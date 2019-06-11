Orchid Island Capital Announces June 2019 Monthly Dividend and May 31, 2019 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
0
06/11/2019 | 04:16pm EDT
June 2019 Monthly Dividend of $0.08 Per Share
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of May 31, 2019
Next Dividend Announcement Expected July 17, 2019
VERO BEACH, Fla., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of June 2019. The dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid July 31, 2019, to holders of record on June 28, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of June 27, 2019. The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board’s meeting on July 17, 2019.
The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its stockholders. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.
As of June 11, 2019, the Company had 53,507,949 shares outstanding. At March 31, 2019, the Company had 49,937,700 shares outstanding.
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
Details of the RMBS portfolio as of May 31, 2019 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
RMBS Risk Measures
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in Agency RMBS that are either traditional pass-through Agency RMBS or structured Agency RMBS. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions and the expected funding of purchased assets and anticipated borrowings. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)
Realized
Realized
May 2019
Mar - May
Modeled
Modeled
Net
Weighted
CPR
2019 CPR
Interest
Interest
%
Weighted
Average
(1-Month)
(3-Month)
Rate
Rate
Current
Fair
of
Current
Average
Maturity
(Reported
(Reported
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Type
Face
Value(1)
Portfolio
Price
Coupon
GWAC
Age
(Months)
in Jun)
in Jun)
(-50 BPS)(2)
(+50 BPS)(2)
Pass Through RMBS
Post Reset ARM
$
1,132
$
1,197
0.03
%
$
105.83
4.78
%
5.22
%
177
184
-
-
$
7
$
(8
)
Fixed Rate CMO
665,655
693,481
19.20
%
104.18
4.26
%
4.60
%
15
342
16.85
%
14.18
%
(1,865
)
193
15yr 4.0
397,728
418,787
11.59
%
105.29
4.00
%
4.53
%
12
165
8.17
%
9.24
%
6,636
(7,145
)
15yr Total
397,728
418,787
11.59
%
105.29
4.00
%
4.53
%
12
165
8.17
%
9.24
%
6,636
(7,145
)
20yr 4.0
86,719
91,787
2.54
%
105.84
4.00
%
4.48
%
22
214
10.95
%
10.00
%
1,812
(1,938
)
20yr Total
86,719
91,787
2.54
%
105.84
4.00
%
4.48
%
22
214
10.95
%
10.00
%
1,812
(1,938
)
30yr 3.0
260,163
259,065
7.17
%
99.58
3.00
%
4.29
%
1
358
3.92
%
-
3,232
(5,599
)
30yr 3.5
115,498
119,224
3.30
%
103.23
3.50
%
4.30
%
9
348
9.00
%
8.79
%
1,824
(2,685
)
30yr 4.0
743,180
781,683
21.64
%
105.18
4.00
%
4.67
%
13
345
7.48
%
8.12
%
8,815
(13,518
)
30yr 4.5
259,040
272,845
7.55
%
105.33
4.50
%
5.24
%
9
350
13.85
%
13.51
%
2,340
(3,230
)
30yr 5.0
778,387
847,021
23.45
%
108.82
5.00
%
5.52
%
12
347
12.66
%
13.68
%
7,540
(10,109
)
30yr Total
2,156,268
2,279,838
63.11
%
105.73
4.27
%
4.98
%
10
348
9.90
%
10.81
%
23,751
(35,141
)
Total Pass Through RMBS
3,307,502
3,485,090
96.48
%
105.37
4.23
%
4.84
%
12
321
11.16
%
11.63
%
30,341
(44,039
)
Structured RMBS
Interest-Only Securities
787,350
102,122
2.83
%
12.97
3.76
%
4.35
%
64
252
14.74
%
12.38
%
(16,417
)
16,261
Inverse Interest-Only Securities
212,234
25,121
0.70
%
11.84
2.67
%
4.86
%
59
292
10.98
%
9.99
%
1,250
(2,025
)
Total Structured RMBS
999,584
127,243
3.52
%
12.73
3.53
%
4.45
%
63
261
13.94
%
11.83
%
(15,167
)
14,236
Total Mortgage Assets
$
4,307,086
$
3,612,333
100.00
%
4.07
%
4.75
%
24
307
11.82
%
11.70
%
$
15,174
$
(29,803
)
Interest
Interest
Average
Hedge
Rate
Rate
Notional
Period
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Hedge
Balance
End
(-50 BPS)(2)
(+50 BPS)(2)
Eurodollar Futures
$
(457,143
)
Dec-2020
$
(4,000
)
$
4,000
Swaps
(1,710,000
)
Nov-2021
(22,166
)
22,166
5-Year Treasury Future
(165,000
)
Sep-2019(3)
(4,884
)
3,967
TBA
(125,000
)
Jun-2019
(1,423
)
2,357
Swaptions
(350,000
)
Sep-2024
(949
)
3,763
Hedge Total
$
(2,807,143
)
$
(33,422
)
$
36,253
Rate Shock Grand Total
$
(18,248
)
$
6,450
(1)
Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $116.1 million purchased in May 2019, which settle in June 2019, and exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $448.9 million sold in May 2019, which settle in June 2019.
(2)
Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(3)
Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $117.37 at May 31, 2019. The notional contract value of the short position was $193.7 million.
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Percentage
Fair
of
Fair
of
Asset Category
Value(1)
Portfolio
Asset Category
Value(1)
Portfolio
As of May 31, 2019
As of May 31, 2019
Fannie Mae
$
2,437,653
67.5
%
Non-Whole Pool Assets
$
1,234,031
34.2
%
Freddie Mac
1,171,650
32.4
%
Whole Pool Assets
2,378,302
65.8
%
Ginnie Mae
3,030
0.1
%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
3,612,333
100.0
%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
3,612,333
100.0
%
(1)
Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $116.1 million purchased in May 2019, which settle in June 2019 and exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $448.9 million sold in May 2019, which settle in June 2019.
Borrowings By Counterparty
($ in thousands)
Weighted
Weighted
% of
Average
Average
Total
Total
Repo
Maturity
Longest
As of May 31, 2019
Borrowings(1)
Debt
Rate
in Days
Maturity
Barclays Capital Inc.
$
544,359
14.5%
2.63%
12
6/12/2019
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
459,588
12.3%
2.67%
34
7/15/2019
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
364,390
9.8%
2.61%
39
7/22/2019
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
296,255
8.0%
2.64%
116
10/9/2019
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
248,692
6.7%
2.61%
159
11/12/2019
ING Financial Markets LLC
225,275
6.0%
2.64%
50
7/31/2019
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc
197,351
5.3%
2.60%
121
11/12/2019
South Street Securities, LLC
177,058
4.8%
2.61%
248
4/9/2020
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co
163,878
4.4%
2.63%
60
8/12/2019
ASL Capital Markets Inc.
159,022
4.3%
2.61%
92
10/7/2019
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
152,165
4.1%
2.64%
67
8/6/2019
Citigroup Global Markets Inc
137,594
3.7%
2.66%
73
8/29/2019
ICBC Financial Services LLC
111,211
3.0%
2.64%
51
8/12/2019
ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc
97,735
2.6%
2.63%
85
10/7/2019
Guggenheim Securities, LLC
90,357
2.4%
2.62%
91
9/30/2019
FHLB-Cincinnati
80,539
2.2%
2.59%
3
6/3/2019
Natixis, New York Branch
54,126
1.5%
2.73%
14
6/14/2019
Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC
48,078
1.3%
2.65%
13
6/13/2019
Bank of Montreal
43,839
1.2%
2.69%
16
6/27/2019
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
31,290
0.8%
2.78%
21
7/1/2019
J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC
24,040
0.6%
2.60%
50
8/15/2019
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC
17,252
0.5%
2.70%
13
6/13/2019
Total Borrowings
$
3,724,094
100.0%
2.63%
70
4/9/2020
(1)
In May 2019, the Company purchased assets with a fair value of approximately $116.1 million, which settle in June 2019 that are expected to be funded by repurchase agreements. The anticipated borrowings are not included in the table above. In addition, the Company sold assets with a fair value of approximately $448.9 million, which settle in June 2019 that collateralize approximately $435.4 million of repurchase agreements included in the table above.
Contact:
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Robert E. Cauley 3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963 Telephone: (772) 231-1400