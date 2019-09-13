Log in
Orchid Island Capital Announces September 2019 Monthly Dividend and August 31, 2019 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

09/13/2019 | 04:33pm EDT
  • September 2019 Monthly Dividend of $0.08 Per Share
  • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of August 31, 2019
  • Next Dividend Announcement Expected October 17, 2019

VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of September 2019. The dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid October 31, 2019, to holders of record on September 30, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of September 27, 2019.  The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board’s meeting on October 17, 2019.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its stockholders. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of September 13, 2019, the Company had 63,054,298 shares outstanding. At June 30, 2019, the Company had 54,282,997 shares outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of August 31, 2019 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change.  The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

  • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
  • RMBS Assets by Agency
  • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
  • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
  • RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae and CMOS, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. Orchid is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.



RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)                 
            RealizedRealized    
            Aug 2019Jun - Aug Modeled Modeled
        Net  WeightedCPR2019 CPR Interest Interest
     %  Weighted  Average(1-Month)(3-Month) Rate Rate
  Current Fairof CurrentAverage  Maturity(Reported(Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity
Type Face ValuePortfolio PriceCouponGWACAge(Months)in Sep)in Sep) (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1)
Pass Through RMBS                 
Post Reset ARM$1,119 $1,1840.03%$105.764.76%4.97% 180 1810.01%0.01%$7 $(6)
Fixed Rate CMO 608,013  629,85316.17% 103.594.25%4.60% 20 33823.22%21.21% (96) 179 
15yr 4.0 381,605  409,59510.52% 107.334.00%4.53% 15 16111.56%11.62% 6,075  (6,517)
15yr Total 381,605  409,59510.52% 107.334.00%4.53% 15 16111.56%11.62% 6,075  (6,517)
20yr 4.0 84,263  91,1022.34% 108.124.00%4.48% 25 21113.21%8.27% 1,697  (1,810)
20yr Total 84,263  91,1022.34% 108.124.00%4.48% 25 21113.21%8.27% 1,697  (1,810)
30yr 3.0 161,897  166,8624.28% 103.073.00%3.95% 2 3581.47%0.00% 2,661  (3,598)
30yr 3.5 337,248  351,6769.03% 104.283.50%4.33% 6 3534.74%8.66% 3,834  (5,453)
30yr 4.0 798,303  848,42221.78% 106.284.00%4.64% 16 3429.77%7.71% 9,159  (12,014)
30yr 4.5 430,281  466,30811.97% 108.374.50%5.05% 8 3529.88%12.79% 4,207  (5,577)
30yr 5.0 745,897  821,03421.08% 110.075.00%5.52% 15 34315.57%15.35% 7,265  (8,927)
30yr Total 2,473,626  2,654,30268.15% 107.304.25%4.89% 12 34610.31%11.36% 27,126  (35,569)
Total Pass Through RMBS 3,548,626  3,786,03697.21% 106.694.22%4.79% 14 32212.72%13.39% 34,809  (43,723)
Structured RMBS                 
Interest-Only Securities 738,214  83,3102.14% 11.293.76%4.35% 68 24920.60%17.69% (10,973) 13,989 
Inverse Interest-Only Securities 201,540  25,3960.65% 12.602.93%4.86% 62 28815.17%15.77% 889  (1,537)
Total Structured RMBS 939,754  108,7062.79% 11.573.58%4.46% 66 25819.43%17.27% (10,084) 12,452 
Total Mortgage Assets$4,488,380 $3,894,742100.00%  4.09%4.72% 25 30814.13%14.35%$24,725 $(31,271)
                  
               Interest Interest
  Average Hedge          Rate Rate
  Notional Period          Sensitivity Sensitivity
Hedge Balance End          (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1)
Eurodollar Futures$(500,000) Dec-2020         $(3,750)$3,750 
Fed Funds Futures (400,000) Mar-2020          (1,167) 1,167 
Swaps (2,120,000) May-2022          (29,944) 29,944 
5-Year Treasury Future (140,000) Dec-2019(2)           (3,762) 4,198 
TBA Long 150,000  Oct-2019          3,136  (3,858)
Hedge Total$(3,010,000)           $(35,487)$35,201 
Rate Shock Grand Total             $(10,762)$3,930 
  1. Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
  2. Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $119.98 at August 31, 2019.  The notional contract value of the short position was $168.0 million.
RMBS Assets by Agency    Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)    ($ in thousands)   
   Percentage    Percentage
  Fairof   Fairof
Asset Category ValuePortfolio Asset Category ValuePortfolio
As of August 31, 2019    As of August 31, 2019   
Fannie Mae$2,794,77571.8% Non-Whole Pool Assets$914,34223.5%
Freddie Mac 1,097,59328.1% Whole Pool Assets 2,980,40076.5%
Ginnie Mae 2,3740.1% Total Mortgage Assets$3,894,742100.0%
Total Mortgage Assets$3,894,742100.0%     



Borrowings By Counterparty        
($ in thousands)        
      WeightedWeighted 
    % of AverageAverage 
  Total Total RepoMaturityLongest
As of August 31, 2019 Borrowings Debt Ratein DaysMaturity
RBC Capital Markets, LLC$457,818 12.4% 2.40%149/30/2019
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 410,498 11.2% 2.46%732/13/2020
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 357,433 9.7% 2.38%129/20/2019
Citigroup Global Markets Inc 309,087 8.4% 2.38%179/30/2019
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 248,173 6.8% 2.61%7111/12/2019
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 213,443 5.8% 2.33%1910/11/2019
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 211,857 5.8% 2.38%3110/7/2019
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 205,272 5.6% 2.53%5011/12/2019
ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc 205,197 5.6% 2.28%952/10/2020
ASL Capital Markets Inc. 176,712 4.8% 2.44%2210/7/2019
South Street Securities, LLC 175,626 4.8% 2.61%1564/9/2020
ING Financial Markets LLC 163,165 4.4% 2.35%209/30/2019
ICBC Financial Services LLC 104,515 2.8% 2.37%129/12/2019
Guggenheim Securities, LLC 93,247 2.5% 2.46%209/30/2019
FHLB-Cincinnati 80,375 2.2% 2.25%39/3/2019
Nomura Securities International, Inc. 49,860 1.4% 2.38%129/12/2019
Daiwa Securities America Inc. 48,872 1.3% 2.37%129/12/2019
Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 47,447 1.3% 2.41%129/12/2019
Bank of Montreal 40,874 1.1% 2.42%149/27/2019
J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC 29,461 0.8% 2.38%119/17/2019
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 28,620 0.8% 2.53%99/12/2019
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 13,975 0.4% 2.45%129/12/2019
Mizuho Securities USA, Inc 3,500 0.1% 2.75%169/16/2019
Total Borrowings$3,675,027 100.0% 2.42%394/9/2020


Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley
3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963
Telephone: (772) 231-1400

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
