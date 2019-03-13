Log in
Orchid Island Capital Announces March 2019 Monthly Dividend and February 28, 2019 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

03/13/2019 | 04:46pm EDT
  • March 2019 Monthly Dividend of $0.08 Per Share
  • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of February 28, 2019
  • Next Dividend Announcement Expected April 17, 2019

VERO BEACH, Fla., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of March 2019. The dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid April 30, 2019, to holders of record on March 29, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of March 28, 2019.  The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board’s meeting on April 17, 2019.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its stockholders. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of March 13, 2019, the Company had 49,018,779 shares outstanding. At December 31, 2018, the Company had 49,132,423 shares outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of February 28, 2019 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change.  The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

  • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
  • RMBS Assets by Agency
  • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
  • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
  • RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in Agency RMBS that are either traditional pass-through Agency RMBS or structured Agency RMBS. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.


                  
RMBS Valuation Characteristics                 
($ in thousands)                 
            RealizedRealized    
            Feb 2019Dec - Feb Modeled Modeled
        Net  WeightedCPR2019 CPR Interest Interest
     %  Weighted  Average(1-Month)(3-Month) Rate Rate
  Current Fairof CurrentAverage  Maturity(Reported(Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity
Type Face ValuePortfolio PriceCouponGWACAge(Months)in Mar)in Mar) (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1)
ARM RMBS                 
Post Rest ARM$1,337 $1,4130.05%$105.664.75%5.19% 172 18969.02%43.14%$9 $(7)
Fixed Rate CMO 701,767  722,81924.30% 103.004.26%4.61% 12 3458.90%7.59% 2,997  (6,809)
15yr 4.0 519,826  538,63418.11% 103.624.00%4.53% 9 1687.54%6.37% 9,621  (10,136)
15yr Total 519,826  538,63418.11% 103.624.00%4.53% 9 1687.54%6.37% 9,621  (10,136)
20yr 4.0 89,738  92,7673.12% 103.384.00%4.48% 19 2179.52%7.53% 2,041  (2,103)
20yr Total 89,738  92,7673.12% 103.384.00%4.48% 19 2179.52%7.53% 2,041  (2,103)
30yr 4.0 303,061  311,69510.48% 102.854.00%4.55% 22 3365.39%5.48% 6,606  (8,107)
30yr 4.5 955,242  998,00633.55% 104.484.50%4.96% 12 3479.90%10.09% 13,612  (18,663)
30yr 5.0 162,596  173,8025.84% 106.895.00%5.50% 12 34613.45%10.88% 2,362  (3,056)
30yr Total 1,420,899  1,483,50349.87% 104.414.45%4.94% 14 3459.35%9.20% 22,580  (29,826)
Total Pass Through RMBS 2,733,567  2,839,13695.44% 103.864.30%4.76% 13 3078.92%8.11% 37,248  (48,881)
Structured RMBS                 
Interest-Only Securities 753,908  112,5603.78% 14.933.74%4.33% 60 2537.11%7.35% (14,885) 11,399 
Inverse Interest-Only Securities 219,974  23,2290.78% 10.562.63%4.86% 56 2958.76%9.65% 2,338  (3,035)
Total Structured RMBS 973,882  135,7894.56% 13.943.49%4.45% 59 2627.48%7.87% (12,547) 8,364 
Total Mortgage Assets$3,707,449 $2,974,925100.00%  4.09%4.68% 25 2958.54%8.04%$24,701 $(40,517)
                  
               Interest Interest
  Average Hedge          Rate Rate
  Notional Period          Sensitivity Sensitivity
Hedge Balance End          (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1)
Eurodollar Futures$(1,725,000) Dec-2020         $(17,250)$17,250 
Swaps (1,260,000) Oct-2020          (10,725) 10,725 
5-Year Treasury Future (165,000) Jun-2019(2)          (4,019) 4,500 
TBA (250,000) Mar-2018          (5,208) 6,086 
Hedge Total$(3,400,000)           $(37,202)$38,561 
Rate Shock Grand Total             $(12,501)$(1,956)
 
(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2) Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.56 at February 28, 2019.  The notional contract value of the short position was $189.0 million.
 


      
RMBS Assets by Agency    Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)    ($ in thousands)   
   Percentage    Percentage
  Fairof   Fairof
Asset Category ValuePortfolio Asset Category ValuePortfolio
As of February 28, 2019    As of February 28, 2019   
Fannie Mae$1,461,82349.1% Non-Whole Pool Assets$928,09531.2%
Freddie Mac 1,509,30450.8% Whole Pool Assets 2,046,83068.8%
Ginnie Mae 3,7980.1% Total Mortgage Assets$2,974,925100.0%
Total Mortgage Assets$2,974,925100.0%     
          


         
Borrowings By Counterparty        
($ in thousands)        
      WeightedWeighted 
    % of AverageAverage 
  Total Total RepoMaturityLongest
As of February 28, 2019 Borrowings Debt Ratein DaysMaturity
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.$371,010 13.3% 2.66%495/13/2019
RBC Capital Markets, LLC 317,254 11.3% 2.67%163/28/2019
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 306,180 10.9% 2.64%173/26/2019
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 257,599 9.2% 2.65%153/15/2019
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 249,621 8.9% 2.63%123/15/2019
ING Financial Markets LLC 224,760 8.0% 2.63%153/25/2019
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 203,012 7.2% 2.67%675/15/2019
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 148,320 5.3% 2.65%354/4/2019
ICBC Financial Services LLC 124,773 4.4% 2.66%143/15/2019
Citigroup Global Markets Inc 112,169 4.0% 2.67%253/29/2019
ASL Capital Markets Inc. 90,729 3.2% 2.67%755/14/2019
FHLB-Cincinnati 82,688 2.9% 2.67%13/1/2019
South Street Securities, LLC 74,905 2.7% 2.63%293/29/2019
Natixis, New York Branch 56,589 2.0% 2.77%153/15/2019
Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 48,776 1.7% 2.68%143/14/2019
Bank of Montreal 35,447 1.3% 2.66%153/15/2019
Guggenheim Securities, LLC 26,762 1.0% 2.66%13/1/2019
J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC 24,546 0.9% 2.63%213/25/2019
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 20,153 0.7% 2.73%143/14/2019
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 15,807 0.6% 3.04%283/28/2019
ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc 13,469 0.5% 2.63%73/7/2019
Total Borrowings$2,804,569 100.0% 2.66%275/15/2019
           


Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley
3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963
Telephone: (772) 231-1400

 

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
