Orbis AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/03/2020 | 07:35am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ORBIS AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Orbis AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.04.2020 / 13:30
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
ORBIS AG
Nell-Breuning-Allee 3-5
66115 Saarbrücken
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
9.766.042


03.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ORBIS AG
Nell-Breuning-Allee 3-5
66115 Saarbrücken
Germany
Internet: www.orbis.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

976643  03.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=976643&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
