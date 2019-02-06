Orchid Island Capital to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

Log in
ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC (ORC)
02/06/2019 | 12:36pm EST

VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) ("Orchid” or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced that it will release results for the fourth quarter of 2018 following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Earnings Conference Call Details

An earnings conference call and live audio webcast will be hosted Friday, February 22, 2019, at 10:00 AM ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing toll free (877) 341-5668. International callers dial (224) 357-2205. The conference passcode is 3878826. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.orchidislandcapital.com, and an audio archive of the webcast will be available until March 20, 2019.

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has elected  to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.
Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and (ii) structured Agency RMBS, such as CMOs, IOs, IIOs and POs, among other types of structured Agency RMBS. Orchid is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:
Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley, 772-231-1400
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
www.orchidislandcapital.com

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
