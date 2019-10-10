Orbia Advance B de C : Announces Conference Call For Its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) will release its third quarter 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Management will host a conference call to review results from the quarter.
Date:
Thursday, October 24, 2019
Time:
10:00 am (Mexico City Time)
11:00 am (US Eastern Time)
Speakers:
Daniel Martínez-Valle
Chief Executive Officer
Edgardo Carlos
Chief Financial Officer
Gerardo Lozoya Latapi
Investor Relations Director
Number:
From the USA (toll free):
+1-(888)-339-0721
From Mexico (toll free):
+001-855-817-7630
From other countries:
+1-(412)-317-5247
Register
-
When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Orbia earnings call. The details for the conference call are as follows
-
Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time
-
Third quarter 2019 financial results will be available on the Investors section of the Orbia website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed
