ORBCOMM to Host Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

07/17/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC), a global provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its senior management team will host a conference call to review second quarter results on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 8:30 AM ET. ORBCOMM’s financial results for the second quarter 2019 will be released in advance of the conference call that same day.

Chief Executive Officer Marc Eisenberg and Chief Financial Officer Dean Milcos will host the conference call.

To access the call, U.S. participants should dial 1-877-270-2148 at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-6510. To hear a live web simulcast or to listen to the archived webcast following completion of the call, please Click Here or visit the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.orbcomm.com and then select “News & Events” to access the link to the webcast. To listen to a replay of the conference call, please dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 for International callers using access code 10133362. The audio replay will be available from approximately 11:30 AM ET on July 31, 2019 through August 14, 2019.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com.

Contacts         
Investor Inquiries:        Media Inquiries:
Aly Bonilla         Michelle Ferris
Vice President, Investor Relations        Senior Director, Corporate Communications
ORBCOMM Inc.        ORBCOMM Inc.
703-433-6360        703-433-6516
bonilla.aly@orbcomm.com        ferris.michelle@orbcomm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
