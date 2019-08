Orbital : Notice of initial substantial holder

Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder To: Company Name/Scheme: ORBITAL CORPORATION LIMITED ACN/ARSN: 009 344 058 1. Details of substantial holder Name Carol Australia Holdings Pty Limited ACN 630 725 558 and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A

The holder became a substantial holder on: 02/08/2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities Number of securities Person's votes Voting power (%) Fully Paid ordinary shares 7,969,458 7,969,458 10.29%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest Class and number of securities Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of Colonial First State Asset Management securities in its capacity as investment manager (as provided for under its investment mandates). 7,969,458 Fully paid ordinary shares (Australia) Limited ACN 114 194 311 In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant Registered holder of Person entitled to be Class and number of securities interest securities registered as holder Colonial First State Asset Management Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited 7,969,458 Fully paid ordinary (Australia) Limited ACN 114 194 311 (Australia) shares

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows: