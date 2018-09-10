Montpellier, September 10th, 2018

Orchestra Premaman revised guidance for Current Gross Operating Income for the financial year 2018/2019

On the basis of unaudited preliminary financial information review, the revenue trend for the first semester of the financial year 2018/2019 is comparable to the one published for the first quarter, which was showing a decline by 8.9%. This is leading Orchestra-Prémaman Group to revise its Current Gross Operating Income Guidance down, between 5% and 6% of the full year consolidated sales for financial year 2018/2019.

This is reflecting not only the adverse market conditions (consumption in France has shown its worst semester for the last 5 years (*)) but also a first semester impacted by the Group Financial Debt renegotiation.

Orchestra-Premaman Group remains focused on its transformation started earlier in the year and confirms for the second semester of the financial year 2018/2019 its objective to reduce the inventories through a dynamic sales strategy, an optimized product offer and a revised supply chain.

(*) : source-Kantar Worldpanel S1 2018 - France textile / shoes / accessories.

