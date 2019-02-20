Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Orbital Corporation Ltd.    OEC   AU000000OEC2

ORBITAL CORPORATION LTD.

(OEC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/19
0.38 AUD   --.--%
07:41pORBITAL : Press Release – Orbital UAV hosts Defence West
PU
02/06ORBITAL : Engine Development Progress
PU
2018ORBITAL : Engine development update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orbital : Press Release – Orbital UAV hosts Defence West

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 07:41pm EST

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

21 February 2019

ORBITAL UAV HOSTS DEFENCE WEST

Orbital UAV welcomes Minister for Defence Issues the Hon Paul Papalia at its Western Australia production facility

Caption: From left, WA Minister for Defence Issues the Hon Paul Papalia CSC MLA, Orbital UAV CEO Todd Alder, Orbital UAV CFO Roulé Jones, David Michael MLA Member for Balcatta, WA Defence Advocate Rear Admiral (Rtd) Raydon Gates.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA: Orbital Corporation Ltd ('Orbital UAV', 'the Company') has hosted a delegation from the Office of Defence West - the Western Australian Government office responsible for supporting the interests of the local defence industry.

As Orbital UAV continues to build its global reputation in the tactical unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) sector, the Company was delighted to welcome the visiting party which included Minister for Defence Issues the Hon Paul Papalia CSC MLA, WA Defence Advocate Rear Admiral (Rtd) Raydon Gates, and David Michael MLA, Member for Balcatta.

"Over the past decade, Orbital UAV has grown its position as a supplier of world class propulsion systems to global manufacturers of tactical UAS - platforms that are supporting allied defence forces around the world," said Todd Alder, CEO and Managing Director of Orbital UAV.

"As we continue to drive our own growth strategy, investing in people and our capabilities, we see the work currently being undertaken by the Minister for Defence Issues and the Office of Defence West as a positive step for the defence industry in WA and look forward to supporting the objectives of the WA Defence and Defence Industries Strategic Plan," said Mr Alder.

The WA Defence and Defence Industries Strategic Plan ('the Strategic Plan') provides direction across six key strategies to ensure WA can be a key player in the national and international defence industry and a major contributor towards the needs and requirements of the Australian Defence Force.

The delegation visited Orbital UAV's Balcatta production facility and head office, from where the Company exports its propulsion systems to a global customer base.

"Seeing the highly specialist work Orbital UAV is conducting here in Balcatta and exporting to the world is a wonderful example of the know-how, talent and ambition we have in Western Australia, while highlighting the many opportunities there are for economic growth and job creation," said David Michael MLA.

Last year, Orbital UAV signed an expanded Long Term Agreement ('LTA') with key customer Insitu Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company.

The LTA has a potential value of up to A$350 million over five years and covers the delivery of five different engines that will be applied across Insitu-Boeing's entire UAS fleet.

"Through the Strategic Plan, I am committed to promoting our State's capabilities and harnessing WA's competitive edge to maximise domestic and international defence business opportunities," said the Hon Paul Papalia MLA.

"Orbital UAV is already making great strides in the UAS sector, taking their world class products to a global customer base, while continuing to build their capabilities in Western Australia.

"I look forward to watching their progress and I have no doubt they can help us deliver on the objectives set out within the Strategic Plan," said Minister Papalia.

-ENDS-

CONTACTS

Todd Alder

Ian Donabie

CEO & Managing Director

Communications Manager

Tel: +61 8 9441 2311

Tel: +61 8 9441 2165

Email: contact@orbitalcorp.com.au

Email: idonabie@orbitalcorp.com.au

About Orbital UAV

Orbital UAV provides integrated propulsion systems and flight critical components for tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Our design thinking and patented technology enable us to meet the long endurance and high reliability requirements of the UAV market. We have offices in Australia and the United States to serve our prestigious client base.

IMAGES

Note to editors: For high resolution versions of

these images, please contact Ian Donabie.

(idonabie@orbitalcorp.com.au)

Disclaimer

Orbital Corporation Limited published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 00:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORBITAL CORPORATION LTD.
07:41pORBITAL : Press Release – Orbital UAV hosts Defence West
PU
02/06ORBITAL : Engine Development Progress
PU
2018ORBITAL : Engine development update
PU
2018ORBITAL : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
2018ORBITAL : Change of auditor
PU
2018ORBITAL : AGM 2018 – Presentation
PU
2018ORBITAL : AGM 2018 – Chairman's Address
PU
2018ORBITAL : Annual Report 2018
PU
2018ORBITAL : Investor Presentation
PU
2018ORBITAL : UAV signs expanded LTA with Insitu Inc.
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 20,0 M
EBIT 2019 1,00 M
Net income 2019 1,00 M
Finance 2019 8,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 38,00
P/E ratio 2020 6,33
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
Capitalization 29,4 M
Chart ORBITAL CORPORATION LTD.
Duration : Period :
Orbital Corporation Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,77  AUD
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd Alder Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
John Paul Welborn Chairman
Roule Jones Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Geoff Paul Cathcart Chief Technology Officer
Terry Dewayne Stinson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORBITAL CORPORATION LTD.-13.64%21
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION19.99%110 855
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION17.34%86 232
RAYTHEON20.38%52 107
GENERAL DYNAMICS11.47%50 378
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.18%48 774
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.