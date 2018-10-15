Orbital : Investor Presentation

Investor Roadshow
October 2018
Emerging world leader in tactical
UAV propulsion systems and
flight critical components
Recent highlights
-
• UAV focused strategy
-
• A$22 million revenue in FY18
-
• Purpose built U.S. facility operational
-
• Launch of Modular Propulsion Solution
-
• Awarded supply contract for two
Insitu Inc. designed engines
-
• Long Term Agreement expanded, potential value A$350 million over five years
Where we compete
-
• Price per aircraft: $55 million - $65 million*
-
• Payload: up to 1,700 kg
-
• Length: up to 11 m
-
• Wingspan: up to 20 m
-
• Max endurance: 27 hours
-
• Max altitude: 50,000 ft
* Includes aircraft, sensors, ground control stations, and communications | ** Includes air vehicles or AVs, a ground control station, remote video terminal, launch system and recovery system *** Includes UAVs, ground control stations and spare parts
