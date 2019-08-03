Log in
ORBIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD

(ORBI)
Orbit Technologies : Ships 45th Gaia Compact Ground Station

08/03/2019 | 09:00pm EDT

Innovative and simplified approach to ground stations provides a unique new capability for the quickly growing LEO and MEO services segments

Logan, Utah, 5 August 2019 - Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of satellite-tracking ground-station solutions and airborne and maritime communications, announced today, at the opening of the Small Satellite Conference at Utah State University, shipment of the 45th Gaia 100 compact ground station, to one of its twelve Earth Observation/New Space Gaia customers, less than four years after delivery of the initial system.

The rapid acceptance within the demanding EO and New Space segments has validated Orbit's innovative approach to ground stations - a modular range of reliable, high performance tracking terminals for MEO and LEO constellations that are lighter, simpler to install and operate, with an attractive cost. A lightweight yet robust, low-loss radome provides environmental protection and, combined with less overall mass and a small footprint, permits installations in harsh conditions and on a broader range of existing buildings and structures.

'We are really pleased with how quickly the Gaia system has been adapted by a very creative and progressive customer base,' said Stav Gizunterman, Senior VP Business Development & Marketing at Orbit. 'The fresh, modular design and level of orders has helped standardize and accelerate our processes, from manufacturing to commissioning, and we are uniquely able to ship pre-configured, pre-tested systems that can be installed and in service in just two or three days.'

About Orbit's Gaia Compact Ground Stations

With Over 40 Gaia systems already deployed globally, serving EO and New Space companies, universities and research organizations, search and rescue services, and national space agencies, Orbit has rethought traditional ground stations to develop the ultimate compact ground station. The company's Gaia 100 family offers high-accuracy tracking for LEO and MEO satellites in a unique, small-footprint package, permitting proven cost-effective and highly reliable connectivity. Gaia systems are available in a range of bands (X/L/S/Ku/Ka) and are most commonly configured for multi-band operations, with antenna sizes including 2.4m, 3.7m and 4.5m.

About Orbit

Orbit Communication Systems Ltd., a leading global provider of satellite-tracking ground-station solutions and airborne and maritime communications, is helping to expand and redefine how we connect. You'll find Orbit systems on airliners and jet fighters, cruise ships and navy vessels, ground stations and offshore platforms. We deliver innovative, cost-effective, and highly reliable solutions to commercial operators, major navies and air forces, space agencies and emerging New Space companies.

Press Contact

Orbit Communication Systems
Ian Tick
Head of Communications
ian.tick@orbit-cs.com

Disclaimer

Orbit Technologies Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2019 00:59:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Eitan Livneh Chief Executive Officer
Itzchak Gat Chairman
Bentzi Raziel Vice President-Operations & Programs
Meirav Dudek Chief Financial Officer
Stav Gizunterman Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORBIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD3.80%48
THALES-2.02%23 589
GARMIN LTD19.54%14 389
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%3 040
OHB SE4.21%622
U-BLOX HOLDING AG3.17%550
