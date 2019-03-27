ORBCOMM and Maerospace Extend AIS Contract With Government of Canada

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that the Government of Canada has exercised the option for another year on their contract through ORBCOMM’s Canadian partner Maerospace, a global supplier of AIS data and maritime domain awareness solutions.



Through its Canadian subsidiary SkyWave, ORBCOMM will provide satellite Automatic Identification System (AIS) data used for ship tracking and other maritime navigational and safety efforts to the Government of Canada for monitoring Canadian and global marine traffic. The Government of Canada contract award, which extends through 2020, was the result of a competitive procurement process among providers and integrators of space-based AIS data service.

“Through our partnership with Maerospace, we have secured the opportunity to provide the Government of Canada with our satellite AIS data service through 2020, which is a testament to the success of this project over the past two years,” said Marc Eisenberg, ORBCOMM’s Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to continue providing Canada with comprehensive, reliable AIS data to improve the visibility, safety and security of vessel activity in and around their borders.”

“With the extension of our multi-year contract with the Government of Canada, we can continue supporting their efforts to improve maritime domain awareness and surveillance, customs and border protection, fisheries and environment monitoring as well as search and rescue efforts,” said Eric Meger, Founder and CEO of Maerospace. “By providing a global view of real-time and historical marine traffic, ORBCOMM and Maerospace can help Canada continue to fulfill its national security mission.”

ORBCOMM’s AIS service provides comprehensive and reliable global coverage, processing over 30 million messages from well over 200,000 unique vessels per day through a combination of satellite and terrestrial AIS data for marquee government and commercial customers worldwide.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com .

About Maerospace Corporation

Maerospace Corp., based in Canada, is a global supplier of AIS data and real-time, predictive analytics to the maritime market. Their core product, TimeCaster™ provides a dramatic improvement in the accuracy and completeness of the maritime picture. Our Advisor™ product analyzes this picture to detect and provide real-time alerts on anomalous behavior. TimeCaster™ and Advisor™ together deliver the world’s most accurate picture of the maritime domain for maritime authorities internationally as well as for commercial ship and cargo tracking companies. For more information, visit www.maerospace.com .

