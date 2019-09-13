Orchid Island Capital Announces September 2019 Monthly Dividend and August 31, 2019 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
0
09/13/2019 | 04:33pm EDT
September 2019 Monthly Dividend of $0.08 Per Share
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of August 31, 2019
Next Dividend Announcement Expected October 17, 2019
VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of September 2019. The dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid October 31, 2019, to holders of record on September 30, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of September 27, 2019. The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board’s meeting on October 17, 2019.
The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its stockholders. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.
As of September 13, 2019, the Company had 63,054,298 shares outstanding. At June 30, 2019, the Company had 54,282,997 shares outstanding.
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
Details of the RMBS portfolio as of August 31, 2019 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
RMBS Risk Measures
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae and CMOS, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. Orchid is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)
Realized
Realized
Aug 2019
Jun - Aug
Modeled
Modeled
Net
Weighted
CPR
2019 CPR
Interest
Interest
%
Weighted
Average
(1-Month)
(3-Month)
Rate
Rate
Current
Fair
of
Current
Average
Maturity
(Reported
(Reported
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Type
Face
Value
Portfolio
Price
Coupon
GWAC
Age
(Months)
in Sep)
in Sep)
(-50 BPS)(1)
(+50 BPS)(1)
Pass Through RMBS
Post Reset ARM
$
1,119
$
1,184
0.03
%
$
105.76
4.76
%
4.97
%
180
181
0.01
%
0.01
%
$
7
$
(6
)
Fixed Rate CMO
608,013
629,853
16.17
%
103.59
4.25
%
4.60
%
20
338
23.22
%
21.21
%
(96
)
179
15yr 4.0
381,605
409,595
10.52
%
107.33
4.00
%
4.53
%
15
161
11.56
%
11.62
%
6,075
(6,517
)
15yr Total
381,605
409,595
10.52
%
107.33
4.00
%
4.53
%
15
161
11.56
%
11.62
%
6,075
(6,517
)
20yr 4.0
84,263
91,102
2.34
%
108.12
4.00
%
4.48
%
25
211
13.21
%
8.27
%
1,697
(1,810
)
20yr Total
84,263
91,102
2.34
%
108.12
4.00
%
4.48
%
25
211
13.21
%
8.27
%
1,697
(1,810
)
30yr 3.0
161,897
166,862
4.28
%
103.07
3.00
%
3.95
%
2
358
1.47
%
0.00
%
2,661
(3,598
)
30yr 3.5
337,248
351,676
9.03
%
104.28
3.50
%
4.33
%
6
353
4.74
%
8.66
%
3,834
(5,453
)
30yr 4.0
798,303
848,422
21.78
%
106.28
4.00
%
4.64
%
16
342
9.77
%
7.71
%
9,159
(12,014
)
30yr 4.5
430,281
466,308
11.97
%
108.37
4.50
%
5.05
%
8
352
9.88
%
12.79
%
4,207
(5,577
)
30yr 5.0
745,897
821,034
21.08
%
110.07
5.00
%
5.52
%
15
343
15.57
%
15.35
%
7,265
(8,927
)
30yr Total
2,473,626
2,654,302
68.15
%
107.30
4.25
%
4.89
%
12
346
10.31
%
11.36
%
27,126
(35,569
)
Total Pass Through RMBS
3,548,626
3,786,036
97.21
%
106.69
4.22
%
4.79
%
14
322
12.72
%
13.39
%
34,809
(43,723
)
Structured RMBS
Interest-Only Securities
738,214
83,310
2.14
%
11.29
3.76
%
4.35
%
68
249
20.60
%
17.69
%
(10,973
)
13,989
Inverse Interest-Only Securities
201,540
25,396
0.65
%
12.60
2.93
%
4.86
%
62
288
15.17
%
15.77
%
889
(1,537
)
Total Structured RMBS
939,754
108,706
2.79
%
11.57
3.58
%
4.46
%
66
258
19.43
%
17.27
%
(10,084
)
12,452
Total Mortgage Assets
$
4,488,380
$
3,894,742
100.00
%
4.09
%
4.72
%
25
308
14.13
%
14.35
%
$
24,725
$
(31,271
)
Interest
Interest
Average
Hedge
Rate
Rate
Notional
Period
Sensitivity
Sensitivity
Hedge
Balance
End
(-50 BPS)(1)
(+50 BPS)(1)
Eurodollar Futures
$
(500,000
)
Dec-2020
$
(3,750
)
$
3,750
Fed Funds Futures
(400,000
)
Mar-2020
(1,167
)
1,167
Swaps
(2,120,000
)
May-2022
(29,944
)
29,944
5-Year Treasury Future
(140,000
)
Dec-2019(2)
(3,762
)
4,198
TBA Long
150,000
Oct-2019
3,136
(3,858
)
Hedge Total
$
(3,010,000
)
$
(35,487
)
$
35,201
Rate Shock Grand Total
$
(10,762
)
$
3,930
Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $119.98 at August 31, 2019. The notional contract value of the short position was $168.0 million.
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Percentage
Fair
of
Fair
of
Asset Category
Value
Portfolio
Asset Category
Value
Portfolio
As of August 31, 2019
As of August 31, 2019
Fannie Mae
$
2,794,775
71.8
%
Non-Whole Pool Assets
$
914,342
23.5
%
Freddie Mac
1,097,593
28.1
%
Whole Pool Assets
2,980,400
76.5
%
Ginnie Mae
2,374
0.1
%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
3,894,742
100.0
%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
3,894,742
100.0
%
Borrowings By Counterparty
($ in thousands)
Weighted
Weighted
% of
Average
Average
Total
Total
Repo
Maturity
Longest
As of August 31, 2019
Borrowings
Debt
Rate
in Days
Maturity
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
$
457,818
12.4
%
2.40
%
14
9/30/2019
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
410,498
11.2
%
2.46
%
73
2/13/2020
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
357,433
9.7
%
2.38
%
12
9/20/2019
Citigroup Global Markets Inc
309,087
8.4
%
2.38
%
17
9/30/2019
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
248,173
6.8
%
2.61
%
71
11/12/2019
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co
213,443
5.8
%
2.33
%
19
10/11/2019
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
211,857
5.8
%
2.38
%
31
10/7/2019
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc
205,272
5.6
%
2.53
%
50
11/12/2019
ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc
205,197
5.6
%
2.28
%
95
2/10/2020
ASL Capital Markets Inc.
176,712
4.8
%
2.44
%
22
10/7/2019
South Street Securities, LLC
175,626
4.8
%
2.61
%
156
4/9/2020
ING Financial Markets LLC
163,165
4.4
%
2.35
%
20
9/30/2019
ICBC Financial Services LLC
104,515
2.8
%
2.37
%
12
9/12/2019
Guggenheim Securities, LLC
93,247
2.5
%
2.46
%
20
9/30/2019
FHLB-Cincinnati
80,375
2.2
%
2.25
%
3
9/3/2019
Nomura Securities International, Inc.
49,860
1.4
%
2.38
%
12
9/12/2019
Daiwa Securities America Inc.
48,872
1.3
%
2.37
%
12
9/12/2019
Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC
47,447
1.3
%
2.41
%
12
9/12/2019
Bank of Montreal
40,874
1.1
%
2.42
%
14
9/27/2019
J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC
29,461
0.8
%
2.38
%
11
9/17/2019
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
28,620
0.8
%
2.53
%
9
9/12/2019
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC
13,975
0.4
%
2.45
%
12
9/12/2019
Mizuho Securities USA, Inc
3,500
0.1
%
2.75
%
16
9/16/2019
Total Borrowings
$
3,675,027
100.0
%
2.42
%
39
4/9/2020
Contact:
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Robert E. Cauley 3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963 Telephone: (772) 231-1400