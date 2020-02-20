Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ORCHAR    ORTX

ORCHAR

(ORTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orchard Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call of 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 07:01am EST

BOSTON and LONDON, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET to report its 2019 financial results and other business updates.

A live webcast will be available under "News & Events" in the Investors & Media section of the company's website at orchard-tx.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 930-5155 (U.S. domestic) or +1-(409) 937-8974 (international) and referring to conference ID 8096875. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Orchard website following the presentation.

About Orchard

Orchard Therapeutics is a global gene therapy leader dedicated to transforming the lives of people affected by rare diseases through innovative, potentially curative gene therapies. Our ex vivo autologous gene therapy approach harnesses the power of genetically-modified blood stem cells and seeks to permanently correct the underlying cause of disease in a single administration. The company has one of the deepest gene therapy pipelines in the industry and is advancing seven clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas where the disease burden on children, families and caregivers is immense and current treatment options are limited or do not exist, including inherited neurometabolic disorders, primary immune deficiencies and blood disorders.

Orchard has its global headquarters in London and U.S. headquarters in Boston. For more information, please visit www.orchard-tx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investors

Renee Leck
Director, Investor Relations
+1 862-242-0764
Renee.Leck@orchard-tx.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ORCHAR
07:01aOrchard Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call of 2019 Financial Results
GL
02/10Orchard Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Clinical Data from Neurometabo..
GL
02/03ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation..
AQ
02/03Orchard Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Steven Altschuler, M.D. to its..
GL
01/29ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
01/29Orchard Therapeutics Announces FDA Granted Orphan Drug Designation for OTL-10..
GL
01/13ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regula..
AQ
01/13Orchard Therapeutics Highlights 2020 Strategic Priorities
GL
01/06Orchard Therapeutics to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Con..
GL
2019Orchard Therapeutics Showcases Clinical Data at the 61st American Society of ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2,88 M
EBIT 2019 -168 M
Net income 2019 -161 M
Finance 2019 268 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,23x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,35x
EV / Sales2019 327x
EV / Sales2020 297x
Capitalization 1 211 M
Chart ORCHAR
Duration : Period :
ORCHAR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 26,71  $
Last Close Price 12,55  $
Spread / Highest target 187%
Spread / Average Target 113%
Spread / Lowest Target 67,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Rothera President, CEO & Executive Director
James A. Geraghty Chairman
Frank E. Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer
Bobby Gaspar Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Andrea Spezzi Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORCHAR0.00%1 211
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.24%392 415
ROCHE HOLDING AG11.83%303 192
NOVARTIS4.27%220 641
MERCK AND COMPANY-9.84%208 771
PFIZER-7.30%200 501
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group