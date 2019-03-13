Orchid Island Capital Announces March 2019 Monthly Dividend and February 28, 2019 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
0
03/13/2019 | 04:46pm EDT
March 2019 Monthly Dividend of $0.08 Per Share
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of February 28, 2019
Next Dividend Announcement Expected April 17, 2019
VERO BEACH, Fla., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of March 2019. The dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid April 30, 2019, to holders of record on March 29, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of March 28, 2019. The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board’s meeting on April 17, 2019.
The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its stockholders. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.
As of March 13, 2019, the Company had 49,018,779 shares outstanding. At December 31, 2018, the Company had 49,132,423 shares outstanding.
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
Details of the RMBS portfolio as of February 28, 2019 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
RMBS Risk Measures
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in Agency RMBS that are either traditional pass-through Agency RMBS or structured Agency RMBS. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)
Realized
Realized
Feb 2019
Dec - Feb
Modeled
Modeled
Net
Weighted
CPR
2019 CPR
Interest
Interest
%
Weighted
Average
(1-Month)
(3-Month)
Rate
Rate
Current
Fair
of
Current
Average
Maturity
(Reported
(Reported
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Type
Face
Value
Portfolio
Price
Coupon
GWAC
Age
(Months)
in Mar)
in Mar)
(-50 BPS)(1)
(+50 BPS)(1)
ARM RMBS
Post Rest ARM
$
1,337
$
1,413
0.05
%
$
105.66
4.75
%
5.19
%
172
189
69.02
%
43.14
%
$
9
$
(7
)
Fixed Rate CMO
701,767
722,819
24.30
%
103.00
4.26
%
4.61
%
12
345
8.90
%
7.59
%
2,997
(6,809
)
15yr 4.0
519,826
538,634
18.11
%
103.62
4.00
%
4.53
%
9
168
7.54
%
6.37
%
9,621
(10,136
)
15yr Total
519,826
538,634
18.11
%
103.62
4.00
%
4.53
%
9
168
7.54
%
6.37
%
9,621
(10,136
)
20yr 4.0
89,738
92,767
3.12
%
103.38
4.00
%
4.48
%
19
217
9.52
%
7.53
%
2,041
(2,103
)
20yr Total
89,738
92,767
3.12
%
103.38
4.00
%
4.48
%
19
217
9.52
%
7.53
%
2,041
(2,103
)
30yr 4.0
303,061
311,695
10.48
%
102.85
4.00
%
4.55
%
22
336
5.39
%
5.48
%
6,606
(8,107
)
30yr 4.5
955,242
998,006
33.55
%
104.48
4.50
%
4.96
%
12
347
9.90
%
10.09
%
13,612
(18,663
)
30yr 5.0
162,596
173,802
5.84
%
106.89
5.00
%
5.50
%
12
346
13.45
%
10.88
%
2,362
(3,056
)
30yr Total
1,420,899
1,483,503
49.87
%
104.41
4.45
%
4.94
%
14
345
9.35
%
9.20
%
22,580
(29,826
)
Total Pass Through RMBS
2,733,567
2,839,136
95.44
%
103.86
4.30
%
4.76
%
13
307
8.92
%
8.11
%
37,248
(48,881
)
Structured RMBS
Interest-Only Securities
753,908
112,560
3.78
%
14.93
3.74
%
4.33
%
60
253
7.11
%
7.35
%
(14,885
)
11,399
Inverse Interest-Only Securities
219,974
23,229
0.78
%
10.56
2.63
%
4.86
%
56
295
8.76
%
9.65
%
2,338
(3,035
)
Total Structured RMBS
973,882
135,789
4.56
%
13.94
3.49
%
4.45
%
59
262
7.48
%
7.87
%
(12,547
)
8,364
Total Mortgage Assets
$
3,707,449
$
2,974,925
100.00
%
4.09
%
4.68
%
25
295
8.54
%
8.04
%
$
24,701
$
(40,517
)
Interest
Interest
Average
Hedge
Rate
Rate
Notional
Period
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Hedge
Balance
End
(-50 BPS)(1)
(+50 BPS)(1)
Eurodollar Futures
$
(1,725,000
)
Dec-2020
$
(17,250
)
$
17,250
Swaps
(1,260,000
)
Oct-2020
(10,725
)
10,725
5-Year Treasury Future
(165,000
)
Jun-2019(2)
(4,019
)
4,500
TBA
(250,000
)
Mar-2018
(5,208
)
6,086
Hedge Total
$
(3,400,000
)
$
(37,202
)
$
38,561
Rate Shock Grand Total
$
(12,501
)
$
(1,956
)
(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2) Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.56 at February 28, 2019. The notional contract value of the short position was $189.0 million.
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Percentage
Fair
of
Fair
of
Asset Category
Value
Portfolio
Asset Category
Value
Portfolio
As of February 28, 2019
As of February 28, 2019
Fannie Mae
$
1,461,823
49.1
%
Non-Whole Pool Assets
$
928,095
31.2
%
Freddie Mac
1,509,304
50.8
%
Whole Pool Assets
2,046,830
68.8
%
Ginnie Mae
3,798
0.1
%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
2,974,925
100.0
%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
2,974,925
100.0
%
Borrowings By Counterparty
($ in thousands)
Weighted
Weighted
% of
Average
Average
Total
Total
Repo
Maturity
Longest
As of February 28, 2019
Borrowings
Debt
Rate
in Days
Maturity
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
$
371,010
13.3
%
2.66
%
49
5/13/2019
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
317,254
11.3
%
2.67
%
16
3/28/2019
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
306,180
10.9
%
2.64
%
17
3/26/2019
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
257,599
9.2
%
2.65
%
15
3/15/2019
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co
249,621
8.9
%
2.63
%
12
3/15/2019
ING Financial Markets LLC
224,760
8.0
%
2.63
%
15
3/25/2019
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc
203,012
7.2
%
2.67
%
67
5/15/2019
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
148,320
5.3
%
2.65
%
35
4/4/2019
ICBC Financial Services LLC
124,773
4.4
%
2.66
%
14
3/15/2019
Citigroup Global Markets Inc
112,169
4.0
%
2.67
%
25
3/29/2019
ASL Capital Markets Inc.
90,729
3.2
%
2.67
%
75
5/14/2019
FHLB-Cincinnati
82,688
2.9
%
2.67
%
1
3/1/2019
South Street Securities, LLC
74,905
2.7
%
2.63
%
29
3/29/2019
Natixis, New York Branch
56,589
2.0
%
2.77
%
15
3/15/2019
Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC
48,776
1.7
%
2.68
%
14
3/14/2019
Bank of Montreal
35,447
1.3
%
2.66
%
15
3/15/2019
Guggenheim Securities, LLC
26,762
1.0
%
2.66
%
1
3/1/2019
J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC
24,546
0.9
%
2.63
%
21
3/25/2019
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC
20,153
0.7
%
2.73
%
14
3/14/2019
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
15,807
0.6
%
3.04
%
28
3/28/2019
ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc
13,469
0.5
%
2.63
%
7
3/7/2019
Total Borrowings
$
2,804,569
100.0
%
2.66
%
27
5/15/2019
Contact:
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Robert E. Cauley 3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963 Telephone: (772) 231-1400