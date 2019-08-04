Orbital : Preliminary Results & FY20 Guidance

05 August 2019

PRELIMINARY RESULTS &

FY20 GUIDANCE

Orbital UAV announces unaudited revenue of $15 million for FY19 and positive outlook for a year of continuous production

PERTH, AUSTRALIA: Orbital Corporation Ltd ('Orbital UAV', 'the Company') today announces unaudited preliminary revenue of $15 million, for the financial year ending 30 June 2019 ('FY19').

FY19 in review

In FY19, Orbital UAV achieved a number of strategic milestones, including:

• The expansion of its Long Term Agreement ('LTA', 'the Agreement') with Insitu Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company;

• The launch of the revolutionary Orbital UAV Modular Propulsion Solution (MPS);

• The official opening of its world class production facility in Hood River, Oregon, USA; and

• Production commencement of the first propulsion system under the Insitu LTA.

These achievements represent continued progress against the Company's UAV-focused growth strategy.

FY20 guidance

Revenue guidance for FY20 is set between $25-35 million. The range factors in a degree of supply chain risk associated with the production ramp-up of future products.

-ENDS-

CONTACTS Todd Alder Ian Donabie CEO & Managing Director Communications Manager Tel: +61 8 9441 2311 Tel: +61 8 9441 2165 Email: contact@orbitalcorp.com.au Email: idonabie@orbitalcorp.com.au About Orbital UAV

Orbital UAV provides integrated propulsion systems and flight critical components for tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Our design thinking and patented technology enable us to meet the long endurance and high reliability requirements of the UAV market. We have offices in Australia and the United States to serve our prestigious client base.

Forward-looking statements

This release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Actual results and events may differ significantly from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, those detailed from time to time in the Company's Annual Reports. The Company makes no undertaking to subsequently update or revise the forward-looking statements made in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Follow us: