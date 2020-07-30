Log in
ORBCOMM : Investor Overview

07/30/2020 | 07:41am EDT

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Certain statements shown in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to our plans, estimates, objectives and expectations for future events, as well as projections, business trends, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; demand for and market acceptance of our products and services and our ability to successfully implement our business plan; our dependence on our subsidiary companies (Market Channel Affiliates ("MCAs")) and third-party product and service developers and providers, distributors and resellers (Market Channel Partners ("MCPs")) to develop, market and sell our products and services, especially in markets outside the United States; substantial losses we have incurred and may continue to incur; substantial competition in the telecommunications, Automatic Identification Service ("AIS") data and industrial Internet of Things ("IoT") industries; the inability to effect suitable investments, alliances and acquisitions or the inability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and systems; defects, errors or other insufficiencies in our products or services; failure to meet minimum service level commitments to certain of our customers; our dependence on significant customers for a substantial portion of our revenues, including key customers such as JB Hunt Transport Services, Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Carrier Transicold and Satlink S.L.; our ability to expand our business outside the United States and risks related to the economic, political and other conditions in foreign countries in which we do business; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; unanticipated domestic or foreign tax or fee liabilities; the possibility we will be required to collect certain taxes in jurisdictions where we have not historically done so; economic, political and other conditions; extreme events such as man-made or natural disasters, earthquakes, severe weather or other climate change-related events; our dependence on a limited number of manufacturers for many of our products and services; interruptions, discontinuations, slowdown or loss of the supply of subscriber communicators from our vendor Sanmina Corporation; legal proceedings; our reliance on intellectual property; increased regulatory restrictions and oversight; lack of in-orbit or other insurance for our ORBCOMM Generation 1 or ORBCOMM Generation 2 satellites; our reliance on third-party wireless network service providers to deliver existing and developing services in certain areas of our business; significant interruptions, discontinuation or loss of services provided by Inmarsat plc; failure to maintain proper and effective internal controls; inaccurate estimates in accounting or incorrect financial assumptions; significant operating risks related to our satellites due to various types of potential anomalies and potential impacts of space debris or other spacecrafts; the failure of our systems or reductions in levels of service due to technological malfunctions or deficiencies or other events outside of our control; difficulty upgrading or replacing aging hardware and software we use in operating our gateway earth stations and our customers' subscriber communicators; technical or other difficulties with our gateway earth stations; security risks related to our networks, data processing systems and software systems and those of our third-party service providers; liabilities or additional costs as a result of laws, governmental regulations and evolving views of personal privacy rights; failure of our information technology systems; cybersecurity risks; the level of our indebtedness and the terms of our $250.0 million 8.0% senior secured note indenture and our revolving credit agreement, under which we may borrow up to $25.0 million, that could restrict our business activities or our ability to execute our strategic objectives or adversely affect our financial performance; and the other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For more detail on these and other risks, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 ("Annual Report"), and other documents we file with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward- looking statements or cautionary factors, except as required by law.

ORBCOMM AT A GLANCE

FINANCIAL

$272M Total Revenue

$63M Adjusted EBITDA

$30M Operating Cash Flow

$54M Cash

PRODUCT

SALES

40%

SERVICE

REVENUE

60%

PEOPLE

~790 Employees

390 Engineering resources

15 Global offices Founded in 1993

ASIA

2%

AFRICA

LATIN AMERICA

5%

2%

EUROPE

13%

USA

42%

CANADA

15%

BUSINESS

2.1M Subscribers

56% Satellite/44% Cellular

51% U.S./49% International

100+ Technology patents

GOVERNMENT/

NATURAL OTHER RESOURCES 5%

7%

MARINE 11%

HEAVY EQUIPMENT

15%

TRANSPORTATION

62%

INDIA 21%

Amounts and figures are for the full year 2019 or as of 12/31/19

COMPONENTS TO COMPLETE IOT SOLUTIONS

ORBCOMM has the broadest array of capabilities in the industry, with leading-edge hardware, multiple network connectivity options and applications that deliver advanced asset analytics.

Devices and sensors to track,

11 networks for satellite and cellular

SaaS and mobile applications for remote

monitor and control assets

connectivity offering flexibility and seamless

asset monitoring and management

device and subscriber management

including advanced analytics

ORBCOMM VERTICAL MARKETS

TRANSPORTATION

HEAVY EQUIPMENT

MARINE

GOVERNMENT

NATURAL RESOURCES

Optimize multi-asset

Track engine hours

Track containers for

visibility & utilization

and performance

complete visibility

Enable two-way

Enable preventive

Reduce spoilage

temperature control

maintenance

costs and claims

Improve driver

Prevent equipment

Decrease pre-trip

safety & productivity

theft and loss

inspection costs

Reduce fuel costs

Reduce equipment

Provide remote

and cycle times

downtime

vessel tracking

Ensure regulatory

Optimize asset

Improve maritime

compliance

utilization

safety & awareness

Prevent cargo and

Monitor fuel costs

Support fisheries

trailer theft

and consumption

and environmental

monitoring

  • Track mission- critical assets
  • Enhance cargo security
  • Continue vital communication during emergencies
  • Monitor essential public services
  • Provide warning systems for vehicles
  • Improve supply chain visibility
  • Increase oil and gas fleet efficiency and driver safety
  • Monitor pipeline, pumps and tank
  • Ensure continuous operations of SCADA systems
  • Enable smart grid monitoring
  • Automate water meter readings and utility management

GLOBAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

90M

35M

29M

10M

Commercial Fleet

Heavy Duty

Dry Containers

Construction

Vehicles

Trucks

Machines

4.5M

2.2M

2M

2M

1.3M

Rail Cars

Dry Vans

Refrigerated

Chassis

Refrigerated

Containers

Trailers/Trucks

Source: 2018 Berg Insight and ORBCOMM estimates

A WORLD-CLASS CUSTOMER BASE

THE ORBCOMM ADVANTAGE

With a comprehensive range of integrated capabilities, ORBCOMM is uniquely equipped to deliver complete, single-source industrial IoT solutions.

  • Over 25 years of industrial IoT experience
  • Deep industry knowledge and expertise
  • Technologically advanced and patent-protected products
  • Unique cellular, satellite and dual-modeconnectivity
  • Robust, integrated solution for multiple asset classes
  • Global footprint with large international distribution network
  • Diverse, world-class customer base
  • Proven track record in fulfilling large customer deployments

ORBCOMM'S TRANSFORMATION

13 acquisitions in

7 years resulted in:

  • Redundant hardware
  • Overlapping web platforms
  • Multiple accounting systems
  • High levels of inventory
  • Rising SG&A expenses
  • Slowdown in innovation
  • Various billing platforms
  • Diminishing margins

Transformation plan:

Product Re-Engineering

160 SKUs to 40

ERP Consolidation 13 systems to 1

Platform Consolidation 25 platforms to 2

Improved Distribution

13 channels to 1

Initiatives leading to:

  • Higher product margins
  • Lower inventory levels
  • Fewer components to source globally
  • Faster monthly accounting close process
  • Simplified billing
  • Improved inventory turns
  • Scalable platforms built for the future
  • Monitor more asset types with real- time visibility and advanced analytics
  • Greater processing power and data bandwidth to meet evolving IoT needs
  • Greater cross-selling opportunities
  • "Double-play"and "triple-play" advantages
  • Stronger and more unified sales force

FINANCIAL TRENDS

($ in Millions)

ADJUSTED EBITDA AND MARGIN

$70

+10% CAGR

30.0%

$60

23.2%

25.0%

$50

20.7%

20.0%

17.6%

$40

15.0%

$30

$20

10.0%

$10

5.0%

$0

0.0%

2017

2018

2019

NET DEBT LEVERAGE RATIO

5x

4x

3x

2x

1x

0x

2017

2018

2019

OPERATING CASH FLOW

$35 $30 $25 $20 $15 $10 $5 $0 -$5

-$10

201720182019

Improving margins, net debt position and increasing cash flow generation

FOCUS ON FUTURE GROWTH

  • Emerge from the transformation as a fully integrated, better scaled and more productive company
  • Grow subscriber base through pipeline of opportunities
  • Expand in key vertical markets and geographic regions
  • Improve product portfolio with innovative technology and new product launches
  • Strengthen financial profile, liquidity position and cash flow generation
  • Expand market share and deliver shareholder value

COVID-19 UPDATE

  • ORBCOMM is deemed an essential business with most employees working remotely to facilitate business as usual.
  • Our manufacturing facility in Mexico continues to build products as needed and we continue to ship from our distribution center in McAllen, TX.
  • We had positive Free Cash Flow in 2019, and currently have additional liquidity available from our $25M revolver credit facility.
  • The majority of our customers run essential businesses in the transportation, marine and heavy equipment markets, which
    play critical roles in sustaining the world during this crisis.

Disclaimer

ORBCOMM Inc. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 11:40:18 UTC
