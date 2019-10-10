Log in
Orbia Advance B de C : Announces Conference Call For Its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

0
10/10/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) will release its third quarter 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005889/en/

Management will host a conference call to review results from the quarter.

Date:
Thursday, October 24, 2019


Time:
10:00 am (Mexico City Time)
11:00 am (US Eastern Time)


Speakers:

Daniel Martínez-Valle
Chief Executive Officer

Edgardo Carlos
Chief Financial Officer

Gerardo Lozoya Latapi
Investor Relations Director


Number:
From the USA (toll free):
+1-(888)-339-0721

From Mexico (toll free):
+001-855-817-7630

From other countries:
+1-(412)-317-5247


Register here

  • When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Orbia earnings call. The details for the conference call are as follows
  • Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time
  • Third quarter 2019 financial results will be available on the Investors section of the Orbia website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed here

 


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 283 M
EBIT 2019 877 M
Net income 2019 291 M
Debt 2019 3 120 M
Yield 2019 0,32%
P/E ratio 2019 285x
P/E ratio 2020 213x
EV / Sales2019 11,5x
EV / Sales2020 10,9x
Capitalization 80 346 M
Chart ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3,26  $
Last Close Price 38,74  $
Spread / Highest target -89,4%
Spread / Average Target -91,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -93,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Martínez Valle Chief Executive Officer
Juan Pablo del Valle Perochena Chairman
Edgardo Carlos Chief Financial Officer
Pedro Martínez Puig Vice President-Information Technology
Adolfo del Valle Ruiz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V.-22.89%4 108
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION--.--%19 244
LG CHEM LTD--.--%18 044
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION--.--%16 366
COVESTRO AG-1.71%8 513
LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP--.--%6 639
