OraSure Announces 2020 First Quarter Financial Results and Provides COVID-19 ..
GL
05/05ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
05/05OraSure Technologies Appoints Lisa Nibauer as Infectious Disease Business Uni..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 151 M
EBIT 2020 -13,1 M
Net income 2020 -11,8 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -83,9x
P/E ratio 2021 -532x
Capi. / Sales2020 6,54x
Capi. / Sales2021 5,85x
Capitalization 990 M
Chart ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
OraSure Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,00 $
Last Close Price 15,95 $
Spread / Highest target 6,58%
Spread / Average Target 0,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen S. Tang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Celano Chairman
James Ted Rauth Senior Vice President-Operations
Roberto E. Cuca Chief Financial Officer
Ronny B. Lancaster Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.98.63%990
MEDTRONIC PLC-17.30%125 734
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.3.95%44 228
DEXCOM, INC.84.26%37 220
HOYA CORPORATION-1.63%33 996
TERUMO CORPORATION-0.95%25 744
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group