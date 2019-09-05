Log in
ORBIT INTERNATIONAL CORP.

(ORBT)
Orbit International Corp. Announces Cash Dividend of $0.01 per Common Share for the Third Quarter of 2019

09/05/2019 | 08:46am EDT

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit International Corp. (OTC PINK:ORBT), an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share payable to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2019 with a payment date of October 7, 2019.

Orbit International Corp., through its Electronics Group, is involved in the development and manufacture of custom electronic device and subsystem solutions for military and nonmilitary government applications through its production facility in Hauppauge, New York.  Orbit’s Power Group, also located in Hauppauge, NY, designs and manufactures a wide array of power products including AC power supplies, frequency converters, inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, VME/VPX power supplies as well as various COTS power sources.  The Company also has a sales office in Bradenton, FL.

Certain matters discussed in this news release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company including, statements regarding our expectations of Orbit’s operating plans, deliveries under contracts and strategies generally; statements regarding our expectations of the performance of our business; expectations regarding costs and revenues, future operating results, additional orders, future business opportunities and continued growth, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Although Orbit believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.

Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.  Many of these factors are beyond Orbit International's ability to control or predict.  Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact Orbit International and the statements contained in this news release can be found in Orbit's reports posted with the OTC Disclosure and News service. For forward-looking statements in this news release, Orbit claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Orbit assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT                                                             
David Goldman                                                         
Chief Financial Officer                                              
631-435-8300   

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Mitchell A. Binder President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karl H. Schmidt Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David Goldman CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Bernard Karcinell Independent Director
Wayne G. Cadwallader Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORBIT INTERNATIONAL CORP.20
TE CONNECTIVITY20.24%30 550
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-67.96%27 123
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 664
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.2.01%4 356
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO LTD16.11%4 157
