Orbital : David Bonomini appointed CFO

10 February 2020
DAVID BONOMINI APPOINTED CFO
Orbital UAV announces new Chief Financial Officer
and Company Secretary
PERTH, AUSTRALIA: Orbital Corporation Ltd ("Orbital UAV", "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Bonomini as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Company Secretary.
Mr Bonomini is a respected finance executive with global experience leading governance, regulatory and commercial initiatives in high growth companies. He is a qualified CPA and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree.
In his previous CFO roles with Compass Group Australia and KB Food Company, Mr Bonomini was responsible for commercial, financial, tax and mergers and acquisitions during periods of significant expansion.
"We are pleased to welcome David to the team," said Todd Alder, CEO and Managing Director. "His proven experience in leading and executing on long term strategic objectives in growth companies is ideally suited to Orbital UAV."
Mr Bonomini replaces Roulé Jones, who has resigned to pursue other interests. The Executive Team and the Board would like to thank Ms Jones for her seven years of service with Orbital UAV - three in the position of CFO.
"Roulé has been instrumental in our strategy to transition to an aerospace manufacturer," said Mr Alder. "Her thought leadership on the required systems and frameworks to support our Company's growth, exceptional leadership and dedication to delivering on our objectives has helped put Orbital UAV in a position of strength as we aim to deliver on the many opportunities that lie ahead. We wish Roulé well in her future endeavours."
Ms Jones will remain with Orbital UAV until the end of February 2020 to ensure a smooth transition and completion of the Company's half-year financial results.
-ENDS-
CONTACTS
Announcement authorised by:
For further information, contact:
Todd Alder
Ian Donabie
CEO & Managing Director
Communications Manager
Tel: +61 8 9441 2311
Tel: +61 8 9441 2165
Email: contact@orbitalcorp.com.au
Email: idonabie@orbitalcorp.com.au
About Orbital UAV
Orbital UAV provides integrated propulsion systems and flight critical components for tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Our design thinking and patented technology enable us to meet the long endurance and high reliability requirements of the UAV market. We have offices in Australia and the United States to serve our prestigious client base.
Forward-looking statements
This release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Actual results and events may differ significantly from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, those detailed from time to time in the Company's Annual Reports. The Company makes no undertaking to subsequently update or revise the forward-looking statements made in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.
