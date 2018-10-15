Log in
ORBITAL CORPORATION LTD. (OEC)
End-of-day quote  - 10/15
0.54 AUD   +16.13%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Orbital : Investor Presentation

0
10/15/2018 | 11:43pm CEST

Investor Roadshow

October 2018

Cautionary statement

This presentation includes statements looking-forward that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Actual results and events may differ significantly from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, those detailed from time to time in the Company's Annual Reports. Orbital makes no undertaking to subsequently update or revise the forward-looking

statements made in this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Emerging world leader in tactical

UAV propulsion systems and

flight critical components

Recent highlights

  • • UAV focused strategy

  • • A$22 million revenue in FY18

  • • Purpose built U.S. facility operational

  • • Launch of Modular Propulsion Solution

  • • Awarded supply contract for two

    Insitu Inc. designed engines

  • • Long Term Agreement expanded, potential value A$350 million over five years

Where we compete

Combat UAV

CURRENTFOCUS

Tactical UAVMini UAV

  • Price per aircraft: $55 million - $65 million*

  • Payload: up to 1,700 kg

  • Length: up to 11 m

  • Wingspan: up to 20 m

  • Max endurance: 27 hours

  • Max altitude: 50,000 ft

  • Price per aircraft: $2.5 million - $4 million per system**

  • Payload: up to 5 kg

  • Length: up to 2 m

  • Wingspan: up to 5 m

  • Max endurance: 24 hours

  • Max altitude: 20,000 ft

  • Price per aircraft: ~$180,000 per system***

  • Payload: up to 3.5 kg

  • Length: up to 0.9 m

  • Wingspan: up to 1.5 m

  • Max endurance: 60-90 minutes

  • Max altitude: 500 ft

* Includes aircraft, sensors, ground control stations, and communications | ** Includes air vehicles or AVs, a ground control station, remote video terminal, launch system and recovery system *** Includes UAVs, ground control stations and spare parts

Disclaimer

Orbital Corporation Limited published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 21:42:09 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 36,0 M
EBIT 2019 7,00 M
Net income 2019 4,00 M
Finance 2019 12,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,30
P/E ratio 2020 6,64
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Capitalization 36,0 M
Chart ORBITAL CORPORATION LTD.
Duration : Period :
Orbital Corporation Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORBITAL CORPORATION LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,77  AUD
Spread / Average Target 66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd Alder Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
John Paul Welborn Chairman
Roule Jones Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Geoff Paul Cathcart Chief Technology Officer
Terry Dewayne Stinson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORBITAL CORPORATION LTD.5.68%26
DENSO CORP-23.29%37 339
CONTINENTAL-37.73%32 399
APTIV-12.74%19 569
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%16 842
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.56%16 461
