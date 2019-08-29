Orbital : Full Year Audited Financial Results 2019

30 August 2019

FULL YEAR AUDITED

FINANCIAL RESULTS

PERTH, AUSTRALIA: Orbital Corporation Ltd ("Orbital UAV", "the Company") today announces its

full year audited results and publication of its Annual Report for the financial year ending 30 June 2019 ("FY19").

FY19 milestones

Official opening of a world class production facility in Hood River, Oregon, USA;

Launch of the revolutionary Orbital UAV Modular Propulsion Solution ("MPS");

Expansion of the Company's Long Term Agreement ("LTA") with Boeing subsidiary Insitu Inc.;

Start of production of the first propulsion system identified under the Insitu LTA; and

Delivery of $15 million revenue target.

These achievements demonstrate Orbital UAV's progress against its unmanned aerial vehicle ("UAV") focused strategy.

FY19 preparation for sustainable growth

FY19 represents the first year Orbital UAV has operated under the expanded LTA with Insitu Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company. During this period, Orbital UAV designed, developed and commenced production of its first MPS propulsion system for Insitu. In addition, the Company has invested in the pre-production of the first Insitu designed engine identified under the LTA - scheduled to commence production in H1 FY20.

With multiple engines due to enter production, volumes are expected to increase significantly in FY20 and FY21, in line with the scope of the LTA.

Financial results

The Company reported financial results for the year ended 30 June 2019 with revenue from continuing operations of $15,253,000 (2018: $21,000,000) and net loss after tax of $5,906,000 (2018: profit of $2,218,000).

Net loss after tax was driven by a combination of factors.

An adjustment to the Company's production schedule in February 2019 (see ASX Announcement

7 February 2019) and a delay in production ramp-up due to near term volume constraints with a small number of suppliers in May 2019 (see ASX Announcement 16 May 2019), resulted in revenue guidance being revised from $24 million to $15 million.

These adjustments did not impact customer delivery requirements.