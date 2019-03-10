Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Orbital Corporation Ltd.    OEC   AU000000OEC2

ORBITAL CORPORATION LTD.

(OEC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/07
0.355 AUD   -4.05%
05:45pORBITAL : Investor Roadshow – March 2019
PU
05:45pORBITAL : Standby Facility Confirmed
PU
02/21ORBITAL : 2019 Half-Year Financial Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orbital : Standby Facility Confirmed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2019 | 05:45pm EDT

11 March 2019

STANDBY FACILITY CONFIRMED

Orbital UAV agrees unsecured Standby Working Capital Facility of up to US$3M with majority shareholder UIL Ltd.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA: Orbital Corporation Ltd ('Orbital UAV', 'the Company') is pleased to announce that it has agreed an unsecured US$3 million (A$4 million) Standby Working Capital Facility ('Standby Facility') with UIL Limited ('UIL').

Strong support from major shareholder

Investment company UIL is managed by global asset manager the ICM Group. UIL is Orbital UAV's largest shareholder, currently holding 30% of Orbital UAV shares.

The provision of the Standby Facility is a strong show of support from the Company's largest shareholder.

Use of funds

Based on Orbital UAV's published engine development timelines, the Company has sufficient working capital to complete the development and production ramp-up of all five engines under the Company's A$350 million(1) Long Term Agreement with Insitu Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company.

The establishment of the Standby Facility secures an additional source of working capital should the Company decide to accelerate further investments in product development, as well as providing flexibility to manage production schedule changes and customer delivery timelines.

Facility terms

Orbital UAV will pay a 2.5% facility fee to UIL on the date the Standby Facility is established. The Standby Facility is available from 11 March 2019 to 10 September 2020.

Interest on any funds drawn down will be incurred at an interest rate of Libor (currently ~2.6%) plus 6%. Repayment of any amount drawn down is to be made via a bullet payment on the 10 September 2020.

The Standby Facility is unsecured.

The Orbital UAV Board is satisfied that the commercial terms of the Standby Facility have been agreed on an arm's length basis. All material terms of the Standby Facility are attached at Appendix A.

Strong financial discipline

"Through strong financial discipline, Orbital UAV manages a positive balance sheet which we are committed to maintaining," said Todd Alder CEO and Managing Director of Orbital UAV.

"The Standby Working Capital Facility we have put in place provides us with an added level of security to ensure we can deliver on our production objectives.

"Establishing the Standby Facility with UIL demonstrates the commitment of our largest shareholder and its confidence in our ability to deliver long term shareholder value," said Mr Alder.

-ENDS-

CONTACTS

Todd Alder

Ian Donabie

CEO & Managing Director

Communications Manager

Tel: +61 8 9441 2311

Tel: +61 8 9441 2165

Email: contact@orbitalcorp.com.au

Email: idonabie@orbitalcorp.com.au

About Orbital UAV

Orbital UAV provides integrated propulsion systems and flight critical components for tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Our design thinking and patented technology enable us to meet the long endurance and high reliability requirements of the UAV market. We have offices in Australia and the United States to serve our prestigious client base.

Forward-looking statements

This release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Actual results and events may differ significantly from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, those detailed from time to time in the Company's Annual Reports. The Company makes no undertaking to subsequently update or revise the forward-looking statements made in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Footnote(s)

(1) ASX announcement 15 October 2018 - 'Orbital UAV signs expanded LTA with Insitu Inc.'

Appendix A

Material terms of the Standby Facility

Borrower

Orbital Corporation Limited

Financier

UIL Limited

Facility amount

US$3,000,000

Facility agreement date

11 March 2019

Termination date

10 September 2020 (18 months from agreement date)

Availability period

Facility available from 11 March 2019

Currency

US$

Minimum amount of each advance

US$1,000,000

Maximum amount of each advance

US$3,000,000

Repayment

Repayment in full on 10 September 2020

Facility fee

2.5% of facility amount paid at facility agreement date

Establishment fees

Fixed amount of US$, to be mutually agreed in advance, for the purposes of reimbursing the establishment costs incurred by proposed financier

Margin

6.00%

Loan interest periods

90 days or any other period agreed between the Borrower and the Financier

Interest on loans

The aggregate of the applicable: Margin; plus

Libor (US$), as set by reference to Reuters or, if not available, on the basis of rates provided by agreed reference banks.

Unsecured

Disclaimer

Orbital Corporation Limited published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2019 21:44:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORBITAL CORPORATION LTD.
05:45pORBITAL : Investor Roadshow – March 2019
PU
05:45pORBITAL : Standby Facility Confirmed
PU
02/21ORBITAL : 2019 Half-Year Financial Results
PU
02/21ORBITAL : 2019 Half-Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
02/20ORBITAL : Press Release – Orbital UAV hosts Defence West
PU
02/06ORBITAL : Engine Development Progress
PU
2018ORBITAL : Engine development update
PU
2018ORBITAL : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
2018ORBITAL : Change of auditor
PU
2018ORBITAL : AGM 2018 – Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 20,0 M
EBIT 2019 1,00 M
Net income 2019 1,00 M
Finance 2019 8,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 35,50
P/E ratio 2020 5,92
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Capitalization 27,5 M
Chart ORBITAL CORPORATION LTD.
Duration : Period :
Orbital Corporation Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,77  AUD
Spread / Average Target 117%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd Alder Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
John Paul Welborn Chairman
Roule Jones Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Geoff Paul Cathcart Chief Technology Officer
Terry Dewayne Stinson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORBITAL CORPORATION LTD.-19.32%19
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION16.89%106 874
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION15.72%85 037
RAYTHEON17.52%51 018
GENERAL DYNAMICS5.81%47 888
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION12.88%46 841
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.