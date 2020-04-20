ORBCOMM to Host First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

Log in
04/20/2020 | 11:31am EDT

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC), a global provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its senior management team will host a conference call to review first quarter 2020 results on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 8:30 AM ET. A press release with ORBCOMM’s financial results will be released in advance of the conference call that same day.

Chief Executive Officer Marc Eisenberg and Chief Financial Officer Dean Milcos will host the conference call.

To access the call, U.S. participants should dial 1-844-735-3762 at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. International participants should dial 1-412-317-5710. To hear a live web simulcast or to listen to the archived webcast following completion of the call, please visit the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.orbcomm.com and then select “News & Events” to access the link to the webcast. To listen to a replay of the conference call, please dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 for International callers using access code 10143043. The audio replay will be available from approximately 11:30 AM ET on April 30, 2020 through May 14, 2020.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com.

Contacts 
Investor Inquiries:Media Inquiries:
Aly BonillaMichelle Ferris
Vice President, Investor RelationsSenior Director, Corporate Communications
ORBCOMM Inc.ORBCOMM Inc.
703-433-6360703-433-6516
bonilla.aly@orbcomm.comferris.michelle@orbcomm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 287 M
EBIT 2020 9,28 M
Net income 2020 -14,3 M
Debt 2020 184 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -26,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,32x
EV / Sales2021 1,17x
Capitalization 197 M
Chart ORBCOMM INC.
Duration : Period :
ORBCOMM Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORBCOMM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,08  $
Last Close Price 2,51  $
Spread / Highest target 259%
Spread / Average Target 182%
Spread / Lowest Target 139%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Jerry Eisenberg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerome B. Eisenberg Non-Executive Chairman
John J. Stolte Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Constantine Milcos Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John E. Major Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORBCOMM INC.-40.38%197
AT&T INC.-20.09%224 009
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-3.13%159 300
T-MOBILE US16.03%112 464
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-1.39%97 977
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.3.61%91 036
