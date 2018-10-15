Orbital : Investor Presentation

Investor Roadshow

October 2018

Emerging world leader in tactical

UAV propulsion systems and

flight critical components

Recent highlights

• UAV focused strategy

• A$22 million revenue in FY18

• Purpose built U.S. facility operational

• Launch of Modular Propulsion Solution

• Awarded supply contract for two Insitu Inc. designed engines

• Long Term Agreement expanded, potential value A$350 million over five years

Where we compete

Combat UAV

CURRENTFOCUS

Tactical UAVMini UAV

• Price per aircraft: $55 million - $65 million*

• Payload: up to 1,700 kg

• Length: up to 11 m

• Wingspan: up to 20 m

• Max endurance: 27 hours

• Max altitude: 50,000 ft

• Price per aircraft: $2.5 million - $4 million per system**

• Payload: up to 5 kg

• Length: up to 2 m

• Wingspan: up to 5 m

• Max endurance: 24 hours • Max altitude: 20,000 ft

• Price per aircraft: ~$180,000 per system***

• Payload: up to 3.5 kg

• Length: up to 0.9 m

• Wingspan: up to 1.5 m

• Max endurance: 60-90 minutes

• Max altitude: 500 ft

* Includes aircraft, sensors, ground control stations, and communications | ** Includes air vehicles or AVs, a ground control station, remote video terminal, launch system and recovery system *** Includes UAVs, ground control stations and spare parts