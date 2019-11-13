Orchid Island Capital Announces November 2019 Monthly Dividend and October 31, 2019 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
0
11/13/2019 | 05:10pm EST
November 2019 Monthly Dividend of $0.08 Per Share
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of October 31, 2019
Next Dividend Announcement Expected December 12, 2019
VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of November 2019. The dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid December 31, 2019, to holders of record on November 29, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of November 27, 2019. The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board’s meeting on December 12, 2019.
The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its stockholders. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.
As of November 13, 2019, the Company had 63,058,209 shares outstanding. At September 30, 2019, the Company also had 63,058,209 shares outstanding.
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
Details of the RMBS portfolio as of October 31, 2019 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
RMBS Risk Measures
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae and CMOs, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. Orchid is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)
Realized
Realized
Oct 2019
Aug - Oct
Modeled
Modeled
Net
Weighted
CPR
2019 CPR
Interest
Interest
%
Weighted
Average
(1-Month)
(3-Month)
Rate
Rate
Current
Fair
of
Current
Average
Maturity
(Reported
(Reported
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Type
Face
Value(1)
Portfolio
Price
Coupon
GWAC
Age
(Months)
in Nov)
in Nov)
(-50 BPS)(2)
(+50 BPS)(2)
Pass Through RMBS
Post Reset ARM
$
1,111
$
1,179
0.03
%
$
106.11
4.46
%
4.91
%
182
179
63.90
%
38.50
%
$
7
$
(7
)
Fixed Rate CMO
312,979
325,822
8.88
%
104.10
4.22
%
4.58
%
24
333
25.32
%
23.05
%
1,070
(1,841
)
15yr 4.0
19,710
20,797
0.57
%
105.51
4.00
%
4.45
%
17
156
24.05
%
16.25
%
240
(284
)
15yr Total
19,710
20,797
0.57
%
105.51
4.00
%
4.45
%
17
156
24.05
%
16.25
%
240
(284
)
20yr 4.0
81,774
87,997
2.40
%
107.61
4.00
%
4.48
%
27
208
9.58
%
12.00
%
1,697
(1,805
)
20yr Total
81,774
87,997
2.40
%
107.61
4.00
%
4.48
%
27
208
9.58
%
12.00
%
1,697
(1,805
)
30yr 3.0
160,678
164,229
4.47
%
102.21
3.00
%
3.95
%
4
355
5.95
%
3.83
%
2,803
(3,875
)
30yr 3.5
641,434
671,902
18.30
%
104.75
3.50
%
4.16
%
5
353
5.28
%
6.47
%
10,813
(14,480
)
30yr 4.0
979,684
1,043,826
28.44
%
106.55
4.00
%
4.60
%
15
342
20.35
%
18.60
%
13,132
(17,943
)
30yr 4.5
419,876
454,970
12.39
%
108.36
4.50
%
5.05
%
10
349
14.42
%
12.44
%
4,082
(5,920
)
30yr 5.0
722,673
795,800
21.68
%
110.12
5.00
%
5.52
%
17
341
20.69
%
17.59
%
7,260
(9,592
)
30yr Total
2,924,345
3,130,727
85.29
%
107.06
4.15
%
4.76
%
12
346
15.49
%
14.56
%
38,090
(51,810
)
Total Pass Through RMBS
3,339,919
3,566,522
97.16
%
106.78
4.16
%
4.74
%
13
340
16.33
%
15.45
%
41,104
(55,747
)
Structured RMBS
Interest-Only Securities
697,753
79,124
2.16
%
11.34
3.76
%
4.34
%
70
247
25.35
%
22.56
%
(9,369
)
10,599
Inverse Interest-Only Securities
194,607
25,062
0.68
%
12.88
3.21
%
4.86
%
64
286
16.08
%
14.84
%
1,088
(1,840
)
Total Structured RMBS
892,360
104,186
2.84
%
11.68
3.64
%
4.46
%
69
255
23.32
%
20.88
%
(8,281
)
8,759
Total Mortgage Assets
$
4,232,279
$
3,670,708
100.00
%
4.05
%
4.68
%
25
322
17.80
%
16.75
%
$
32,823
$
(46,988
)
Interest
Interest
Average
Hedge
Rate
Rate
Notional
Period
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Hedge
Balance
End
(-50 BPS)(2)
(+50 BPS)(2)
Eurodollar Futures
$
(500,000
)
Dec-2020
(3,125
)
3,125
Fed Funds Futures
(400,000
)
Mar-2020
(833
)
833
Swaps
(2,120,000
)
May-2022
(26,072
)
26,072
5-Year Treasury Future
(140,000
)
Dec-2019(3)
(2,154
)
5,670
TBA Long
Hedge Total
$
(3,160,000
)
$
(32,184
)
$
35,700
Rate Shock Grand Total
$
639
$
(11,288
)
(1) Amounts in the tables above exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $366.6 million sold in October 2019, which settle in November 2019. (2) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (3) Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $119.20 at October 31, 2019. The notional contract value of the short position was $166.9 million.
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Percentage
Fair
of
Fair
of
Asset Category
Value(1)
Portfolio
Asset Category
Value(1)
Portfolio
As of October 31, 2019
As of October 31, 2019
Fannie Mae
$
2,892,794
78.8
%
Non-Whole Pool Assets
$
600,891
16.4
%
Freddie Mac
775,630
21.1
%
Whole Pool Assets
3,069,817
83.6
%
Ginnie Mae
2,284
0.1
%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
3,670,708
100.0
%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
3,670,708
100.0
%
(1) Amounts in the tables above exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $366.6 million sold in October 2019, which settle in November 2019.
Borrowings By Counterparty
($ in thousands)
Weighted
Weighted
% of
Average
Average
Total
Total
Repo
Maturity
Longest
As of October 31, 2019
Borrowings
Debt
Rate
in Days
Maturity
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
$
453,414
11.8
%
2.40
%
26
12/12/2019
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
400,193
10.4
%
2.12
%
37
2/13/2020
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
372,162
9.7
%
2.08
%
29
1/21/2020
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
337,504
8.8
%
2.14
%
59
1/13/2020
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co
324,690
8.5
%
2.13
%
13
11/18/2019
Citigroup Global Markets Inc
224,212
5.8
%
2.11
%
72
1/14/2020
ASL Capital Markets Inc.
217,044
5.7
%
2.05
%
62
1/29/2020
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
207,186
5.4
%
2.14
%
9
11/15/2019
ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc
203,773
5.3
%
2.11
%
52
2/10/2020
South Street Securities, LLC
174,188
4.5
%
2.49
%
114
4/9/2020
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc
165,296
4.3
%
2.44
%
29
1/28/2020
ING Financial Markets LLC
159,970
4.2
%
2.04
%
78
1/27/2020
Daiwa Securities America Inc.
111,101
2.9
%
2.16
%
7
11/12/2019
ICBC Financial Services LLC
101,593
2.6
%
2.11
%
14
11/14/2019
Guggenheim Securities, LLC
90,155
2.4
%
2.07
%
44
1/30/2020
FHLB-Cincinnati
78,926
2.1
%
1.85
%
1
11/1/2019
Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC
53,854
1.4
%
2.14
%
14
11/14/2019
Nomura Securities International, Inc.
48,554
1.3
%
2.10
%
14
11/14/2019
Bank of Montreal
40,767
1.1
%
2.15
%
16
11/27/2019
J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC
28,245
0.7
%
2.19
%
57
1/6/2020
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
26,271
0.7
%
2.29
%
9
11/12/2019
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC
13,395
0.3
%
2.18
%
14
11/14/2019
Mizuho Securities USA, Inc
3,190
0.1
%
2.47
%
15
11/15/2019
Total Borrowings
$
3,835,683
100.0
%
2.17
%
39
4/9/2020
(1) In October 2019, the Company sold assets with a fair value of approximately $366.6 million, which settle in November 2019 that collateralize approximately $363.7 million of repurchase agreements included in the table above.
