Orbis AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
04/03/2020 | 07:35am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ORBIS AG
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
03.04.2020 / 13:30
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
ORBIS AG
Nell-Breuning-Allee 3-5
66115 Saarbrücken
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
9.766.042
