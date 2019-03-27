Log in
ORBCOMM and Maerospace Extend AIS Contract With Government of Canada

03/27/2019 | 10:52am EDT

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that the Government of Canada has exercised the option for another year on their contract through ORBCOMM’s Canadian partner Maerospace, a global supplier of AIS data and maritime domain awareness solutions.

Through its Canadian subsidiary SkyWave, ORBCOMM will provide satellite Automatic Identification System (AIS) data used for ship tracking and other maritime navigational and safety efforts to the Government of Canada for monitoring Canadian and global marine traffic. The Government of Canada contract award, which extends through 2020, was the result of a competitive procurement process among providers and integrators of space-based AIS data service.

“Through our partnership with Maerospace, we have secured the opportunity to provide the Government of Canada with our satellite AIS data service through 2020, which is a testament to the success of this project over the past two years,” said Marc Eisenberg, ORBCOMM’s Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to continue providing Canada with comprehensive, reliable AIS data to improve the visibility, safety and security of vessel activity in and around their borders.”

“With the extension of our multi-year contract with the Government of Canada, we can continue supporting their efforts to improve maritime domain awareness and surveillance, customs and border protection, fisheries and environment monitoring as well as search and rescue efforts,” said Eric Meger, Founder and CEO of Maerospace. “By providing a global view of real-time and historical marine traffic, ORBCOMM and Maerospace can help Canada continue to fulfill its national security mission.”

ORBCOMM’s AIS service provides comprehensive and reliable global coverage, processing over 30 million messages from well over 200,000 unique vessels per day through a combination of satellite and terrestrial AIS data for marquee government and commercial customers worldwide.

About ORBCOMM Inc.
ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com.

About Maerospace Corporation
Maerospace Corp., based in Canada, is a global supplier of AIS data and real-time, predictive analytics to the maritime market. Their core product, TimeCaster™ provides a dramatic improvement in the accuracy and completeness of the maritime picture. Our Advisor™ product analyzes this picture to detect and provide real-time alerts on anomalous behavior. TimeCaster™ and Advisor™ together deliver the world’s most accurate picture of the maritime domain for maritime authorities internationally as well as for commercial ship and cargo tracking companies. For more information, visit www.maerospace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for future events and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company’s expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, projected, expected or implied by the forward-looking statements, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, specific consideration should be given to various factors described in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, except as required by law.

ORBCOMM Contacts 
For Investors:For Trade Media:
Aly Bonilla, VP of Investor RelationsSue Rutherford, VP of Marketing
+1 703.433.6360+1 613.254.5269
bonilla.aly@orbcomm.com rutherford.sue@orbcomm.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
