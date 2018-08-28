Press Release

Warsaw, August 28th 2018

Orbis Group signs three new agreements in Romania for: ibis Timisoara, ibis Styles Bucharest Airport and Mercure Sibiu Airport hotels

In line with its development strategy for AccorHotels branded hotels in Eastern Europe, in particular on the very promising Romanian market, Orbis signed 3 new agreements in recent weeks for a total of 370 hotel rooms:

 ibis Timisoara in the western part of Romania (200 rooms, scheduled opening in 4Q 2020): management agreement of a hotel located in the city centre;

 ibis Styles Bucharest Airport (85 rooms, scheduled opening in 1Q 2019): the management agreement was signed with the investor Liwa Properties S.R.L.; it will be a hotel that is most closely located to the Otopeni International Airport in Bucharest;

 Mercure Sibiu Airport (85 rooms, scheduled opening in 1Q 2019): franchise agreement executed with Pritax Invest, the present owner of the Ana Airport Hotel, which will join the Mercure network after comprehensive modernization. The hotel is located close to the city center and at the same time only 2 minutes' drive from the international airport in Sibiu, the largest city in Transylvania.

At present, Orbis operates 11 AccorHotels in Romania under the Pullman, Novotel, Mercure, ibis and ibis Styles brands.

"Romania plays an important role in our growth strategy. It is an attractive market with a great potential for all AccorHotels branded hotels such as Pullman, Novotel, Mercure, ibis, ibis Styles and one more not yet introduced on this market. According to earlier information, we're maintaining a strong development pipeline. Orbis already operates 129 hotels in 12 countries and it's a strong differentiator as such a network is a support and a facilitator for hotel owners.' - commented Gilles Clavie, President of the Management Board and CEO of Orbis SA.

Recently Orbis has invested 11 million euro in the Mercure Bucharest Unirii hotel. With its substantial financial resources dedicated for network expansion, the Company is very active in seeking prospective deals on markets of the Central and Eastern Europe.

Actually, 40% of hotels operated by Orbis are in asset-light mode - through management contract or franchise, and more than 40% of Orbis revenue is generated outside Poland. It's a results of the Company's strategy aiming at risks diversifying.

About Orbis Hotel Group:

The Orbis Hotel Group is the largest network of hotels in Poland and in Eastern Europe. Orbis comprises 127 hotels and is the sole licensor of all AccorHotels brands in 16 countries including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia. It offers almost 21,000 rooms. The hotels operate under the brand names Sofitel, MGallery by Sofitel, Pullman, Novotel, Mercure, adagio, ibis, ibis Styles and ibis budget. These brands, recognized throughout the world, provide a quality of service to various standards, ranging from luxury 5-star to budget 1-star hotels.

Since 1997 Orbis SA is quoted on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Orbis' strategic partner is

About AccorHotels:

AccorHotels is a world-leading travel & lifestyle group and digital innovator offering unique experiences in more than 4,300 hotels, resorts and residences across 100 different countries.

With an unrivaled portfolio of internationally renowned hotel brands encompassing the entire range from luxury to economy, from upscale to lifestyle and midscale brands, AccorHotels has been providing savoir-faire and expertise for more than 50 years.

In addition to its core hospitality business, AccorHotels has successfully expanded its range of services, becoming the world leader in luxury private residence rental with more than 10,000 stunning properties around the world. The Group is also active in the fields of concierge services, co-working, dining, events management and digitalsolutions.

Relying on its global team of more than 250,000 dedicated staff, AccorHotels is committed to fulfilling its primary mission: to make every guest Feel Welcome. Guests have access to one of the world's most attractive hotel loyalty programs - Le Club AccorHotels.

AccorHotels plays an active role in its local communities and is committed to promoting sustainable development and solidarity through PLANET 21 Acting Here,a comprehensive program that brings together employees, guests and partners to drive sustainable growth.

From 2008, the AccorHotels Solidarity Endowment Fund has acted as a natural extension of the Group's activities and values, helping to combat the social and financial exclusion experienced by the most disadvantaged members of society.

Accor SA is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACRFY) in the United States.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit accorhotels.group or accorhotels.com.

