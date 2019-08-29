Log in
ORBITAL CORPORATION LTD.

(OEC)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/29
0.33 AUD   --.--%
08/06ORBITAL : Notice of initial substantial holder
PU
08/04ORBITAL : Preliminary Results & FY20 Guidance
PU
03/10ORBITAL : Investor Roadshow – March 2019
PU
Orbital : Corporate Governance Statement 2019

08/29/2019

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

STATEMENT 2019

ASX CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COUNCIL RECOMMENDATIONS CHECKLIST

The table below summarises the Group's compliance with the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Recommendations.

Recommendation

Comply

Reference

Yes /

No

Principle 1 - Lay solid foundations for management and oversight

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

2.1 and 2.2

a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and

Yes

management; and

b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

Yes

delegated to management.

1.2

A listed entity should:

1.3 and 2.4

a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a

Yes

person, or putting forward to security holders a

candidate for election, as a director; and

b) provide security holders with all material information in

Yes

its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not

to elect or re-elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each

Yes

1.3

director and senior executive setting out the terms of their

appointment.

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be

Yes

1.7

accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all

matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.

1.5

A listed entity should:

3.8

a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for

No

the board or a relevant committee of the board to set measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress in achieving them;

  1. disclose that policy or a summary of it; and
  2. disclose as at the end of each reporting period the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them, and either:

Yes

No

  1. the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or
  2. if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act

Yes

N/A

1.6

A listed entity should:

1.8

a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating

Yes

the performance of the board, its committees and

individual directors; and

b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

Yes

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

period in accordance with that process.

Corporate Governance Statement 2019

2

Recommendation

Comply

Reference

Yes /

No

1.7 A listed entity should:

  1. have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of its senior executives; and
  2. disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process.

1.8

Yes

Yes

Principle 2 - Structure the board to add value

2.1 The board of a listed entity should:

  1. have a nomination committee which:
    1. has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and
    2. is chaired by an independent director.

and disclose:

    1. the charter of the committee;
    2. the members of the committee; and
    3. as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or
  2. if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively.

1.3 and 2.4

No

Yes

2.2 A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix Yes1.3 and 3.8

setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership.

2.3 A listed entity should disclose:

  1. the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors;
  2. if a director has an interest, position, association or relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 (which appears on page 16 of the ASX Recommendations and is entitled "Factors relevant to assessing the independence of a director"), but the board is of the opinion that it does not compromise the independence of the director, the nature of the interest, position, association or relationship in question and an explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and

1.2 and 1.4

Yes

N/A

c) the length of service of each director.

Yes

2.4

A majority of the board of a listed entity should be

Yes

1.4

independent directors.

2.5

The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an

Yes

1.2 and 1.4

independent director and, in particular, should not be the

same person as the chief executive officer of the entity.

2.6

A listed entity should have a program for inducting new

Yes

1.3

directors and provide appropriate professional development

opportunities for the directors to develop and maintain the

Corporate Governance Statement 2019

3

Recommendation

Comply

Reference

Yes /

No

skills and knowledge needed to perform their role as directors effectively.

Principle 3 - Act ethically and responsibly

3.1 A listed entity should:

  1. have a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives and employees, and
  2. disclose that code or a summary of it.

3.1

Yes

Yes

Principle 4 - Safeguard integrity in corporate reporting

4.1 The board of a listed entity should:

  1. have an audit committee which:
    1. has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and

2.4 and 3.4

Yes

No

2. is chaired by an independent director, who is not the chair of the board.

and disclose:

    1. the charter of the committee;
    2. the relevant qualifications and experience of the members of the committee; and
    3. in relation to each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or
  2. if it does not have an audit committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs that independently verify and safeguard the integrity of its corporate reporting, including the processes for the appointment and removal of the external auditor and the rotation of the audit engagement partner.

Yes

Yes Yes

Yes

N/A

4.2

The board of a listed entity should, before it approves the

Yes

3.3

entity's financial statements for a financial period, receive

from its chief executive officer and chief financial officer a

declaration that, in their opinion, the financial records of the

entity have been properly maintained and that the financial

statements comply with the appropriate accounting

standards and give a true and fair view of the financial

position and performance of the entity and that the opinion

has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk

management and internal control which is operating

effectively.

4.3

A listed entity that has an annual general meeting should

Yes

3.6

ensure that its external auditor attends its annual general meeting and is available to answer questions from security holders relevant to the audit.

Corporate Governance Statement 2019

4

Recommendation

Comply

Reference

Yes /

No

Principle 5 - Make timely and balanced disclosure

5.1 A listed entity should:

  1. have a written policy for complying with its continuous disclosure obligations under the Listing Rules; and
  2. disclose that policy or a summary of it.

3.5

Yes

Yes

Principle 6 - Respect the rights of security holders

6.1

A listed entity should provide information about itself and its

Yes

3.6

governance to investors via its website.

6.2

A listed entity should design and implement an investor

Yes

3.6

relations program to facilitate effective two-way

communication with investors.

6.3

A listed entity should disclose the policies and processes it

Yes

3.6

has in place to facilitate and encourage participation at

meetings of security holders.

6.4

A listed entity should give security holders the option to

Yes

3.6

receive communications from, and send communications to,

the entity and its security registry electronically.

Principle 7 - Recognise and manage risk

7.1 The board of a listed entity should:

  1. have a committee or committees to oversee risk, each of which:
    1. has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and
    2. is chaired by an independent director,

and disclose:

    1. the charter of the committee;
    2. the members of the committee; and
    3. as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or
  2. if it does not have a risk committee or committees that satisfy a) above, disclose that fact and the processes it employs for overseeing the entity's risk management framework.

2.4 and 3.4

Yes

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

N/A

N/A

7.2 The board or a committee of the board should:

  1. review the entity's risk management framework at least annually to satisfy itself that it continues to be sound; and
  2. disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether such a review has taken place.

3.3

Yes

Yes

Corporate Governance Statement 2019

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orbital Corporation Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 00:10:02 UTC
EPS Revisions
