Orbital : Investor Roadshow – March 2019

Investor Roadshow – March 2019

03/10/2019 | 05:45pm EDT

Investor Roadshow

March 2019

Cautionary statement

This presentation includes statements looking-forward that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Actual results and events may differ significantly from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, those detailed from time to time in the Company's Annual Reports. Orbital UAV makes no undertaking to subsequently update or revise the forward-looking statements made in this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Front cover image shows the ScanEagle2, courtesy of Insitu Inc.

Emerging world leader in tactical unmanned aerial vehicle propulsion systems and flight critical components

UAV landscape

Combat UAV

CURRENT FOCUS

Tactical UAVMini UAV

  • Price per aircraft: $55 million - $65 million*

  • Payload: up to 1,700 kg

  • Length: up to 11 m

  • Wingspan: up to 20 m

  • Max endurance: 27 hours

  • Max altitude: 50,000 ft

  • Price per aircraft: $2.5 million - $4 million per system**

  • Payload: up to 20 kg

  • Length: up to 2 m

  • Wingspan: up to 5 m

  • Max endurance: 24 hours

  • Max altitude: 20,000 ft

  • Price per aircraft: ~$180,000 per system***

  • Payload: up to 3.5 kg

  • Length: up to 0.9 m

  • Wingspan: up to 1.5 m

  • Max endurance: 60-90 minutes

  • Max altitude: 500 ft

* Includes aircraft, sensors, ground control stations, and communications | ** Includes air vehicles or AVs, a ground control station, remote video terminal, launch system and recovery system *** Includes UAVs, ground control stations and spare parts

Tactical UAV capabilities

Tactical UAV's are primarily used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations. They do not carry weaponry but have the capability to carry multiple and varied payloads.

Disclaimer

Orbital Corporation Limited published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2019 21:44:11 UTC
