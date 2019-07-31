Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  OraSure Technologies, Inc.    OSUR

ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(OSUR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orasure Technologies to Present at the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 06:01am EDT

BETHLEHEM, Pa., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point-of-care diagnostic tests and specimen collection devices, today announced that Dr. Stephen S. Tang, President and CEO, will speak to the investment community at the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference.  The conference will be simultaneously webcast over the Internet.

Dr. Tang is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at approximately 8:00 AM Eastern Time (5:00 AM Pacific Time).  Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation by going to OraSure Technologies’ web site, www.orasure.com and clicking on the Investors link.  A replay of the webcast will be available on OraSure Technologies’ web site for seven days.  Alternatively, you can access the live webcast of the presentation via the following link:  http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord35/osur/

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies is empowering the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate essential information. OraSure is a leader in the development, manufacture and distribution of point-of-care diagnostic tests, molecular collection devices and other technologies designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. Its first-to-market, innovative products include rapid tests for the detection of antibodies to HIV and Hepatitis C (HCV) on the OraQuick® platform, sample self-collection and stabilization products for molecular applications, and oral fluid laboratory tests for detecting various drugs of abuse. Together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries (DNA Genotek, CoreBiome and Novosanis), OraSure provides its customers with value-added, end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, diagnostics and services. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, research institutions, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, commercial and industrial entities and consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com.

Company contact:

Roberto CucaJeanne Mell
Chief Financial OfficerVP Corporate Communications
610-882-1820484-353-1575
Investorinfo@orasure.commedia@orasure.com
www.orasure.comwww.orasure.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
06:01aOrasure Technologies to Present at the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth C..
GL
07/25OraSure Technologies Earnings Conference Call Invitation
GL
06/26OraSure Technologies and Others Join Forces for HIV Testing Day
GL
06/14ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES : UPDATE - OraSure Technologies to Present at Raymond James..
PU
06/14UPDATE - OraSure Technologies to Present at Raymond James 2019 Life Sciences ..
GL
06/14ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at Raymond James 2019 Life Sciences and MedTec..
AQ
06/13ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at Raymond James 2019 Life Sciences and MedTec..
PU
06/13Orasure Technologies to Present at Raymond James 2019 Life Sciences and MedT..
GL
05/29ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference
PU
05/29OraSure Technologies to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference  
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 173 M
EBIT 2019 18,9 M
Net income 2019 14,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 36,5x
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,02x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,81x
Capitalization 521 M
Chart ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
OraSure Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,50  $
Last Close Price 8,40  $
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen S. Tang Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto E. Cuca Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Reed Chief Science Officer, SVP-Research & Development
Ronny B. Lancaster Independent Director
Charles W. Patrick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-28.08%521
MEDTRONIC PLC13.52%139 145
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.30.90%43 956
HOYA CORPORATION31.08%29 406
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS29.71%27 990
TERUMO CORP-47.37%21 867
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group