Orbotech : Brings Artificial Intelligence to Display Industry to Boost Yields and Enhance FPD Production Lines

08/29/2018

Taipei, Taiwan, August 29, 2018 | Orbotech Ltd., a leading global supplier of yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of electronics products, will present its advanced, artificial intelligence-driven (AI) solutions for microLED, automotive, mobile, wearable and high-end TV displays at Touch Taiwan 2018 in Taipei, Taiwan. Orbotech's end-to-end AOI, electrical testing and repair solutions for high volume, flat panel and flexible display manufacturing, are designed to meet the developing needs of display manufacturers as new, disruptive technologies and manufacturing processes emerge.

Orbotech will be exhibiting at Touch Taiwan 2018 in Hall 4F, Booth #N1113 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from 29-31 August.

During Touch Taiwan, Orbotech will hold a seminar on 'Yield Enhancement for MicroLED' in Hall 4F, room 401 on 30 August at 16:30.

During Touch Taiwan, Orbotech will highlight its AI-driven, field-proven solutions for the display industry that are designed to identify production failures and necessary process adjustments. These self-learning, self-improving AI solutions leverage the synergy that exists between all of Orbotech's FPD systems, and analyze the systems' information using big data and deep learning-based analytics to boost yields and enhance the manufacturing process. Among the solutions to be presented are Orbotech Quantum™ AOI (automated optical inspection), Orbotech Quantum™ AOI Flex series, Array Checker™ electrical testing systems, Prism™ repair system, and Orbotech's new deposition technology.

'Taiwanese display manufacturers are at the cutting edge of the display market, spearheading emerging manufacturing processes for niche and developing applications. Orbotech works closely with our Taiwanese customers and is committed to providing them with advanced, self-learning, self-improving solutions that can enable them to improve their yields, optimize their production and reduce their operating costs,' said Ray Tsao, General Manager of Orbotech Display Taiwan.

About Orbotech's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Vision

Orbotech's AI vision is built on three unique elements: control of the data, operational excellence and expert application knowledge. Based on its decades of experience and expertise in its industries and its wide range of solutions that touch multiple points in the electronics' manufacturing process, Orbotech has direct access to a vast amount of accurate and reliable production data and is well-positioned to 'educate' the customer's system. Orbotech simplifies the usually lengthy and complex phase of data tagging and training by embedding application specific knowledge in the system, thereby making it more effective. By focusing its experience and expertise on this phase, which is the foundation of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Orbotech is able to create smart, more robust, AI-based solutions that will meet each individual customer's requirements. The resultant advanced level of machine learning and smarter, more accurate artificial intelligence will lead to an optimized manufacturing process which will help boost yields and reduce operational costs.

About Orbotech Ltd.
Orbotech Ltd. is a leading global supplier of yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of electronics products. Orbotech provides cutting-edge solutions for use in the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), and semiconductor devices (SDs), designed to enable the production of innovative, next-generation electronic products and improve the cost effectiveness of existing and future electronics production processes. Orbotech's core business lies in enabling electronic device manufacturers to inspect and understand PCBs and FPDs and to verify their quality ('reading'); pattern the desired electronic circuitry on the relevant substrate and perform three-dimensional shaping of metalized circuits on multiple surfaces ('writing'); and utilize advanced vacuum deposition and etching processes in SD and semiconductor manufacturing ('connecting'). Orbotech refers to this 'reading', 'writing' and 'connecting' as enabling the 'Language of Electronics'. For more information, visit www.orbotech.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this website (including in press releases, webcasts, presentations, posts and other places) are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, future prospects, developments and business strategies and involve certain risks and uncertainties. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'could,' 'will,' 'plan,' 'expect' and 'would' and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions, have been used in this website to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made based on management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events as of the date of the applicable information (press releases, webcasts, presentations, or posts) and are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to Orbotech's operations and business environment, the previously announced acquisition of Orbotech by KLA, the manner in which the parties plan to effect the transaction, including the share repurchase program, the ability to raise additional capital necessary to complete the repurchase program within the time frame expected, the expected benefits, synergies and costs of the transaction, management plans relating to the transaction, the expected timing of the completion of the transaction, the parties' ability to complete the transaction considering the various closing conditions, including conditions related to regulatory and Orbotech shareholder approvals, the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, product development, product extensions, product integration, complementary product offerings and growth opportunities in certain business areas, the potential future financial impact of the transaction, and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Actual results may differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, including but not limited to the foregoing matters and the possibility that expected benefits of the transaction may not materialize as expected, that the transaction may not be timely completed, if at all, that KLA-Tencor may not be able to successfully integrate the solutions and employees of the two companies or ensure the continued performance or growth of Orbotech's products or solutions, the risk that the Company may not achieve its revenue and margin expectations within and for 2018 (including, without limitation, due to shifting move-in dates); cyclicality in the industries in which the Company operates, the Company's supply chain management and production capacity, order cancelation (often without penalty), timing and occurrence of product acceptance (the Company defines 'bookings' and 'backlog' as purchase arrangements with customers that are based on mutually agreed terms, which, in some cases for bookings and backlog, may still be subject to completion of written documentation and may be changed or cancelled by the customer, often without penalty), fluctuations in product mix within and among divisions, worldwide economic conditions generally, especially in the industries in which the Company operates, the timing and strength of product and service offerings by the Company and its competitors, changes in business or pricing strategies, changes in the prevailing political and regulatory framework in which the relevant parties operate, including as a result of the United Kingdom's prospective withdrawal from the European Union (known as 'Brexit') and political uncertainty in the United States, or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence, on a global, regional or national basis, the level of consumer demand for sophisticated devices such as smart mobile devices, automotive electronics, flexible applications and devices, augmented reality/virtual reality and wearable devices, high-performance computing, liquid crystal display and organic light emitting diode screens and other sophisticated devices, the Company's global operations and its ability to comply with varying legal, regulatory, exchange, tax and customs regimes, the timing and outcome of tax audits, including the best judgment tax assessment issued by the Israel Tax Authority with respect to the audit of tax years 2012-2014 in Israel and the related criminal investigation, the Company's ability to achieve strategic initiatives, including related to its acquisition strategy, the Company's debt and corporate financing activities; the timing, final outcome and impact of the criminal matter and ongoing investigation in Korea, including any impact on existing or future business opportunities in Korea and elsewhere, any civil actions related to the Korean matter brought by third parties, including the Company's customers, which may result in monetary judgments or settlements, expenses associated with the Korean matter, and ongoing or increased hostilities in Israel and the surrounding areas.

The foregoing information should be read in connection with the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017, and subsequent SEC filings. This information is also supplemented by the information in the applicable document on this website (e.g., press release, webcast, presentation, posts and other document). The Company is subject to the foregoing and other risks detailed in those reports. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this website (including press releases, webcasts, presentations, posts and other places) to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

Orbotech Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 07:11:01 UTC
