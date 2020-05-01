Log in
ORCHAR    ORTX

ORCHAR

(ORTX)
  Report
News 


Orchard Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call of First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

05/01/2020 | 07:01am EDT

BOSTON and LONDON, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET to report its first quarter 2020 financial results and other business updates.

A live webcast will be available under "News & Events" in the Investors & Media section of the company's website at orchard-tx.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 987-6504 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (602) 563-8620 (international) and referring to conference ID 8348144. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Orchard website following the presentation.

About Orchard

Orchard Therapeutics is a global gene therapy leader dedicated to transforming the lives of people affected by rare diseases through the development of innovative, potentially curative gene therapies. Our ex vivo autologous gene therapy approach harnesses the power of genetically-modified blood stem cells and seeks to correct the underlying cause of disease in a single administration. The company has one of the deepest gene therapy product candidate pipelines in the industry and is advancing seven clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas, including inherited neurometabolic disorders, primary immune deficiencies and blood disorders, where the disease burden on children, families and caregivers is immense and current treatment options are limited or do not exist.

Orchard has its global headquarters in London and U.S. headquarters in Boston. For more information, please visit www.orchard-tx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investors

Renee Leck
Director, Investor Relations
+1 862-242-0764
Renee.Leck@orchard-tx.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2,65 M
EBIT 2020 -221 M
Net income 2020 -218 M
Finance 2020 106 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,16x
P/E ratio 2021 -5,67x
EV / Sales2020 373x
EV / Sales2021 19,0x
Capitalization 1 094 M
Chart ORCHAR
Duration : Period :
ORCHAR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 25,86  $
Last Close Price 11,26  $
Spread / Highest target 220%
Spread / Average Target 130%
Spread / Lowest Target 77,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bobby Gaspar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Frank E. Thomas President, COO, CFO & Chief Accounting Officer
James A. Geraghty Chairman
Andrea Spezzi Chief Medical Officer
Ran Zheng Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORCHAR0.00%1 094
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.00%395 295
ROCHE HOLDING AG6.83%295 793
PFIZER, INC.-2.09%212 807
MERCK & CO., INC-12.77%200 340
NOVARTIS-10.49%194 804
