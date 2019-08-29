Log in
ORBITAL CORPORATION LTD.

(OEC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/29
0.33 AUD   --.--%
Orbital : Appendix 4E & Annual Report 2019

08/29/2019 | 07:31pm EDT

30 August 2019

APPENDIX 4E

For the year ended 30 June 2019

Reporting Period

The reporting period is for the year ended 30 June 2019 with the corresponding reporting period being for the year ended 30 June 2018.

Results for announcement to the market

30 June 2019

A$'000

Revenue from continuing operations

down

-27%

to

15,253

(Loss)/profit for the year

down

-366%

to

(5,906)

(Loss)/profit after tax attributable to members

down

-366%

to

(5,906)

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

Net tangible assets per share (cents)

19.44

28.00

Dividends

There is no proposal to pay dividends for the year ended 30 June 2019.

Audit

This report is based on financial statements which have been audited.

Commentary on results for the period

Commentary on the results for the period is contained within the Annual Report and ASX announcement accompanying the report.

Annual Meeting

The annual meeting is expected to be held as follows:

Date: Thursday 14 November 2019

-ENDS-

CONTACTS

Todd Alder

Ian Donabie

CEO & Managing Director

Communications Manager

Tel: +61 8 9441 2311

Tel: +61 8 9441 2165

Email: contact@orbitalcorp.com.au

Email: idonabie@orbitalcorp.com.au

About Orbital UAV

Orbital UAV provides integrated propulsion systems and flight critical components for tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Our design thinking and patented technology enable us to meet the long endurance and high reliability requirements of the UAV market. We have offices in Australia and the United States to serve our prestigious client base.

Forward-looking statements

This release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Actual results and events may differ significantly from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, those detailed from time to time in the Company's Annual Reports. The Company makes no undertaking to subsequently update or revise the forward-looking statements made in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Follow us:

2 O 1 9 A N N U A L R E P O R T

CORPORATE PROFILE

Orbital UAV provides integrated propulsion systems and flight critical components for tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Our design thinking and patented technology enable us to meet the long endurance and high reliability requirements of the UAV market. We have offices in Australia and the United States to serve our prestigious client base.

CONTENTS

Directors' Report

1

Auditor's Independence Declaration

17

Financial Statements

18

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

19

Consolidated statement of financial position

20

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

21

Consolidated statement of cash flows

22

Notes to the financial statements

23

Directors' declaration

53

Independent auditor's report

54

Shareholding details

60

Corporate information

BC

DIRECTORS' REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The Directors present their report together with the financial report of Orbital Corporation Limited (the Company or Orbital) and of the Group, being the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2019 and the auditor's report thereon.

Reference

Contents of Directors' Report

Page

1.

Operating and Financial Review

2

2.

Directors

3

3.

Company Secretary

5

4.

Directors' Meetings

5

5.

Principal Activities

5

6.

Dividends

5

7.

Events Subsequent to Balance Sheet Date

5

8.

Proceedings on Behalf of Company

5

9.

Likely Developments and Expected Results

5

10.

Environmental Regulation and Performance

5

11.

Directors' Interests

6

12.

Share Options

6

13.

Auditor Independence and Non-Audit Services

6

14.

Indemnification

6

15.

Corporate Governance Statement

6

16.

Rounding Off

6

17.

Remuneration Report

7

2019 ANNUAL REPORT

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orbital Corporation Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 23:30:04 UTC
