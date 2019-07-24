Log in
ORBCOMM INC

(ORBC)
ORBCOMM CEO to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference

07/24/2019 | 10:31am EDT

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC), a global provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Marc Eisenberg, will be participating in the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference at the InterContinental Boston Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.  Mr. Eisenberg will be presenting on Wednesday, August 7 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

The webcast portion of the presentation can be accessed at http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord35/orbc/.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for future events and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company’s expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, projected, expected or implied by the forward-looking statements, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, specific consideration should be given to various factors described in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, except as required by law.

Contacts  
Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries:
Aly Bonilla  Michelle Ferris
Vice President, Investor Relations Senior Director, Corporate Communications
ORBCOMM Inc. ORBCOMM Inc.
703-433-6360 703-433-6516
bonilla.aly@orbcomm.com ferris.michelle@orbcomm.com

