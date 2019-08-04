Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Orbital Corporation Ltd.    OEC   AU000000OEC2

ORBITAL CORPORATION LTD.

(OEC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/30
0.33 AUD   -8.33%
08:55pORBITAL : Preliminary Results & FY20 Guidance
PU
03/10ORBITAL : Investor Roadshow – March 2019
PU
03/10ORBITAL : Standby Facility Confirmed
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orbital : Preliminary Results & FY20 Guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2019 | 08:55pm EDT

05 August 2019

PRELIMINARY RESULTS &

FY20 GUIDANCE

Orbital UAV announces unaudited revenue of $15 million for FY19 and positive outlook for a year of continuous production

PERTH, AUSTRALIA: Orbital Corporation Ltd ('Orbital UAV', 'the Company') today announces unaudited preliminary revenue of $15 million, for the financial year ending 30 June 2019 ('FY19').

FY19 in review

In FY19, Orbital UAV achieved a number of strategic milestones, including:

  • The expansion of its Long Term Agreement ('LTA', 'the Agreement') with Insitu Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company;

  • The launch of the revolutionary Orbital UAV Modular Propulsion Solution (MPS);

  • The official opening of its world class production facility in Hood River, Oregon, USA; and

  • Production commencement of the first propulsion system under the Insitu LTA.

These achievements represent continued progress against the Company's UAV-focused growth strategy.

FY20 guidance

Revenue guidance for FY20 is set between $25-35 million. The range factors in a degree of supply chain risk associated with the production ramp-up of future products.

-ENDS-

CONTACTS

Todd Alder

Ian Donabie

CEO & Managing Director

Communications Manager

Tel: +61 8 9441 2311

Tel: +61 8 9441 2165

Email: contact@orbitalcorp.com.au

Email: idonabie@orbitalcorp.com.au

About Orbital UAV

Orbital UAV provides integrated propulsion systems and flight critical components for tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Our design thinking and patented technology enable us to meet the long endurance and high reliability requirements of the UAV market. We have offices in Australia and the United States to serve our prestigious client base.

Forward-looking statements

This release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Actual results and events may differ significantly from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, those detailed from time to time in the Company's Annual Reports. The Company makes no undertaking to subsequently update or revise the forward-looking statements made in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Follow us:

Disclaimer

Orbital Corporation Limited published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 00:54:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORBITAL CORPORATION LTD.
08:55pORBITAL : Preliminary Results & FY20 Guidance
PU
03/10ORBITAL : Investor Roadshow – March 2019
PU
03/10ORBITAL : Standby Facility Confirmed
PU
02/21ORBITAL : 2019 Half-Year Financial Results
PU
02/21ORBITAL : 2019 Half-Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
02/20ORBITAL : Press Release – Orbital UAV hosts Defence West
PU
02/06ORBITAL : Engine Development Progress
PU
2018ORBITAL : Engine development update
PU
2018ORBITAL : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
2018ORBITAL : Change of auditor
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 19,7 M
EBIT 2019 0,72 M
Net income 2019 0,25 M
Finance 2019 8,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 5,50x
EV / Sales2019 0,89x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
Capitalization 25,6 M
Chart ORBITAL CORPORATION LTD.
Duration : Period :
Orbital Corporation Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,77  AUD
Last Close Price 0,33  AUD
Spread / Highest target 133%
Spread / Average Target 133%
Spread / Lowest Target 133%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd Alder Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
John Paul Welborn Chairman
Roule Jones Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Geoff Paul Cathcart Chief Technology Officer
Terry Dewayne Stinson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORBITAL CORPORATION LTD.-25.00%17
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION22.85%112 867
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION38.22%102 202
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION39.31%57 724
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION15.75%52 436
RAYTHEON16.90%49 933
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group