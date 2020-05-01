Orchard Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call of First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

BOSTON and LONDON, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET to report its first quarter 2020 financial results and other business updates.



A live webcast will be available under "News & Events" in the Investors & Media section of the company's website at orchard-tx.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 987-6504 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (602) 563-8620 (international) and referring to conference ID 8348144. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Orchard website following the presentation.

About Orchard

Orchard Therapeutics is a global gene therapy leader dedicated to transforming the lives of people affected by rare diseases through the development of innovative, potentially curative gene therapies. Our ex vivo autologous gene therapy approach harnesses the power of genetically-modified blood stem cells and seeks to correct the underlying cause of disease in a single administration. The company has one of the deepest gene therapy product candidate pipelines in the industry and is advancing seven clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas, including inherited neurometabolic disorders, primary immune deficiencies and blood disorders, where the disease burden on children, families and caregivers is immense and current treatment options are limited or do not exist.

Orchard has its global headquarters in London and U.S. headquarters in Boston. For more information, please visit www.orchard-tx.com , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

