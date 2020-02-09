Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Orbital Corporation Limited    OEC   AU000000OEC2

ORBITAL CORPORATION LIMITED

(OEC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/07
0.6 AUD   -3.23%
06:18pORBITAL : David Bonomini appointed CFO
PU
02/02ORBITAL : Investor Presentation – February 2020
PU
01/28ORBITAL : H1 FY20 Preliminary Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orbital : David Bonomini appointed CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/09/2020 | 06:18pm EST

10 February 2020

DAVID BONOMINI APPOINTED CFO

Orbital UAV announces new Chief Financial Officer

and Company Secretary

PERTH, AUSTRALIA: Orbital Corporation Ltd ("Orbital UAV", "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Bonomini as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Company Secretary.

Mr Bonomini is a respected finance executive with global experience leading governance, regulatory and commercial initiatives in high growth companies. He is a qualified CPA and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

In his previous CFO roles with Compass Group Australia and KB Food Company, Mr Bonomini was responsible for commercial, financial, tax and mergers and acquisitions during periods of significant expansion.

"We are pleased to welcome David to the team," said Todd Alder, CEO and Managing Director. "His proven experience in leading and executing on long term strategic objectives in growth companies is ideally suited to Orbital UAV."

Mr Bonomini replaces Roulé Jones, who has resigned to pursue other interests. The Executive Team and the Board would like to thank Ms Jones for her seven years of service with Orbital UAV - three in the position of CFO.

"Roulé has been instrumental in our strategy to transition to an aerospace manufacturer," said Mr Alder. "Her thought leadership on the required systems and frameworks to support our Company's growth, exceptional leadership and dedication to delivering on our objectives has helped put Orbital UAV in a position of strength as we aim to deliver on the many opportunities that lie ahead. We wish Roulé well in her future endeavours."

Ms Jones will remain with Orbital UAV until the end of February 2020 to ensure a smooth transition and completion of the Company's half-year financial results.

-ENDS-

CONTACTS

Announcement authorised by:

For further information, contact:

Todd Alder

Ian Donabie

CEO & Managing Director

Communications Manager

Tel: +61 8 9441 2311

Tel: +61 8 9441 2165

Email: contact@orbitalcorp.com.au

Email: idonabie@orbitalcorp.com.au

About Orbital UAV

Orbital UAV provides integrated propulsion systems and flight critical components for tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Our design thinking and patented technology enable us to meet the long endurance and high reliability requirements of the UAV market. We have offices in Australia and the United States to serve our prestigious client base.

Forward-looking statements

This release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Actual results and events may differ significantly from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, those detailed from time to time in the Company's Annual Reports. The Company makes no undertaking to subsequently update or revise the forward-looking statements made in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Follow us:

Disclaimer

Orbital Corporation Limited published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2020 23:17:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ORBITAL CORPORATION LIMITE
06:18pORBITAL : David Bonomini appointed CFO
PU
02/02ORBITAL : Investor Presentation – February 2020
PU
01/28ORBITAL : H1 FY20 Preliminary Results
PU
2019ORBITAL : First flights in Australia
PU
2019ORBITAL : Non-Executive Director Retires
PU
2019ORBITAL : Corporate Governance Statement 2019
PU
2019ORBITAL : Appendix 4E & Annual Report 2019
PU
2019ORBITAL : Appendix 4G 2019
PU
2019ORBITAL : Full Year Audited Financial Results 2019
PU
2019ORBITAL : Notice of initial substantial holder
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 29,8 M
EBIT 2020 4,04 M
Net income 2020 2,44 M
Debt 2020 1,80 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,62x
EV / Sales2021 1,21x
Capitalization 46,6 M
Chart ORBITAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orbital Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORBITAL CORPORATION LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,53  AUD
Last Close Price 0,60  AUD
Spread / Highest target -11,7%
Spread / Average Target -11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd Alder Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
John Paul Welborn Non-Executive Chairman
Roule Jones Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Geoff Paul Cathcart Chief Technology Officer
Steven Bruce Gallagher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORBITAL CORPORATION LIMITED77.14%21
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.30%131 470
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION12.74%122 052
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION5.07%64 863
RAYTHEON4.00%62 964
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION5.89%52 362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group