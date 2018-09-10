Montpellier, September 10th, 2018
Orchestra Premaman revised guidance for Current Gross Operating Income for the financial year 2018/2019
On the basis of unaudited preliminary financial information review, the revenue trend for the first semester of the financial year 2018/2019 is comparable to the one published for the first quarter, which was showing a decline by 8.9%. This is leading Orchestra-Prémaman Group to revise its Current Gross Operating Income Guidance down, between 5% and 6% of the full year consolidated sales for financial year 2018/2019.
This is reflecting not only the adverse market conditions (consumption in France has shown its worst semester for the last 5 years (*)) but also a first semester impacted by the Group Financial Debt renegotiation.
Orchestra-Premaman Group remains focused on its transformation started earlier in the year and confirms for the second semester of the financial year 2018/2019 its objective to reduce the inventories through a dynamic sales strategy, an optimized product offer and a revised supply chain.
(*) : source-Kantar Worldpanel S1 2018 - France textile / shoes / accessories.
Upcoming events
Q2 2018/2019 revenue : October 11th after market closing
Contacts
ACTIFIN-Stéphane RUIZ-01 56 88 11 15-sruiz@actifin.frACTIFIN-Victoire DEMEESTERE-01 56 88 11 24-vdemeestere@actifin.fr
ORCHESTRA-PRÉMAMAN
Société anonyme (public limited company) with share capital of€5 561 433 Registered office : ZAC Saint-Antoine - 200 avenue des Tamaris - 34130 Saint-Aunès 398.471.565 in the Montpellier Trade and Companies Register
Page | 1
Disclaimer
Orchestra-Prémaman SA published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 07:56:06 UTC