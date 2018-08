Orbotech : Brings Artificial Intelligence to Display Industry to Boost Yields and Enhance FPD Production Lines

Orbotech's AI vision is built on three unique elements: control of the data, operational excellence and expert application knowledge. Based on its decades of experience and expertise in its industries and its wide range of solutions that touch multiple points in the electronics' manufacturing process, Orbotech has direct access to a vast amount of accurate and reliable production data and is well-positioned to 'educate' the customer's system. Orbotech simplifies the usually lengthy and complex phase of data tagging and training by embedding application specific knowledge in the system, thereby making it more effective. By focusing its experience and expertise on this phase, which is the foundation of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Orbotech is able to create smart, more robust, AI-based solutions that will meet each individual customer's requirements. The resultant advanced level of machine learning and smarter, more accurate artificial intelligence will lead to an optimized manufacturing process which will help boost yields and reduce operational costs.

