Orbital : Corporate Governance Statement 2019

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2019 ASX CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COUNCIL RECOMMENDATIONS CHECKLIST The table below summarises the Group's compliance with the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Recommendations. Recommendation Comply Reference Yes / No Principle 1 - Lay solid foundations for management and oversight 1.1 A listed entity should disclose: 2.1 and 2.2 a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and Yes management; and b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those Yes delegated to management. 1.2 A listed entity should: 1.3 and 2.4 a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a Yes person, or putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a director; and b) provide security holders with all material information in Yes its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director. 1.3 A listed entity should have a written agreement with each Yes 1.3 director and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment. 1.4 The company secretary of a listed entity should be Yes 1.7 accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the board. 1.5 A listed entity should: 3.8 a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for No the board or a relevant committee of the board to set measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress in achieving them; disclose that policy or a summary of it; and disclose as at the end of each reporting period the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them, and either: Yes No the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act Yes N/A 1.6 A listed entity should: 1.8 a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating Yes the performance of the board, its committees and individual directors; and b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a Yes performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. Corporate Governance Statement 2019 2 Recommendation Comply Reference Yes / No 1.7 A listed entity should: have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of its senior executives; and disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. 1.8 Yes Yes Principle 2 - Structure the board to add value 2.1 The board of a listed entity should: have a nomination committee which: has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and is chaired by an independent director. and disclose: the charter of the committee; the members of the committee; and as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively. 1.3 and 2.4 No Yes 2.2 A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix Yes1.3 and 3.8 setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership. 2.3 A listed entity should disclose: the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors; if a director has an interest, position, association or relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 (which appears on page 16 of the ASX Recommendations and is entitled "Factors relevant to assessing the independence of a director"), but the board is of the opinion that it does not compromise the independence of the director, the nature of the interest, position, association or relationship in question and an explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and 1.2 and 1.4 Yes N/A c) the length of service of each director. Yes 2.4 A majority of the board of a listed entity should be Yes 1.4 independent directors. 2.5 The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an Yes 1.2 and 1.4 independent director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the chief executive officer of the entity. 2.6 A listed entity should have a program for inducting new Yes 1.3 directors and provide appropriate professional development opportunities for the directors to develop and maintain the Corporate Governance Statement 2019 3 Recommendation Comply Reference Yes / No skills and knowledge needed to perform their role as directors effectively. Principle 3 - Act ethically and responsibly 3.1 A listed entity should: have a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives and employees, and disclose that code or a summary of it. 3.1 Yes Yes Principle 4 - Safeguard integrity in corporate reporting 4.1 The board of a listed entity should: have an audit committee which:

1. has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and 2.4 and 3.4 Yes No 2. is chaired by an independent director, who is not the chair of the board. and disclose: the charter of the committee; the relevant qualifications and experience of the members of the committee; and in relation to each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or if it does not have an audit committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs that independently verify and safeguard the integrity of its corporate reporting, including the processes for the appointment and removal of the external auditor and the rotation of the audit engagement partner. Yes Yes Yes Yes N/A 4.2 The board of a listed entity should, before it approves the Yes 3.3 entity's financial statements for a financial period, receive from its chief executive officer and chief financial officer a declaration that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained and that the financial statements comply with the appropriate accounting standards and give a true and fair view of the financial position and performance of the entity and that the opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively. 4.3 A listed entity that has an annual general meeting should Yes 3.6 ensure that its external auditor attends its annual general meeting and is available to answer questions from security holders relevant to the audit. Corporate Governance Statement 2019 4 Recommendation Comply Reference Yes / No Principle 5 - Make timely and balanced disclosure 5.1 A listed entity should: have a written policy for complying with its continuous disclosure obligations under the Listing Rules; and disclose that policy or a summary of it. 3.5 Yes Yes Principle 6 - Respect the rights of security holders 6.1 A listed entity should provide information about itself and its Yes 3.6 governance to investors via its website. 6.2 A listed entity should design and implement an investor Yes 3.6 relations program to facilitate effective two-way communication with investors. 6.3 A listed entity should disclose the policies and processes it Yes 3.6 has in place to facilitate and encourage participation at meetings of security holders. 6.4 A listed entity should give security holders the option to Yes 3.6 receive communications from, and send communications to, the entity and its security registry electronically. Principle 7 - Recognise and manage risk 7.1 The board of a listed entity should: have a committee or committees to oversee risk, each of which: has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and is chaired by an independent director, and disclose: the charter of the committee; the members of the committee; and as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or if it does not have a risk committee or committees that satisfy a) above, disclose that fact and the processes it employs for overseeing the entity's risk management framework. 2.4 and 3.4 Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes N/A N/A 7.2 The board or a committee of the board should: review the entity's risk management framework at least annually to satisfy itself that it continues to be sound; and disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether such a review has taken place. 3.3 Yes Yes Corporate Governance Statement 2019 5

