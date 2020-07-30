ORBCOMM : Investor Overview

Certain statements shown in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to our plans, estimates, objectives and expectations for future events, as well as projections, business trends, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; demand for and market acceptance of our products and services and our ability to successfully implement our business plan; our dependence on our subsidiary companies (Market Channel Affiliates ("MCAs")) and third-party product and service developers and providers, distributors and resellers (Market Channel Partners ("MCPs")) to develop, market and sell our products and services, especially in markets outside the United States; substantial losses we have incurred and may continue to incur; substantial competition in the telecommunications, Automatic Identification Service ("AIS") data and industrial Internet of Things ("IoT") industries; the inability to effect suitable investments, alliances and acquisitions or the inability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and systems; defects, errors or other insufficiencies in our products or services; failure to meet minimum service level commitments to certain of our customers; our dependence on significant customers for a substantial portion of our revenues, including key customers such as JB Hunt Transport Services, Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Carrier Transicold and Satlink S.L.; our ability to expand our business outside the United States and risks related to the economic, political and other conditions in foreign countries in which we do business; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; unanticipated domestic or foreign tax or fee liabilities; the possibility we will be required to collect certain taxes in jurisdictions where we have not historically done so; economic, political and other conditions; extreme events such as man-made or natural disasters, earthquakes, severe weather or other climate change-related events; our dependence on a limited number of manufacturers for many of our products and services; interruptions, discontinuations, slowdown or loss of the supply of subscriber communicators from our vendor Sanmina Corporation; legal proceedings; our reliance on intellectual property; increased regulatory restrictions and oversight; lack of in-orbit or other insurance for our ORBCOMM Generation 1 or ORBCOMM Generation 2 satellites; our reliance on third-party wireless network service providers to deliver existing and developing services in certain areas of our business; significant interruptions, discontinuation or loss of services provided by Inmarsat plc; failure to maintain proper and effective internal controls; inaccurate estimates in accounting or incorrect financial assumptions; significant operating risks related to our satellites due to various types of potential anomalies and potential impacts of space debris or other spacecrafts; the failure of our systems or reductions in levels of service due to technological malfunctions or deficiencies or other events outside of our control; difficulty upgrading or replacing aging hardware and software we use in operating our gateway earth stations and our customers' subscriber communicators; technical or other difficulties with our gateway earth stations; security risks related to our networks, data processing systems and software systems and those of our third-party service providers; liabilities or additional costs as a result of laws, governmental regulations and evolving views of personal privacy rights; failure of our information technology systems; cybersecurity risks; the level of our indebtedness and the terms of our $250.0 million 8.0% senior secured note indenture and our revolving credit agreement, under which we may borrow up to $25.0 million, that could restrict our business activities or our ability to execute our strategic objectives or adversely affect our financial performance; and the other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For more detail on these and other risks, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 ("Annual Report"), and other documents we file with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward- looking statements or cautionary factors, except as required by law.
ORBCOMM AT A GLANCE
FINANCIAL
$272M Total Revenue
$63M Adjusted EBITDA
$30M Operating Cash Flow
$54M Cash
PRODUCT
SALES
40%
SERVICE
REVENUE
60%
PEOPLE
~790 Employees
390 Engineering resources
15 Global offices Founded in 1993
ASIA
2%
AFRICA
LATIN AMERICA
5%
2%
EUROPE
13%
USA
42%
CANADA
15%
BUSINESS
2.1M Subscribers
56% Satellite/44% Cellular
51% U.S./49% International
100+ Technology patents
GOVERNMENT/
NATURAL OTHER RESOURCES 5%
7%
MARINE 11%
HEAVY EQUIPMENT
15%
TRANSPORTATION
62%
INDIA 21%
Amounts and figures are for the full year 2019 or as of 12/31/19
COMPONENTS TO COMPLETE IOT SOLUTIONS
ORBCOMM has the broadest array of capabilities in the industry, with leading-edge hardware, multiple network connectivity options and applications that deliver advanced asset analytics.
Devices and sensors to track,
11 networks for satellite and cellular
SaaS and mobile applications for remote
monitor and control assets
connectivity offering flexibility and seamless
asset monitoring and management
device and subscriber management
including advanced analytics
ORBCOMM VERTICAL MARKETS
TRANSPORTATION
HEAVY EQUIPMENT
MARINE
GOVERNMENT
NATURAL RESOURCES
•
Optimize multi-asset
•
Track engine hours
•
Track containers for
visibility & utilization
and performance
complete visibility
•
Enable two-way
•
Enable preventive
•
Reduce spoilage
temperature control
maintenance
costs and claims
•
Improve driver
•
Prevent equipment
•
Decrease pre-trip
safety & productivity
theft and loss
inspection costs
•
Reduce fuel costs
•
Reduce equipment
•
Provide remote
and cycle times
downtime
vessel tracking
•
Ensure regulatory
•
Optimize asset
•
Improve maritime
compliance
utilization
safety & awareness
•
Prevent cargo and
•
Monitor fuel costs
•
Support fisheries
trailer theft
and consumption
and environmental
monitoring
Track mission- critical assets
Enhance cargo security
Continue vital communication during emergencies
Monitor essential public services
Provide warning systems for vehicles
Improve supply chain visibility
Increase oil and gas fleet efficiency and driver safety
Monitor pipeline, pumps and tank
Ensure continuous operations of SCADA systems
Enable smart grid monitoring
Automate water meter readings and utility management
GLOBAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET
90M
35M
29M
10M
Commercial Fleet
Heavy Duty
Dry Containers
Construction
Vehicles
Trucks
Machines
4.5M
2.2M
2M
2M
1.3M
Rail Cars
Dry Vans
Refrigerated
Chassis
Refrigerated
Containers
Trailers/Trucks
Source: 2018 Berg Insight and ORBCOMM estimates
THE ORBCOMM ADVANTAGE
With a comprehensive range of integrated capabilities, ORBCOMM is uniquely equipped to deliver complete, single-source industrial IoT solutions.
Over25 years of industrial IoT experience
Deep industry knowledge and expertise
Technologically advanced and patent-protected products