ORCHESTRA-PRÉMAMAN
09/10/2018 | 09:57am CEST

Montpellier, September 10th, 2018

Orchestra Premaman revised guidance for Current Gross Operating Income for the financial year 2018/2019

On the basis of unaudited preliminary financial information review, the revenue trend for the first semester of the financial year 2018/2019 is comparable to the one published for the first quarter, which was showing a decline by 8.9%. This is leading Orchestra-Prémaman Group to revise its Current Gross Operating Income Guidance down, between 5% and 6% of the full year consolidated sales for financial year 2018/2019.

This is reflecting not only the adverse market conditions (consumption in France has shown its worst semester for the last 5 years (*)) but also a first semester impacted by the Group Financial Debt renegotiation.

Orchestra-Premaman Group remains focused on its transformation started earlier in the year and confirms for the second semester of the financial year 2018/2019 its objective to reduce the inventories through a dynamic sales strategy, an optimized product offer and a revised supply chain.

(*) : source-Kantar Worldpanel S1 2018 - France textile / shoes / accessories.

Upcoming events

Q2 2018/2019 revenue : October 11th after market closing

Contacts

ACTIFIN-Stéphane RUIZ-01 56 88 11 15-sruiz@actifin.frACTIFIN-Victoire DEMEESTERE-01 56 88 11 24-vdemeestere@actifin.fr

ORCHESTRA-PRÉMAMAN

Société anonyme (public limited company) with share capital of5 561 433 Registered office : ZAC Saint-Antoine - 200 avenue des Tamaris - 34130 Saint-Aunès 398.471.565 in the Montpellier Trade and Companies Register

Page | 1

Disclaimer

Orchestra-Prémaman SA published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 07:56:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 621 M
EBIT 2019 4,70 M
Net income 2019 0,40 M
Debt 2019 162 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 80,75
P/E ratio 2020 2,07
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
Capitalization 29,9 M
