Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Orbital Corporation Ltd.    OEC   AU000000OEC2

ORBITAL CORPORATION LTD.

(OEC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/29
0.33 AUD   --.--%
08/06ORBITAL : Notice of initial substantial holder
PU
08/04ORBITAL : Preliminary Results & FY20 Guidance
PU
03/10ORBITAL : Investor Roadshow – March 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orbital : Full Year Audited Financial Results 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 07:31pm EDT

30 August 2019

FULL YEAR AUDITED

FINANCIAL RESULTS

PERTH, AUSTRALIA: Orbital Corporation Ltd ("Orbital UAV", "the Company") today announces its

full year audited results and publication of its Annual Report for the financial year ending 30 June 2019 ("FY19").

FY19 milestones

  • Official opening of a world class production facility in Hood River, Oregon, USA;
  • Launch of the revolutionary Orbital UAV Modular Propulsion Solution ("MPS");
  • Expansion of the Company's Long Term Agreement ("LTA") with Boeing subsidiary Insitu Inc.;
  • Start of production of the first propulsion system identified under the Insitu LTA; and
  • Delivery of $15 million revenue target.

These achievements demonstrate Orbital UAV's progress against its unmanned aerial vehicle ("UAV") focused strategy.

FY19 preparation for sustainable growth

FY19 represents the first year Orbital UAV has operated under the expanded LTA with Insitu Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company. During this period, Orbital UAV designed, developed and commenced production of its first MPS propulsion system for Insitu. In addition, the Company has invested in the pre-production of the first Insitu designed engine identified under the LTA - scheduled to commence production in H1 FY20.

With multiple engines due to enter production, volumes are expected to increase significantly in FY20 and FY21, in line with the scope of the LTA.

Financial results

The Company reported financial results for the year ended 30 June 2019 with revenue from continuing operations of $15,253,000 (2018: $21,000,000) and net loss after tax of $5,906,000 (2018: profit of $2,218,000).

Net loss after tax was driven by a combination of factors.

An adjustment to the Company's production schedule in February 2019 (see ASX Announcement

7 February 2019) and a delay in production ramp-up due to near term volume constraints with a small number of suppliers in May 2019 (see ASX Announcement 16 May 2019), resulted in revenue guidance being revised from $24 million to $15 million.

These adjustments did not impact customer delivery requirements.

Operating costs to achieve the required internal capacity expansion at Orbital UAV's Hood River production facility, and the impairment of receivables from the divestment of non-core asset Remsafe were also contributing factors to the Company's loss.

The Company reports a strong balance sheet with cash and receivables of $15,127,000 (2018: $24,178,000) and net current assets of $13,453,000 (2018: $21,054,000).

During FY19, the Company funded the development of its proprietary Modular Propulsion Solution and invested capital to facilitate production capacity expansion in the USA. Further investment in capability improvements and working capital were made to enable full production ramp-up in support of the LTA deliverables.

Outlook

Orbital UAV begins FY20 in production of the first propulsion system identified under its LTA with Insitu, with the second engine to commence production in H1 FY20.

The LTA covers the delivery of multiple propulsion systems and services to be applied across Insitu's entire fleet of UAV platforms and has a potential value between A$120 million (US$90 million) and A$350 million (US$262 million) over a period of five years.

Revenue guidance for FY20 is expected to be between $25-35 million.

"Following a year of significant engine development supporting our UAV strategy, FY20 is all about delivery," said Todd Alder, CEO and Managing Director of Orbital UAV. "We are on track to achieve our production goals and committed to providing our customers with the world's leading UAV propulsion solutions."

-ENDS-

CONTACTS

Todd Alder

Ian Donabie

CEO & Managing Director

Communications Manager

Tel: +61 8 9441 2311

Tel: +61 8 9441 2165

Email: contact@orbitalcorp.com.au

Email: idonabie@orbitalcorp.com.au

About Orbital UAV

Orbital UAV provides integrated propulsion systems and flight critical components for tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Our design thinking and patented technology enable us to meet the long endurance and high reliability requirements of the UAV market. We have offices in Australia and the United States to serve our prestigious client base.

Forward-looking statements

This release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Actual results and events may differ significantly from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, those detailed from time to time in the Company's Annual Reports. The Company makes no undertaking to subsequently update or revise the forward-looking statements made in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Follow us:

Disclaimer

Orbital Corporation Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 23:30:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORBITAL CORPORATION LTD.
08/06ORBITAL : Notice of initial substantial holder
PU
08/04ORBITAL : Preliminary Results & FY20 Guidance
PU
03/10ORBITAL : Investor Roadshow – March 2019
PU
03/10ORBITAL : Standby Facility Confirmed
PU
02/21ORBITAL : 2019 Half-Year Financial Results
PU
02/21ORBITAL : 2019 Half-Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
02/20ORBITAL : Press Release – Orbital UAV hosts Defence West
PU
02/06ORBITAL : Engine Development Progress
PU
2018ORBITAL : Engine development update
PU
2018ORBITAL : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 15,0 M
EBIT 2019 -3,36 M
Net income 2019 -2,34 M
Finance 2019 2,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,84x
Capitalization 25,6 M
Chart ORBITAL CORPORATION LTD.
Duration : Period :
Orbital Corporation Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,53  AUD
Last Close Price 0,33  AUD
Spread / Highest target 60,6%
Spread / Average Target 60,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd Alder Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
John Paul Welborn Chairman
Roule Jones Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Geoff Paul Cathcart Chief Technology Officer
Terry Dewayne Stinson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORBITAL CORPORATION LTD.-25.00%17
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION16.99%109 467
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION45.50%107 585
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION48.59%61 571
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION17.96%53 436
RAYTHEON16.33%49 975
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group