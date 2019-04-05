Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ORBCOMM Inc    ORBC

ORBCOMM INC

(ORBC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ORBCOMM Announces Dean Milcos as Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 04:48pm EDT

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced the promotion of Constantine (“Dean”) Milcos to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective April 1, 2019, upon the resignation of Mike Ford, who previously held that position. Mr. Ford’s resignation is not based on any disagreement with the Company’s accounting principles, practices or financial statement disclosures.

As ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Milcos will oversee the Company’s financial operations, including financial planning and reporting, accounting, tax and treasury functions. Mr. Milcos joined ORBCOMM in 2013 and most recently served as ORBCOMM’s Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer since 2013 and Interim Chief Financial Officer from May to September 2018. Prior to joining ORBCOMM, Mr. Milcos served in various accounting roles at Medco Health Solutions, most recently serving as Vice President, SEC Reporting, Technical Accounting and Controls from 2008 to 2013. Mr. Milcos received a B.S. in accounting from Lehigh University and a M.B.A. from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

“During his tenure at ORBCOMM, Dean Milcos has played a pivotal role in the Company’s financial operations and made significant contributions to accelerating our strategic growth,” said Marc Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of ORBCOMM Inc. “In his new role as Chief Financial Officer, I am confident Dean’s strong finance and accounting background, seasoned leadership and thorough knowledge of ORBCOMM’s business will enable the Company to make significant improvements in revenue, margin and profitability in 2019 and beyond.”

About ORBCOMM Inc.
ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for future events and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company’s expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, projected, expected or implied by the forward-looking statements, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, specific consideration should be given to various factors described in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, except as required by law.

ORBCOMM Contacts
For Investors:                                    
Aly Bonilla, VP of Investor Relations
+1 703.433.6360                                
bonilla.aly@orbcomm.com     

For Trade Media:
Sue Rutherford, VP of Marketing
+1 613.254.5269
rutherford.sue@orbcomm.com           

logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORBCOMM INC
04:48pORBCOMM Announces Dean Milcos as Chief Financial Officer
GL
04:35pORBCOMM INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/03ORBCOMM : Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Heavy Vehicles Tel..
AQ
03/27ORBCOMM and Maerospace Extend AIS Contract With Government of Canada
GL
03/20ORBCOMM : Lidl UK selects ORBCOMM's cold chain monitoring solution to maximize p..
AQ
03/20ORBCOMM : Lidl Uk Selects Orbcomm's Cold Chain Monitoring Solution to Maximize P..
AQ
03/12ORBCOMM : Launches Solar-Powered Tracking Solution
AQ
03/01ORBCOMM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
02/27ORBCOMM INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
02/27ORBCOMM Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 283 M
EBIT 2019 9,05 M
Net income 2019 -14,5 M
Debt 2019 166 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 2,44x
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
Capitalization 524 M
Chart ORBCOMM INC
Duration : Period :
ORBCOMM Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORBCOMM INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,3 $
Spread / Average Target 70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Jerry Eisenberg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerome B. Eisenberg Non-Executive Chairman
John J. Stolte Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Michael W. Ford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John E. Major Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORBCOMM INC-19.13%528
AT&T12.05%232 743
CHINA MOBILE LTD.6.78%204 359
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP56.17%106 924
NTT DOCOMO INC-1.55%71 696
T-MOBILE US10.12%59 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About