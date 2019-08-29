Orbital : Appendix 4E & Annual Report 2019

30 August 2019

APPENDIX 4E

For the year ended 30 June 2019

Reporting Period

The reporting period is for the year ended 30 June 2019 with the corresponding reporting period being for the year ended 30 June 2018.

Results for announcement to the market 30 June 2019 A$'000 Revenue from continuing operations down -27% to 15,253 (Loss)/profit for the year down -366% to (5,906) (Loss)/profit after tax attributable to members down -366% to (5,906) 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Net tangible assets per share (cents) 19.44 28.00 Dividends There is no proposal to pay dividends for the year ended 30 June 2019. Audit This report is based on financial statements which have been audited.

Commentary on results for the period

Commentary on the results for the period is contained within the Annual Report and ASX announcement accompanying the report.

Annual Meeting

The annual meeting is expected to be held as follows:

Date: Thursday 14 November 2019

-ENDS-