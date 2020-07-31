Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  OraSure Technologies, Inc.    OSUR

ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(OSUR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OraSure's OMNIgene®·ORAL Device Included in EUA Granted to Clinical Reference Laboratory for Self-Collected SARS-CoV-2 Saliva Test

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

BETHLEHEM, Pa., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point-of-care diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services, today announced that its OMNIgene®·ORAL (OM-505) saliva collection device is included in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) granted to Clinical Reference Laboratory (CRL), one of the largest privately held clinical testing laboratories in the United States, for SARS-CoV-2 testing. This is the fourth EUA to include a collection device manufactured and sold by the Company’s DNA Genotek subsidiary.

The EUA authorizes CRL to use the OMNIgene®·ORAL device with CRL Rapid Response™, its saliva-based SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test that can be self-collected at home, work or any other setting, when COVID-19 infection is suspected by a healthcare provider. The saliva sample would be collected with the OMNIgene·ORAL (OM-505) saliva collection device, which is specifically designed for self-collection, stabilization, storage and shipment of samples to the laboratory. The OMNIgene·ORAL  device offers improvements over the standard nasopharyngeal swab because virtually anyone can collect a saliva sample at home with no discomfort and return it to the lab for processing, allowing personnel and protective equipment to be saved for when they are most needed.

“As many companies begin the delicate task of lifting stay-at-home orders and allowing businesses to reopen, testing will help keep people safe and help get the economy back up and running,” said Robert Thompson, CEO of Clinical Reference Laboratory. “The DNA Genotek OMNIgene·ORAL device was the ideal choice for our CRL Rapid Response test as our studies demonstrated it to be more sensitive and accurate than the standard COVID-19 anterior nasal swab test.”

“This EUA highlights the benefits of saliva collected with OMNIgene·ORAL as a sample type for COVID-19 diagnostics in the CRL Rapid Response test kit, due to its performance as well as its safe and easy to use format, suitable for unsupervised home collection,” said Kathleen Weber, Executive Vice President, Business Unit Leader, Molecular Solutions at DNA Genotek. “A global challenge like coronavirus requires the commitment and cooperation of everyone who has the ability to help address it. We are pleased to support CRL in their work in expanding the availability of COVID-19 diagnostics.”

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies empowers the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate, essential information. Together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, CoreBiome (now operating under the Diversigen brand), UrSure and Novosanis, OraSure provides its customers with end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, services and diagnostics. The OraSure family of companies is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharma, commercial entities and direct to consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com.

About DNA Genotek

DNA Genotek Inc., a subsidiary of OraSure Technologies, Inc., focuses on providing high-quality biological sample collection products and end-to-end services for human genomics and microbiome applications. The Company's Oragene®•Dx and ORAcollect®•Dx product lines are the first and only FDA 510(k) cleared saliva-based DNA collection devices for in vitro diagnostic use. DNA Genotek also offers Research Use Only products to collect and preserve large amounts of DNA or RNA from multiple sample types. DNA Genotek markets its products worldwide and has a global customer base with thousands of customers in over 100 countries. For more information about DNA Genotek, visit www.dnagenotek.com

Investor Contact:
Sam Martin
Argot Partners
212-602-1902
orasure@argotpartners.com 		Media Contact:
Jeanne Mell
VP Corporate Communications
484-353-1575
media@orasure.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
12:16pOraSure's OMNIgene®·ORAL Device Included in EUA Granted to Clinical Reference..
GL
07/22OraSure Technologies to Hold Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on ..
GL
06/17METABOLON, INC. : and DNA Genotek Collaborate on First Ambient-Temperature Micro..
PR
06/17OraSure's DNA Genotek Subsidiary Unveils First In-Home Self-Collection Device..
GL
06/10OraSure Technologies Receives BARDA Funding for Coronavirus Antibody ELISA Us..
GL
06/08OraSure's Oragene®•Dx included in EUA allowing at-home saliva collection..
GL
06/04ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Eve..
AQ
06/03OraSure Technologies, Inc. Announces Exercise of Option to Purchase Additiona..
GL
06/02OraSure Technologies, Inc. Prices Underwritten Offering of Common Stock
GL
06/02ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 149 M - -
Net income 2020 -14,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -88,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 335 M 1 335 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,94x
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,87x
Nbr of Employees 472
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
OraSure Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,00 $
Last Close Price 18,73 $
Spread / Highest target 1,44%
Spread / Average Target -14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen S. Tang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Celano Chairman
James Ted Rauth Senior Vice President-Operations
Roberto E. Cuca Chief Financial Officer
Ronny B. Lancaster Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.133.25%1 335
ABBOTT LABORATORIES16.89%179 762
MEDTRONIC PLC-14.97%129 395
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY0.69%81 006
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.2.86%43 765
DEXCOM, INC.97.20%41 299
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group