Orbital : Appendix 4E & Annual Report 2019

30 August 2019
APPENDIX 4E
For the year ended 30 June 2019
Reporting Period
The reporting period is for the year ended 30 June 2019 with the corresponding reporting period being for the year ended 30 June 2018.
|
Results for announcement to the market
|
|
|
|
|
30 June 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
A$'000
|
Revenue from continuing operations
|
down
|
-27%
|
to
|
15,253
|
(Loss)/profit for the year
|
down
|
-366%
|
to
|
(5,906)
|
(Loss)/profit after tax attributable to members
|
down
|
-366%
|
to
|
(5,906)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30 June 2019
|
|
|
30 June 2018
|
Net tangible assets per share (cents)
|
|
19.44
|
|
|
28.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
There is no proposal to pay dividends for the year ended 30 June 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audit
|
|
|
|
|
|
This report is based on financial statements which have been audited.
|
|
|
Commentary on results for the period
Commentary on the results for the period is contained within the Annual Report and ASX announcement accompanying the report.
Annual Meeting
The annual meeting is expected to be held as follows:
Date: Thursday 14 November 2019
-ENDS-
|
Todd Alder
|
Ian Donabie
|
CEO & Managing Director
|
Communications Manager
|
Tel: +61 8 9441 2311
|
Tel: +61 8 9441 2165
|
Email: contact@orbitalcorp.com.au
|
Email: idonabie@orbitalcorp.com.au
About Orbital UAV
Orbital UAV provides integrated propulsion systems and flight critical components for tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Our design thinking and patented technology enable us to meet the long endurance and high reliability requirements of the UAV market. We have offices in Australia and the United States to serve our prestigious client base.
Forward-looking statements
This release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Actual results and events may differ significantly from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, those detailed from time to time in the Company's Annual Reports. The Company makes no undertaking to subsequently update or revise the forward-looking statements made in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.
Follow us:
2 O 1 9 A N N U A L R E P O R T
Orbital UAV provides integrated propulsion systems and flight critical components for tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Our design thinking and patented technology enable us to meet the long endurance and high reliability requirements of the UAV market. We have offices in Australia and the United States to serve our prestigious client base.
CONTENTS
|
Directors' Report
|
1
|
|
|
Auditor's Independence Declaration
|
17
|
|
|
Financial Statements
|
18
|
|
|
Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
|
19
|
|
|
Consolidated statement of financial position
|
20
|
|
|
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
|
21
|
|
|
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
22
|
|
|
Notes to the financial statements
|
23
|
|
|
Directors' declaration
|
53
|
|
|
Independent auditor's report
|
54
|
|
|
Shareholding details
|
60
|
|
|
Corporate information
|
BC
|
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
The Directors present their report together with the financial report of Orbital Corporation Limited (the Company or Orbital) and of the Group, being the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2019 and the auditor's report thereon.
|
Reference
|
Contents of Directors' Report
|
Page
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Operating and Financial Review
|
2
|
2.
|
Directors
|
3
|
3.
|
Company Secretary
|
5
|
4.
|
Directors' Meetings
|
5
|
5.
|
Principal Activities
|
5
|
6.
|
Dividends
|
5
|
7.
|
Events Subsequent to Balance Sheet Date
|
5
|
8.
|
Proceedings on Behalf of Company
|
5
|
9.
|
Likely Developments and Expected Results
|
5
|
10.
|
Environmental Regulation and Performance
|
5
|
11.
|
Directors' Interests
|
6
|
12.
|
Share Options
|
6
|
13.
|
Auditor Independence and Non-Audit Services
|
6
|
14.
|
Indemnification
|
6
|
15.
|
Corporate Governance Statement
|
6
|
16.
|
Rounding Off
|
6
|
17.
|
Remuneration Report
|
7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Orbital Corporation Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 23:30:04 UTC