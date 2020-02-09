Orbital : David Bonomini appointed CFO

10 February 2020

DAVID BONOMINI APPOINTED CFO

Orbital UAV announces new Chief Financial Officer

and Company Secretary

PERTH, AUSTRALIA: Orbital Corporation Ltd ("Orbital UAV", "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Bonomini as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Company Secretary.

Mr Bonomini is a respected finance executive with global experience leading governance, regulatory and commercial initiatives in high growth companies. He is a qualified CPA and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

In his previous CFO roles with Compass Group Australia and KB Food Company, Mr Bonomini was responsible for commercial, financial, tax and mergers and acquisitions during periods of significant expansion.

"We are pleased to welcome David to the team," said Todd Alder, CEO and Managing Director. "His proven experience in leading and executing on long term strategic objectives in growth companies is ideally suited to Orbital UAV."

Mr Bonomini replaces Roulé Jones, who has resigned to pursue other interests. The Executive Team and the Board would like to thank Ms Jones for her seven years of service with Orbital UAV - three in the position of CFO.

"Roulé has been instrumental in our strategy to transition to an aerospace manufacturer," said Mr Alder. "Her thought leadership on the required systems and frameworks to support our Company's growth, exceptional leadership and dedication to delivering on our objectives has helped put Orbital UAV in a position of strength as we aim to deliver on the many opportunities that lie ahead. We wish Roulé well in her future endeavours."

Ms Jones will remain with Orbital UAV until the end of February 2020 to ensure a smooth transition and completion of the Company's half-year financial results.