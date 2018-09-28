Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Orbis SA    ORBP   PLORBIS00014

ORBIS SA (ORBP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Orbis : Conclusion by “Orbis” S.A. of a preliminary purchase agreement of real estate in Krakow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 05:27pm CEST

Current report no. 33/2018

September 28, 2018

Subject: Conclusion by "Orbis" S.A. of a preliminary purchase agreement of real estate in Krakow

Legal grounds: Article 17. 1 MAR - Confidential information.

The Management Board of "Orbis" Spółka Akcyjna (the "Issuer") hereby informs that on September 28, 2018, the Issuer executed a preliminary sales agreement based on which the Issuer intends to purchase a real property (plot of land) with a total area of 595 square meters, located in Krakow at 6, Worcella Street (the "Real Property"), for a net price of PLN 9.2 million plus the due tax on goods and services (VAT).

The parties agreed that the final sale and purchase agreement of the Real Property will be executed not later than by September 30, 2020, following fulfilment of conditions, including transfer of the decision on building conditions on the Issuer and demolition of the building currently located on the Real Property. In order to secure the transaction, after fulfillment of each particular condition, the Issuer shall gradually pay an earnest money (zadatek) to the seller in the total amount equal to 30% of the sale price.

The purchase of the Real Property is associated with the subsidiary new investment of the Issuer (hotel construction), which Issuer intends to implement on the above-mentioned Real Property and on the neighboring real property at 8, Worcella Street (the Issuer provided information about the purchase of this real property in the current report no. 6/2018 of February 20, 2018). The Issuer is analyzing the technical and operational details of the investment project, which will determine the choice of an optimal brand under which the hotel will operate. The purchase of the Real Property in combination with the real property at 8, Worcella Street, which is already owned by the Issuer, will permit increasing the size of the prospective hotel and selection of the brand with a greater flexibility.

The transaction is in line with the Issuer's strategy of concentrating its own investments in key city markets of the region that offer long-term value growth and an attractive investment yield.

__________________________________________________________________________

"Orbis" S.A., 16 Bracka street, 00-028 Warsaw, registered in the District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division, National Court Register [KRS], Register of Business Operators no. 0000022622, share capital of PLN 92,154,016 (paid-up in full), tax identification number NIP 526-025-04-69.

Disclaimer

Orbis SA published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 15:26:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORBIS SA
05:27pORBIS : Conclusion by “Orbis” S.A. of a preliminary purchase agreeme..
PU
09/05ORBIS : Information about transactions executed by a person discharging manageri..
PU
08/30ORBIS : Suspension of the exercise of buy-out option over a hotel “Century..
PU
08/28ORBIS GROUP SIGNS THREE NEW AGREEMEN : ibis Timisoara, ibis Styles Bucharest Air..
PU
07/26ORBIS : Robustness of strategy driven by accelerated development and solid opera..
PU
07/16ORBIS : Purchase of “ibis” Hotel in Vilnius by the subsidiary of the..
PU
07/16ORBIS SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/02ORBIS : Acquisition of the Mercure Unirii Hotel in Bucharest by the subsidiary o..
PU
06/29ORBIS : change of “ibis” hotel in Vilnius sale-purchase agreement si..
PU
06/13ORBIS : List of shareholders holding at least 5% of the total number of votes at..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 1 523 M
EBIT 2018 459 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,07%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,57x
EV / Sales 2019 2,34x
Capitalization 3 917 M
Chart ORBIS SA
Duration : Period :
Orbis SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORBIS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 110  PLN
Spread / Average Target 30%
Managers
NameTitle
Gilles Stephane Clavie Chairman-Management Board & General Director
Jan Ozinga Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcin Szewczykowski Member-Management Board & Finance Director
Artur Benedykt Gabor Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Karaoglanian Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORBIS SA-7.81%1 069
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-33.94%5 305
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC8.63%4 712
EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC6.84%3 831
SHANGHAI JINJIANG INT'L HOTELS DEVLPT.-21.96%3 277
NH HOTEL GROUP SA4.75%2 870
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.