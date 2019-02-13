Orchid Island Capital Announces February 2019 Monthly Dividend and January 31, 2019 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

February 2019 Monthly Dividend of $0.08 Per Share



RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of January 31, 2019

Repurchased 469,975 shares through stock repurchase plan during January 2019.

Next Dividend Announcement Expected March 13, 2019

VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of February 2019. The dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid March 29, 2019, to holders of record on February 28, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of February 27, 2019. The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board’s meeting on March 13, 2019.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its stockholders. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of February 13, 2019, the Company had 48,662,448 shares outstanding. At December 31, 2018, the Company had 49,132,423 shares outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of January 31, 2019 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in Agency RMBS that are either traditional pass-through Agency RMBS or structured Agency RMBS. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions and the expected funding of purchased assets and anticipated borrowings. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Current

Face Fair

Value(1) %

of

Portfolio Current

Price Net

Weighted

Average

Coupon GWAC Age Weighted

Average

Maturity

(Months) Realized

Jan 2019

CPR

(1-Month)

(Reported

in Feb) Realized

Nov - Jan

2019 CPR

(3-Month)

(Reported

in Feb) Modeled

Interest

Rate

Sensitivity

(-50 BPS)(2) Modeled

Interest

Rate

Sensitivity

(+50 BPS)(2) ARM RMBS Post Rest ARM $ 1,342 $ 1,432 0.05 % $ 106.73 4.75 % 5.19 % 171 190 0.07 % 0.04 % $ 10 $ (9 ) Fixed Rate CMO 710,344 735,110 24.83 % 103.49 4.27 % 4.61 % 11 346 8.00 % 7.10 % 1,821 (5,465 ) 15yr 4.0 524,838 544,043 18.38 % 103.66 4.00 % 4.53 % 8 169 6.13 % 5.95 % 9,583 (10,161 ) 15yr Total 524,838 544,043 18.38 % 103.66 4.00 % 4.53 % 8 169 6.13 % 5.95 % 9,583 (10,161 ) 20yr 4.0 90,217 93,570 3.16 % 103.72 4.00 % 4.48 % 18 218 2.68 % 6.62 % 2,022 (2,101 ) 20yr Total 90,217 93,570 3.16 % 103.72 4.00 % 4.48 % 18 218 2.68 % 6.62 % 2,022 (2,101 ) 30yr 4.0 304,365 313,896 10.60 % 103.13 4.00 % 4.55 % 21 337 4.19 % 5.12 % 6,246 (7,795 ) 30yr 4.5 920,867 963,475 32.54 % 104.63 4.50 % 4.96 % 11 348 12.70 % 9.81 % 11,133 (15,769 ) 30yr 5.0 164,020 175,744 5.94 % 107.15 5.00 % 5.50 % 11 347 8.41 % 8.89 % 2,133 (2,799 ) 30yr Total 1,389,252 1,453,115 49.08 % 104.60 4.45 % 4.93 % 13 345 10.28 % 8.41 % 19,512 (26,363 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 2,715,993 2,827,270 95.49 % 104.10 4.30 % 4.76 % 12 307 8.49 % 7.39 % 32,948 (44,099 ) Structured RMBS Interest-Only Securities 762,892 109,993 3.72 % 14.42 3.74 % 4.33 % 59 254 6.82 % 7.90 % (15,014 ) 12,111 Inverse Interest-Only Securities 222,678 23,471 0.79 % 10.54 2.61 % 4.86 % 55 296 9.27 % 10.56 % 2,205 (2,899 ) Total Structured RMBS 985,570 133,464 4.51 % 13.54 3.48 % 4.45 % 58 263 7.37 % 8.50 % (12,809 ) 9,212 Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,701,563 $ 2,960,734 100.00 % 4.08 % 4.67 % 24 296 8.18 % 7.73 % $ 20,139 $ (34,887 ) Hedge Average

Notional

Balance Hedge

Period

End Interest

Rate

Sensitivity

(-50 BPS)(1) Interest

Rate

Sensitivity

(+50 BPS)(1) Eurodollar Futures $ (1,725,000 ) Dec-2020 $ (17,250 ) $ 17,250 Swaps (1,260,000 ) Oct-2020 (9,226 ) 9,101

5-Year Treasury Future (165,000 ) Mar-2019(3) (3,820 ) 4,590 TBA (250,000 ) Jan-2018 (6,270 ) 7,454 Swaptions (700,000 ) Jan-2028 - 696 Hedge Total $ (4,100,000 ) $ (36,566 ) $ 39,091

Rate Shock Grand Total $ (16,427 ) $ 4,204



(1) Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $210.0 million purchased in January 2019, which settle in February 2019, and exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $240.0 million sold in January 2019, which settle in February 2019.

(2) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.

(3) Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.86 at January 31, 2019. The notional contract value of the short position was $189.5 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Asset Category Fair

Value(1) Percentage

of

Portfolio Asset Category Fair

Value(1) Percentage

of

Portfolio As of January 31, 2019 As of January 31, 2019 Fannie Mae $ 1,429,262 48.3 % Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 938,672 31.7 % Freddie Mac 1,527,616 51.6 % Whole Pool Assets 2,022,062 68.3 % Ginnie Mae 3,856 0.1 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 2,960,734 100.0 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 2,960,734 100.0 %

(1) Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $210.0 million purchased in January 2019, which settle in February 2019, and exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $240.0 million sold in January 2019, which settle in February 2019.







Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) As of January 31, 2019 Total

Borrowings(1) % of

Total

Debt Weighted

Average

Repo

Rate Weighted

Average

Maturity

in Days Longest

Maturity Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. $ 377,892 13.6 % 2.54 % 11 3/26/2019 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 365,474 13.1 % 2.67 % 28 3/4/2019 ING Financial Markets LLC 325,422 11.6 % 2.62 % 20 3/25/2019 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 262,708 9.4 % 2.65 % 28 3/26/2019 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 250,505 9.0 % 2.56 % 14 3/7/2019 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 204,795 7.3 % 2.55 % 16 2/19/2019 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 154,797 5.5 % 2.67 % 15 2/19/2019 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 148,355 5.3 % 2.57 % 4 2/4/2019 ICBC Financial Services LLC 138,423 4.9 % 2.68 % 31 3/15/2019 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 112,084 4.0 % 2.66 % 23 2/27/2019 FHLB-Cincinnati 96,382 3.4 % 2.69 % 1 2/1/2019 South Street Securities, LLC 86,516 3.1 % 2.64 % 27 2/28/2019 Natixis, New York Branch 57,154 2.0 % 2.78 % 14 2/15/2019 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 49,812 1.8 % 2.70 % 14 2/14/2019 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 42,794 1.5 % 2.55 % 13 2/13/2019 Bank of Montreal 35,447 1.3 % 2.66 % 43 3/15/2019 Guggenheim Securities, LLC 26,762 1.0 % 2.66 % 29 3/1/2019 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 20,841 0.7 % 2.75 % 14 2/14/2019 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 16,916 0.6 % 3.05 % 28 2/28/2019 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc 13,415 0.5 % 2.60 % 7 2/7/2019 J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC 10,042 0.4 % 2.54 % 15 2/15/2019 Total Borrowings $ 2,796,536 100.0 % 2.62 % 19 3/26/2019

(1) In January 2019, the Company sold assets with a fair value of approximately $240.0 million, which settle in February 2019 that collateralize approximately $221.7 million of repurchase agreements included in the table above.

